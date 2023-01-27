John Cena could well be set to compete once again in WWE at WrestleMania 39 but the star could well be absent for much of the lead-in to the event. With the road to WrestleMania well and truly underway, the rumour mill is in overdrive with the belief that John Cena will be competing at the event. While it looks like fellow WWE icons Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock might be giving The Show of Shows a miss, Cena is believed to be set to go one-on-one with current WWE United States Champion, Austin Theory.

16 HOURS AGO