At Wilbur Wright College, we have a lot of activities going on. Some events are happening daily, once a month, or bi-weekly. College isn’t all just about homework, studying for finals, and thinking about what your next career steps will look like. During your time on campus, lessen your stress load by joining a group. Try attending an event, or creating a workshop for people to attend.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO