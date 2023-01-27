Read full article on original website
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Furious Navy chiefs order investigation after 'Trident nuclear submarine workers glued broken bolts'
Defence chiefs have launched an urgent investigation after bolt heads were found to have been glued back together inside the nuclear reactor chamber on board HMS Vanguard.
Chinese researchers develop the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab, sparking ethical debate.
Chinese scientists have apparently shocked the globe by successfully creating the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab. This terrifying event took place in China in 2021 after a group of researchers from the United States and Spain journeyed there to circumvent laws prohibiting such study in their own countries.
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Software Bill of Materials is the key to cybersecurity compliance
In September 2022, the Biden-Harris administration issued a memo, Enhancing the Security of the Software Supply Chain through Secure Software Development Practices, which built upon existing executive orders and directives to safeguard federal information systems. These initiatives prompt agencies to strengthen security postures but will also require them to gain...
Chinese Internet Giant Baidu Planning to Launch AI Chatbot Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March
Chinese Internet giant Baidu is planning to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot tool similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Baidu plans to debut the application by initially embedding it into its main search services, Bloomberg News reported earlier. ChatGPT’s tech works...
Jase Medical Review: Emergency Antibiotics for Travel
In this Jase Medical review, I want to share the importance of having emergency antibiotics while traveling and how Jase Medical can provide that extra level of protection and security. As a seasoned traveler, I understand the importance of being prepared for any situation, especially when it comes to health...
Macronix Has Been Committed to Developing Proprietary Non-Volatile Memory Technologies for More Than 30 Years
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. “I have always stressed that starting a business in the integrated circuit industry from scratch would be something quite challenging, but I made it happen,” said Macronix International Founder and CEO Miin Chyou Wu. “Almost all the well-known Taiwanese companies that have well-trained employees and top-notch manufacturing facilities were funded by the local government. Building up a company from nothing as I did, I think it is truly a miracle.” He added that it takes dedicated people, heavy investment, considerable time, and essential resources to start a business in the semiconductor sector.
Russians Offered Ready-made Crypto Exchange Accounts Amid Restrictions – Exchanges Bitcoin News
Russian crypto traders have been looking to obtain unrestricted accounts for global exchanges as their access to such platforms is limited. Over the past year, the offering of such accounts on the dark web has increased significantly, cybersecurity experts told the Russian press. Supply of Crypto Exchange Accounts for Russian...
Researcher awarded $27,000 bounty for 2FA bypass vulnerability
A researcher disclosed technical details of a two-factor authentication bypass vulnerability affecting Instagram and Facebook and received a $27,000 bug bounty. The flaw resides in a component used by Meta for confirming a phone number and email address. The researcher Gautam Manoz noticed that the software did not implement a rate-limiting protection mechanism that allowed him to bypass two-factor authentication on Facebook by confirming the targeted user’s already-confirmed Facebook mobile number using the Meta Accounts Center.
A Farewell To AltspaceVR | ARPost
The social VR community was shocked and devastated to learn that AltspaceVR is shutting its doors. While it’s in the nature of emerging technology applications to come and go, many with few tears shed by fewer remaining users, this platform seems to have been taken from us in the prime of its life leaving many wondering where to go next.
Nigeria Extends Deadline for Returning Soon-to-Be Demonetized Naira Banknotes – Africa Bitcoin News
After initially ignoring pleas to extend the period for returning old naira banknotes, the Nigerian central bank recently said it has shifted the deadline for returning old banknotes to Feb. 10. The bank’s governor, Godwin Emefiele, said some 30,000 so-called super agents have been deployed nationwide to help with the cash-swapping process.
Massachusetts-Based Bankprov to End Loan Offerings Secured by Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs – Bitcoin News
The Amesbury, Massachusetts-based Bankprov, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, has announced that it will no longer provide loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (EX-99.1), Bankprov stated that revenue from its digital asset loan portfolio will continue to decrease as the company has discontinued new loan originations backed by mining equipment.
Semiconductors Advance Energy – Power Electronics News
The world is consuming energy at an unprecedented rate, and the demand for more data and more connected devices will not decline in the foreseeable future. It’s an energy conundrum — how do you accomplish more with less power? Data centers, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, medical equipment and other industrial applications are demanding larger power supplies, but the size, weight, environmental impact and cost of those systems also need to shrink.
ChatGPT: Hopes, Dreams, Cheating and Cybersecurity
ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot created by OpenAI. So what are the opportunities and risks with using this technology across different domains?. Everyone is talking about ChatGPT. The headlines just keep pouring in, and in most cases, the stories are positive. Consider these headlines:. DigitalTrends.com — ChatGPT: how to use...
