Ever thought about getting married at a Colorado Eagles game? If so, all of your dreams could be coming true next week on the ice at the Budweiser Events Center. Some people have more traditional weddings, with family and close friends around to watch them tie the knot. Others, like it even more low-key and just hit the courthouse and spend the money on the party or the honeymoon. And then there's that group that goes all out and throws massive weddings that people talk about for years afterward. My wife and I got married at the now-defunct Thunder Mountain Amphitheatre in Loveland, Colorado. It was the night after a Thompson Square concert, which ironically, was the band on stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days when I proposed in the pouring rain. Our special day was perfect. What Loveland wedding could be even more epic than ours though? How about getting married on the ice at a Colorado Eagles game?

LOVELAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO