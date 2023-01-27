Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Natalya Reveals Significance Of Her Ring Gear At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV (Photos)
Natalya’s return in the women’s Royal Rumble held some special significance for the women’s wrestling legend. The WWE Superstar returned at the premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday night, and afterwards, she surfaced on social media to explain the significance of her special ring attire, which was a tip-of-the-cap to the Hart Foundation.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Why Rey Mysterio Didn’t Compete In Royal Rumble Match
Rey Mysterio was supposed to be in the Royal Rumble match, but he never appeared and there’s an update on why he missed it. During the Men’s Royal Rumble match that opened the Royal Rumble PLE event, Rey Mysterio was supposed to be the 17th entrant in the match. However, Rey never appeared in the match.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
tjrwrestling.net
Multiple WWE Stars Injured During 2023 Royal Rumble
Both winners of the men’s and women’s 2023 Royal Rumble matches were among those injured during the event. Iron woman Rhea Ripley dislocated her knee during the match and had to pop it back in before going on to eliminate seven other competitors in her record-breaking performance. Speaking...
tjrwrestling.net
Returning WWE Superstar Defeats The Miz On Raw
A WWE Superstar not seen for many months made their return to Monday Night Raw a triumphant one as they defeated The Miz. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
tjrwrestling.net
Winged Eagle In Line For WWE Return?
Could WWE be set to make a major change to its top title and restore a version of the popular belt last seen in 1998 – the Winged Eagle?. The Winged Eagle WWE Championship was only showcased for a decade in the company but 25 years after its demise it is still one of the most popular belt designs in wrestling history.
Look: Paige Spiranac's Body Admission Is Going Viral
Social media star Paige Spiranac is not shy about showing off her body, but that doesn't mean she still doesn't take heat for it. Monday night, Spiranac admitted that some of her followers on Twitter and Instagram still give her grief when she posts anything revealing or suggestive. "Without fail ...
Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023
Sami Zayn is a wrestler currently signed for WWE. He has been with the company for almost 10 years now, starting off with NXT, and now being one of the most promising wrestlers on the WWE roster. Zayn is in the headlines due to his actions at the Royal Rumble, where he seemingly stepped out […] The post Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
bodyslam.net
Nia Jax Fires Shots At Those Who Ganged Up On Her During Royal Rumble Return
The 36th edition of the WWE Royal Rumble took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio last night. The event featured a total of five matches, with the Women’s Royal Rumble match preceding the main event. Nia Jax made a shocking return as a surprise participant in the Women’s...
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon “Never Onboard” With Dream WWE Match
Despite many WWE fans wanting to see a certain dream bout in the company, Vince McMahon never wanted it says a former writer for the company. The Four Horsewomen of NXT have gone on to become four of the most highly decorated WWE Superstars of all time. Between Becky Lynch, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair, the Horsewomen have held variations of the WWE Women’s Championship 29 times between them while Lynch, Banks, and Flair have all headlined WrestleMania.
tjrwrestling.net
What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After The WWE Royal Rumble Went Dark [VIDEO}
The 2023 Royal Rumble ended with a brutal beating on both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who were left motionless in the ring as the broadcast went off air. But footage filmed by a fan has shown what happened after the cameras stopped rolling as referees attended to both superstars.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Wrestled With Torn Pec At Hell In A Cell
Cody Rhodes showed his dedication to the wrestling business when he fought through a gruesome injury. One of the biggest feuds of 2022 was the match trilogy between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. All three matches were widely praised by wrestling fans and critics alike, with their third match at Hell in a Cell even getting the coveted 5-Star rating from Dave Meltzer.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Explains Why He Turned Down Raw 30 Invite
Kevin Nash wasn’t there for WWE’s 30th anniversary of Raw and he explained on his podcast why he missed it. The 30th anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw on January 23rd featured many WWE Hall of Famers and legends, but Kevin Nash was not among them. It’s easy...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Women’s Champion Returns On Raw
A former SmackDown Women’s Champion made their return to WWE television for the first time in five months on Monday Night Raw. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
tjrwrestling.net
5 WWE Records Smashed During 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble
The 2023 women’s Royal Rumble was a record-breaking event, with as many as five WWE records toppled during the over-the-top-rope battle. Rhea Ripley is on her way to the main event of WrestleMania with a number of milestones under her wing. After being on the receiving end of a...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Reacts To Backstage Photo Of Them At WWE Royal Rumble
A current AEW star has seemingly reacted to a viral photo doing the rounds of them backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble. The 2023 Royal Rumble saw Cody Rhodes make his grand return to WWE screens after seven months out of action due to injury. The American Nightmare entered the men’s Rumble match at number 30 and became the fifth star in history to win the match from that position. That now puts Rhodes in the driver’s seat for a shot at Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T Reveals When He Got The Call For Royal Rumble Appearance
Booker T certainly surprised pretty much everyone with his appearance in Saturday’s Royal Rumble match. Less than an hour before appearing in the #21 spot in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, Booker T found himself on the pre-show panel giving his predictions and opinions about what he thought was going to happen.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Seth Rollins Should Be “Where Roman Reigns Is”
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed their admiration for Seth Rollins and thinks WWE should have Rollins in a similar position to Roman Reigns. Seth Rollins was in fine form at the 2023 Royal Rumble where he entered the men’s Rumble match at number 15 and made it to the final four, lasting over 37 minutes in the bout. Ultimately he was eliminated by Logan Paul and so was stopped from repeating his success in 2019 when he won the Rumble.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Explains Why He Changed His AEW Booking Process
AEW President Tony Khan has explained why he needed to change his own process to help the booking of the company’s shows. Tony Khan might be one of the busiest men in sports and entertainment with his time split between the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham FC, AEW, and Ring of Honor. Despite that Khan is notoriously hands-on when it comes to what appears on his wrestling shows and he has his fingerprints all over AEW Dynamite and Rampage.
tjrwrestling.net
Details On John Cena Filming Movie During WrestleMania Season
John Cena could well be set to compete once again in WWE at WrestleMania 39 but the star could well be absent for much of the lead-in to the event. With the road to WrestleMania well and truly underway, the rumour mill is in overdrive with the belief that John Cena will be competing at the event. While it looks like fellow WWE icons Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock might be giving The Show of Shows a miss, Cena is believed to be set to go one-on-one with current WWE United States Champion, Austin Theory.
Comments / 0