IBM Partner Plus: New Program Helps Partners Grow Faster, Earn More

On this episode of The Six Five – Insider Edition, hosts Daniel Newman and Patrick Moorhead welcome Kate Woolley, GM of IBM Ecosystem. The critical role of IBM ecosystem & how its partners contribute to its accelerating development. The key features & benefits of IBM’s new Partner Plus program...
Intel Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Results: Patience is a Virtue

Analyst Take: Intel’s Q4 2022 results reflected pullback across its primary client and data center market segments following on pre-Q4 record sales and post-pandemic spending adjustments. As a result, Intel is reporting substantial drops in revenue across both key market segments, interrupting Intel’s six year streak of record annual revenue and sending the company into the red in Q4 2022. Intel’s Q4 2022 results included:

