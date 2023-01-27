ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
techaiapp.com

Software Bill of Materials is the key to cybersecurity compliance

In September 2022, the Biden-Harris administration issued a memo, Enhancing the Security of the Software Supply Chain through Secure Software Development Practices, which built upon existing executive orders and directives to safeguard federal information systems. These initiatives prompt agencies to strengthen security postures but will also require them to gain...
techaiapp.com

Jase Medical Review: Emergency Antibiotics for Travel

In this Jase Medical review, I want to share the importance of having emergency antibiotics while traveling and how Jase Medical can provide that extra level of protection and security. As a seasoned traveler, I understand the importance of being prepared for any situation, especially when it comes to health...
techaiapp.com

Macronix Has Been Committed to Developing Proprietary Non-Volatile Memory Technologies for More Than 30 Years

/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. “I have always stressed that starting a business in the integrated circuit industry from scratch would be something quite challenging, but I made it happen,” said Macronix International Founder and CEO Miin Chyou Wu. “Almost all the well-known Taiwanese companies that have well-trained employees and top-notch manufacturing facilities were funded by the local government. Building up a company from nothing as I did, I think it is truly a miracle.” He added that it takes dedicated people, heavy investment, considerable time, and essential resources to start a business in the semiconductor sector.
techaiapp.com

Researcher awarded $27,000 bounty for 2FA bypass vulnerability

A researcher disclosed technical details of a two-factor authentication bypass vulnerability affecting Instagram and Facebook and received a $27,000 bug bounty. The flaw resides in a component used by Meta for confirming a phone number and email address. The researcher Gautam Manoz noticed that the software did not implement a rate-limiting protection mechanism that allowed him to bypass two-factor authentication on Facebook by confirming the targeted user’s already-confirmed Facebook mobile number using the Meta Accounts Center.
techaiapp.com

A Farewell To AltspaceVR | ARPost

The social VR community was shocked and devastated to learn that AltspaceVR is shutting its doors. While it’s in the nature of emerging technology applications to come and go, many with few tears shed by fewer remaining users, this platform seems to have been taken from us in the prime of its life leaving many wondering where to go next.
techaiapp.com

Massachusetts-Based Bankprov to End Loan Offerings Secured by Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs – Bitcoin News

The Amesbury, Massachusetts-based Bankprov, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, has announced that it will no longer provide loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (EX-99.1), Bankprov stated that revenue from its digital asset loan portfolio will continue to decrease as the company has discontinued new loan originations backed by mining equipment.
AMESBURY, MA
techaiapp.com

Semiconductors Advance Energy – Power Electronics News

The world is consuming energy at an unprecedented rate, and the demand for more data and more connected devices will not decline in the foreseeable future. It’s an energy conundrum — how do you accomplish more with less power? Data centers, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, medical equipment and other industrial applications are demanding larger power supplies, but the size, weight, environmental impact and cost of those systems also need to shrink.
techaiapp.com

ChatGPT: Hopes, Dreams, Cheating and Cybersecurity

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot created by OpenAI. So what are the opportunities and risks with using this technology across different domains?. Everyone is talking about ChatGPT. The headlines just keep pouring in, and in most cases, the stories are positive. Consider these headlines:. DigitalTrends.com — ChatGPT: how to use...

Comments / 0

Community Policy