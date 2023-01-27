ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

Convenience store chain plots three more Dayton-area locations

TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major convenience store chain that began expansions in the Miami Valley in 2022 just landed three more locations. The project will create more gas and food options and prompt more hires in three local communities. Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

BREAKING: Kyair Thomas, one of two twins kidnapped last month, has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Columbus police confirm to our sister station WSYX that Kyair Thomas, one of the twins at the center of an Ohio AMBER Alert in December, has died. Columbus police say they were called to the family's home for a medical emergency. We were told paramedics and doctors did all they could to save Kyair but it wasn't enough.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Food drive for Raider Food Pantry held at Wright State Basketball game

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Wright State University Foundation, Student Government Association, and Wright State University Athletics hosted a food drive to help stock the Raider Food Pantry at the Wright State men’s basketball game against Green Bay Saturday, Jan. 28. Kroger is the lead sponsor of the food drive,...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Springfield under investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A fatal crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation by the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident happened Saturday night at about 7:51 p.m. in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle, troopers said. A preliminary investigation says Ray Henderson,...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Kyair Thomas: Twin baby dies weeks after AMBER Alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the twin boys at the center of last month's AMBER Alert that gripped the region has died. UPDATE | Family says feeding accident caused Kyair Thomas' death. Police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy