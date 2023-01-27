Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
DC’s Peter Safran Says ‘Batgirl’ Movie Was ‘Not Releasable’ | Batgirl, DC, Movies
DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran is opening up about the cancelation of the Batgirl movie. Leslie Grace was set to take on the mantel, with the movie being scrapped in the post-production stage, after wrapping filming. With Peter and his co-CEO James Gunn announcing their plans for the upcoming DC...
The Last of Us Episode 4 Trailer: A Road Trip Poses Big Trouble for Joel and Ellie
The Last of Us episode 4 trailer is out. HBO has dropped a preview for next week’s episode of the post-apocalyptic drama based on the eponymous PlayStation video game, teasing a new character in the form of Kathleen, a ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement in Kansas City. Melanie Lynskey, best known for her run on Yellowjackets, will portray the role — signifying big trouble for our survivor duo Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Titled ‘Please Hold My Hand’, the episode will be directed by Jeremy Webb (The Umbrella Academy) and will reportedly be only 50 minutes long — significantly shorter than the 75-minute runtime of episode 3. The Last of Us episode 4 premieres February 6 at 8:30am IST/ February 5 at 9pm ET on Disney+ Hotstar and HBO Max, respectively.
Mason Gooding & Dylan Sprouse Wrap Filming on Action Movie ‘Aftermath’ – Get the Details! | Casting, Dichen Lachman, Dylan Sprouse, Kevin Chapman, Mason Gooding, Megan Stott, Movies, Will Lyman
Mason Gooding and Dylan Sprouse will be starring in a new action thriller together!. The Scream and Beautiful Disaster stars just wrapped filming on the upcoming Aftermath, Deadline reveals. “Wanna watch two nerds beat each other up on a bridge? That’s what I thought. This flick is gunna be a...
