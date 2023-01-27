COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Columbus police confirm to our sister station WSYX that Kyair Thomas, one of the twins at the center of an Ohio AMBER Alert in December, has died. Columbus police say they were called to the family's home for a medical emergency. We were told paramedics and doctors did all they could to save Kyair but it wasn't enough.

