Read full article on original website
Related
Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw
Zack MacEwen might want to reconsider fighting the Wild enforcer.
Maple Leafs interested in trading for Red Wings’ F Tyler Bertuzzi
According to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in acquiring F Tyler Bertuzzi if he is not able to reach a contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline. Pagnotta noted that Bertuzzi's agent Todd Reynolds is expected to have “proper discussions” with GM Steve Yzerman in the not-too-distant future, but if a deal cannot be reached, a trade is expected.
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Capitals, and the Trade Deadline Buyers
The Canadiens and Capitals haven’t discussed Anthony Mantha. Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now: There has been some speculation that Anthony Mantha could become a trade candidate for the Washington Capitals. There has been speculation that the Montreal Canadiens could be interested in Mantha, and that they could offer...
Canadiens star Cole Caufield reveals the real reason he opted for shoulder surgery
Montreal Canadiens star Cole Caufield is a restricted free agent when the regular season officially ends. However, his season came to a surprising end of its own recently as Caufield elected to undergo shoulder surgery. Caufield enjoyed a breakout campaign for the Canadiens prior to the surgery news. He led...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. There are talks between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin‘s camp. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have two pending UFAs in captain Dylan Larkin and winger Tyler Bertuzzi.
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, Backup Goaltenders, Ristolainen
Only one game remains before the NHL All-Star Break, and the Philadelphia Flyers have rounded into the type of team that fans should expect to see for the rest of the season. Their hot streak after the holiday break has cooled off with three consecutive losses, and they sit at 20-21-9 in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division eight points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Should Offer Edvinsson To Blue Jackets For Jiricek
Sometime between now and the NHL Trade Deadline (March 3, 2023) the Detroit Red Wings should offer up Simon Edvinsson to the Columbus Blue Jackets for their stud blueliner prospect, David Jiricek. Both are top ten draft picks in their respective draft classes. Both are big-bodied defensemen, great skaters, and have offensive creativity. Both are playing in the American Hockey League logging big minutes for their respective clubs. Edvinsson is more creative in his skating and puck carrying and has a solid comparable to the Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse. Jiricek is more creative in the way he finds shooting lanes and angles in the offensive zone. Both are A+ prospects.
Comments / 0