Analyst Take: Amdocs introduced its Software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based Subscription Marketplace to bolster the ability of communications services providers (CSPs) to deliver enhanced entertainment and digital services to customers all in alignment with advancing their monetization goals. Amdocs touts that major CSPs across North American, Asia, and Europe, such as Virgin Media, are increasingly using the marketplace with pre-integrated partners beyond media, in areas such as gaming, business applications, storage solutions, and delivering on-demand experiences.

15 HOURS AGO