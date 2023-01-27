Read full article on original website
The Kid Laroi Is Making His Northern Colorado Debut This April
Live music is taking over Colorado in a huge way in 2023 as we literally have some of the biggest artists on the planet coming through our state. Add pop sensation The Kid Laroi to the list as he makes his Northern Colorado debut this spring in Loveland. The Kid...
Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurant
Mac stuffed grilled cheese sandwich from I Heart Mac & Cheese, which opened a new location in Highlands Ranch.Photo byI Heart Mac and Cheese. (Highlands Ranch, Colo) If this most recent cold snap has you craving comfort food, there’s a new restaurant in Highlands Ranch devoted to all things mac and cheese.
KDVR.com
Teen to be sentenced in Green Valley Ranch arson
An infant, toddler and three adults were killed in the house fire. An infant, toddler and three adults were killed in the house fire. Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver’s music scene. Erika Gonzalez reports.
The Budweiser Events Center No More? New Name Coming This Fall
For over two decades in Loveland, Colorado, the Budweiser Events Center has been home to thousands of local events in Northern Colorado. A huge change is coming this fall and what we've always known as the Budweiser Events Center, will be no more. Budweiser Events Center No More?. Can you...
Say Goodbye to this Fort Collins Sandwich Shop – It’s Toast
Sandwich lovers were saddened to learn about the recent closure of a popular lunch spot located in mid-town Fort Collins. According to the restaurant's official website, as of January 2023, the Schlotzsky's at 4212 South College Avenue has permanently closed up shop. The counter-serve chain was known for serving specialty...
25 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Frozen Dead Guy Days
Yes. It's all true. There is a dead and frozen grandpa high above Nederland, Colorado at about 8,232 feet. He has rested here cryogenically frozen in a shed since about 1993. Colorado's Frozen Dead Guy Days began in 2002 as a tribute to this strange and bizarre occurrence, and it has since turned into a fun way to celebrate winter in the Centennial State.
Well-known historic attraction set to shut down in Colorado
Owners of the Estes Park Aerial Tramway announced "with a heavy heart" that operations of the historic attraction are set to end. The son of Robert Heron, the man who built the tramway in 1955, has been running the operations of the attraction since Robert's death in 1999. Son John Heron passed away in 2022 and the family is unable to keep the attraction running.
iheart.com
Colorado Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
It's that time of the year again! Yelp unveiled its 2023 list of America's "Top 100 Restaurants," according to users. The website states, "We first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."
This Colorado Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
coloradoexpression.com
Three Colorado Music Venues That Support Local Musicians
The beautiful state of Colorado is known for many different things, the rocky mountains, numerous hiking spots, the Mile High City and some killer ski slopes. But one thing that is also prominent in Colorado is the overwhelming amount of local talent. From artists to musicians to small business owners, Colorado has it all.
Is the Best Gas Station Pizza Ever Finally Coming to Ft Collins?
Depends on who you ask about their preference for gas station pizza and which chain is their favorite, but if their answer is "Kum & Go," then yes, the best gas station pizza ever is finally coming to Fort Collins. The Iowa-based convenience store and gas station has more than...
The Story Behind the Giant Star in Castle Rock, Colorado
If you've ever traveled along I-25 past the town of Castle Rock, you may have spotted the enormous star that sits atop a giant mesa. During certain times of the year, the star shines bright with dozen of tiny lights, yet in other months, it stays dark. So what's the...
KDVR.com
Charges dropped against veteran beaten by police
Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver’s music scene. Erika Gonzalez reports.
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times
An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
coloradoexpression.com
Experience Thousands of Flowers in Bloom at the Colorado Garden & Home Show
The 64th Colorado Garden & Home Show, produced by Colorado Garden Foundation with support from title sponsor Bellco Credit Union, will return to the Colorado Convention Center Feb. 4-12, 2023. Over the course of nine days, the Convention Center is transformed to feature thousands of flowers in bloom and a...
KDVR.com
Hidden history behind Five Points neighborhood
Often referred to as the "Harlem of the West," Five Points is one of Denver's oldest and most diverse neighborhoods for its rich history of jazz music and African American culture. Talya Cunningham reports. Hidden history behind Five Points neighborhood. Often referred to as the "Harlem of the West," Five...
More than $10M awarded to family of woman from Denver killed at Arches
The family of an Ugandan woman from Denver who was killed by a swinging gate in Arches National Park was awarded $10.5 million on Monday.
Want To Get Married On Ice At A Colorado Eagles Game Next Week?
Ever thought about getting married at a Colorado Eagles game? If so, all of your dreams could be coming true next week on the ice at the Budweiser Events Center. Some people have more traditional weddings, with family and close friends around to watch them tie the knot. Others, like it even more low-key and just hit the courthouse and spend the money on the party or the honeymoon. And then there's that group that goes all out and throws massive weddings that people talk about for years afterward. My wife and I got married at the now-defunct Thunder Mountain Amphitheatre in Loveland, Colorado. It was the night after a Thompson Square concert, which ironically, was the band on stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days when I proposed in the pouring rain. Our special day was perfect. What Loveland wedding could be even more epic than ours though? How about getting married on the ice at a Colorado Eagles game?
Summit Daily News
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders, head football coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
VAIL — Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never...
