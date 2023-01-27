ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittany Anas

Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurant

Mac stuffed grilled cheese sandwich from I Heart Mac & Cheese, which opened a new location in Highlands Ranch.Photo byI Heart Mac and Cheese. (Highlands Ranch, Colo) If this most recent cold snap has you craving comfort food, there’s a new restaurant in Highlands Ranch devoted to all things mac and cheese.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
KDVR.com

Teen to be sentenced in Green Valley Ranch arson

An infant, toddler and three adults were killed in the house fire.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

25 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Frozen Dead Guy Days

Yes. It's all true. There is a dead and frozen grandpa high above Nederland, Colorado at about 8,232 feet. He has rested here cryogenically frozen in a shed since about 1993. Colorado's Frozen Dead Guy Days began in 2002 as a tribute to this strange and bizarre occurrence, and it has since turned into a fun way to celebrate winter in the Centennial State.
NEDERLAND, CO
OutThere Colorado

Well-known historic attraction set to shut down in Colorado

Owners of the Estes Park Aerial Tramway announced "with a heavy heart" that operations of the historic attraction are set to end. The son of Robert Heron, the man who built the tramway in 1955, has been running the operations of the attraction since Robert's death in 1999. Son John Heron passed away in 2022 and the family is unable to keep the attraction running.
ESTES PARK, CO
iheart.com

Colorado Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US

It's that time of the year again! Yelp unveiled its 2023 list of America's "Top 100 Restaurants," according to users. The website states, "We first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."
COLORADO STATE
coloradoexpression.com

Three Colorado Music Venues That Support Local Musicians

The beautiful state of Colorado is known for many different things, the rocky mountains, numerous hiking spots, the Mile High City and some killer ski slopes. But one thing that is also prominent in Colorado is the overwhelming amount of local talent. From artists to musicians to small business owners, Colorado has it all.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Charges dropped against veteran beaten by police

Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times

An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
EVERGREEN, CO
coloradoexpression.com

Experience Thousands of Flowers in Bloom at the Colorado Garden & Home Show

The 64th Colorado Garden & Home Show, produced by Colorado Garden Foundation with support from title sponsor Bellco Credit Union, will return to the Colorado Convention Center Feb. 4-12, 2023. Over the course of nine days, the Convention Center is transformed to feature thousands of flowers in bloom and a...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Hidden history behind Five Points neighborhood

Often referred to as the "Harlem of the West," Five Points is one of Denver's oldest and most diverse neighborhoods for its rich history of jazz music and African American culture. Talya Cunningham reports. Hidden history behind Five Points neighborhood. Often referred to as the "Harlem of the West," Five...
EVERGREEN, CO
99.9 The Point

Want To Get Married On Ice At A Colorado Eagles Game Next Week?

Ever thought about getting married at a Colorado Eagles game? If so, all of your dreams could be coming true next week on the ice at the Budweiser Events Center. Some people have more traditional weddings, with family and close friends around to watch them tie the knot. Others, like it even more low-key and just hit the courthouse and spend the money on the party or the honeymoon. And then there's that group that goes all out and throws massive weddings that people talk about for years afterward. My wife and I got married at the now-defunct Thunder Mountain Amphitheatre in Loveland, Colorado. It was the night after a Thompson Square concert, which ironically, was the band on stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days when I proposed in the pouring rain. Our special day was perfect. What Loveland wedding could be even more epic than ours though? How about getting married on the ice at a Colorado Eagles game?
LOVELAND, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

