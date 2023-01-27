Read full article on original website
IBM Partner Plus: New Program Helps Partners Grow Faster, Earn More
On this episode of The Six Five – Insider Edition, hosts Daniel Newman and Patrick Moorhead welcome Kate Woolley, GM of IBM Ecosystem. The critical role of IBM ecosystem & how its partners contribute to its accelerating development. The key features & benefits of IBM’s new Partner Plus program...
Nokia Fiscal Q4 2022 & FY 2022: Demonstrates Impressive Company-wide Progress with Turnaround Mission
The News: Nokia (NYSE: NOK), reported its fourth quarter (Q4) and full-year (FY) results on January 26, 2023. Impressive. Q4 net sales grew 11% YoY in constant currency (16% reported). Full year net sales grew 6% (12% reported). In Q4 Network Infrastructure grew net sales 14% in constant currency with...
RainFocus and Adobe Forge Partnership to Enhance Management of Marketing Data and Help Deliver Better Business Value
Analyst Take: The new working relationship between RainFocus and Adobe serves to underscore the potential – and the limitations – of using virtual events as a venue for corporate marketing and sales lead generation. At one level, virtual events provide an unparalleled platform that corporate marketers can leverage...
Intel Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Results: Patience is a Virtue
Analyst Take: Intel’s Q4 2022 results reflected pullback across its primary client and data center market segments following on pre-Q4 record sales and post-pandemic spending adjustments. As a result, Intel is reporting substantial drops in revenue across both key market segments, interrupting Intel’s six year streak of record annual revenue and sending the company into the red in Q4 2022. Intel’s Q4 2022 results included:
