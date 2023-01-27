Read full article on original website
Convenience store chain plots three more Dayton-area locations
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major convenience store chain that began expansions in the Miami Valley in 2022 just landed three more locations. The project will create more gas and food options and prompt more hires in three local communities. Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain...
Gov. DeWine provides funds to demolish Memorial Day tornado damage, and other buildings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, January 27, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced the locations of blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make way for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures will be demolished in 15 counties with assistance...
BREAKING: Kyair Thomas, one of two twins kidnapped last month, has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Columbus police confirm to our sister station WSYX that Kyair Thomas, one of the twins at the center of an Ohio AMBER Alert in December, has died. Columbus police say they were called to the family's home for a medical emergency. We were told paramedics and doctors did all they could to save Kyair but it wasn't enough.
'Heartbroken and saddened;' Columbus police chief on video of Tyre Nichols' beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said she is heartbroken and saddened after watching the videos of Tyre Nichols released by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop on January 7. The video, which was released in...
Food drive for Raider Food Pantry held at Wright State Basketball game
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Wright State University Foundation, Student Government Association, and Wright State University Athletics hosted a food drive to help stock the Raider Food Pantry at the Wright State men’s basketball game against Green Bay Saturday, Jan. 28. Kroger is the lead sponsor of the food drive,...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Springfield under investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A fatal crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation by the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident happened Saturday night at about 7:51 p.m. in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle, troopers said. A preliminary investigation says Ray Henderson,...
Kyair Thomas: Twin baby dies weeks after AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the twin boys at the center of last month's AMBER Alert that gripped the region has died. UPDATE | Family says feeding accident caused Kyair Thomas' death. Police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report...
