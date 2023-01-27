HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire damaged a large part of a house Monday afternoon on Tilbury Road. Huber Heights Battalion Chief Michael Muhl said when they arrived firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the eaves. He said residents were able to get out of the house; however, a number of animals died in the fire "based on the conditions inside." Several other dogs were able to escape to the backyard.

HUBER HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO