Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Fututre With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
Related
buzzfeednews.com
In A Chilling Interview With A Californian Radio Station, Paul Pelosi's Attacker Said He Was Sorry He Didn't Injure More People
In a bizarre and chilling interview with a California radio station, the man accused of striking Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with a hammer described himself as a patriot attempting to overturn tyranny and apologized for not attacking more Democrats. "Now that you have all seen the bodycam footage, I have...
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape makes chilling call to TV station: 'I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them'
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape said he was 'sorry I didn't get more of them' in a chilling phone call to a local California TV news station Friday after video of the attack was released.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
These Are the Stocks Nancy Pelosi Lost Big Money On
The Pelosis, like most Americans, had a rough fourth quarter of trading.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Accused January 6 rioter who put his boot on Pelosi's desk testifies that he regrets calling her a 'biatch'
"I probably shouldn't have put my feet on the desk," Richard "Bigo" Barnett said during testimony on Thursday.
Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy
The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Daily Beast
Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed
A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
Graphic Video of Hammer Attack on Paul Pelosi Released to Public
Graphic bodycam footage of an October attack against Paul Pelosi, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was released to the public on Friday. The release of video footage, along with recordings of a 911 call and interviews with the attacker David DePape, was authorized by a California court following a joint motion brought by several news outlets. Pelosi was violently assaulted by DePape while at his and the former speaker’s home in San Francisco. DePape allegedly broke into the residence looking for Speaker Pelosi before bludgeoning Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Pelosi was hospitalized and underwent brain surgery to repair...
Judge orders release of video of attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband
Sacramento — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband will be released to the public after a judge on Wednesday denied a request from prosecutors to keep it secret.San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason to keep the footage secret, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month, according to Thomas R. Burke, a San Francisco-based lawyer who represented CBS News, The Associated Press and a host of other news agencies in their attempt to access the evidence. The San Francisco District Attorney's...
Paul Pelosi attack: DePape told police he intended to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and break her kneecaps
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape told police that he had gone to Pelosi's home with the intent of holding Nancy Pelosi hostage over what Democrats had done to President Trump.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Body Cam Footage of Paul Pelosi's Attack Released, Showing Moment Assailant Lunged at Him with Hammer
Pieces of evidence from the violent Oct. 28 break-in were released on Friday, including body cam footage and a recording of the 911 call made by Paul Pelosi Body cam footage from the moment Paul Pelosi was attacked in his San Francisco home in October has been released, along with a recording of Paul's 911 call. The Oct. 28 video began with police officers approaching the home of Nancy and Paul Pelosi and knocking on the front door. While waiting outside, they're heard questioning if they have the...
Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff And Eric Swalwell Slam Kevin McCarthy In Triple Takedown
Rep. Eric Swalwell referred to McCarthy as "weaponizing his ability to commit" political abuse during an appearance on CNN.
Comments / 0