WEST CHESTER, Pa.- Looking to earn its sixth win in a row and set its longest winning streak since the 2017-18 season, the West Chester University women's basketball team (13-7, 10-4) returned home on Saturday afternoon to host Bloomsburg (7-11, 5-9). West Chester trailed only briefly, trailing just 23 seconds en route to a convincing 66-56 victory over Bloomsburg on Saturday afternoon.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO