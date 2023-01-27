Read full article on original website
Finger Lakes Wine Tour Ranked One Of 10 Best In The United States
One nice feature of living in Upstate New York, we have a lot of great things happening and lots of things to do in our communities not just during the warmer months, but all year long. One of those fun things to do includes taking a wine tour. I need...
Western New York Bracing For 6 More Weeks Of Winter
It looks like the cold and snow will be here in Western New York for at least several more weeks. Over the weekend, Buffalo Bert, who has been predicting the weather for the past 10 years saw his shadow and that means six more weeks of winter. Buffalo Bert likes...
NYSDEC opens new conversations about invasive species in New York waterways
ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — While many may not be thinking about taking a trip down the Erie Canal anytime soon, or taking their boats out in general it is a different story over at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC). For them they’re constantly working on new outreach for boaters, fishers, and […]
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
Would You Sleep In This Historic Upstate New York Light House?
Have you ever wanted to escape and spend the night away in a lighthouse? You can do that here in Upstate New York. Lighthouses are more than just lights used to warn sailors of shallow waters and rocky shorelines. Here in New York, we treat them as landmarks with amazing pasts, towers with stunning scenery, and some are even places you can spend the night. New York State happens to have a unique collection of historic lighthouses. You’ll find lighthouses along the ocean, lakes, in the middle of rivers, and in state parks. I Love NY has a really cool list of 15 to check out across the State you can read online. However, we wanted to highlight one near Salmon River on AirBnB.
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Winning Take 5 Ticket Worth Over 40 Grand Sold in Central New York
2-6-15-21-28 The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Brewerton Road in Cicero, New York. It's worth $41,276.50. The Powerball is up to $613 million for the Monday, January 30 drawing after no one hit the jackpot on Saturday. Maybe today is your lucky day. But you can't win if you don't play.
2023 New York State’s Mother of The Year is From Upstate!
Being a mom is the most rewarding job on the planet. Although it is not all sunshine and rainbows, moms embrace all of its ups and downs. When our kids bestow the honor of #1 mom or mom of the year, that is enough. But one mom from the Capital Region has been given the ultimate honor. She is the 2023 New York State Mother of the Year!
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
Record Amount Of Snow Hits Western New York
Friday turned out to be a record day for snowfall in Western New York. While most people dealing with a wintry mix and plenty of wind, it turns out that the amount of snow that fell was record-breaking. According to WIVB meteorologist Mike Doyle, Friday's snowfall set a new record.
This Tik Tok User Found the Perfect Hack for Icy Windshields on Upstate NY Mornings!
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
mynbc5.com
High School Sports: New York Edition - 1/27/23
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Lots of action for northern New York in high school sports on Friday Jan. 28. Some Clinton County clashes in boys' basketball featuring, solid performances from Beekmantown high school and Peru high school. Section X Potsdam high school also made the trip to Chazy to...
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on vet clinic fire, Stefanik & Santos
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three months after flames destroyed a Massena-area veterinary clinic, the owner is taking steps to sue the fire departments that battled the blaze for $4.5 million. He claims they were negligent:. What a slap in the face to the firefighters. Tami French. Wasn’t (the) fire...
newyorkupstate.com
NY Sportsman’s Expo returns to State Fairgrounds this weekend
The annual New York Sportsman’s Expo is back in town this weekend at the Exposition Center at the NYS Fairgrounds. The event opens Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets online or at the door.
wearebuffalo.net
Which Cities Are The Dirtiest In New York State? Here’s How They Ranked
When people mention New York City, they often picture piles of trash, dirty air, and rats everywhere. I'm not saying that isn't true, but NYC is NOT America's dirtiest city. It's actually not even the dirtiest city in the state. Shocked? Let's take a look at how cities in New York Stated ranked on LawnStarter's list of the dirtiest (and cleanest cities) in the United States.
Luke Bryan Announces 3 New York Dates For ‘Country On’ Summer Tour
Luke Byran will be hitting the road again in 2023 and will be bringing a variety of new country artists along for the ride. Luke will be performing 3 shows in the state of New York and he will be bringing some great Country newcomers along for the ride!. Jackson...
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
