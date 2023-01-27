KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Drone footage captured Monday morning shows Kenosha County deputies securing a suspect who was trying to cross I-94 on foot. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, a reckless driver in a stolen car crashed at County Highway C while coming down the off-ramp. They say deputies were alerted to a complaint that the vehicle had been weaving in and out of traffic at a high speed.

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO