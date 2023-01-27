/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. “I have always stressed that starting a business in the integrated circuit industry from scratch would be something quite challenging, but I made it happen,” said Macronix International Founder and CEO Miin Chyou Wu. “Almost all the well-known Taiwanese companies that have well-trained employees and top-notch manufacturing facilities were funded by the local government. Building up a company from nothing as I did, I think it is truly a miracle.” He added that it takes dedicated people, heavy investment, considerable time, and essential resources to start a business in the semiconductor sector.

5 HOURS AGO