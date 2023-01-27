Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OHEast Coast TravelerDayton, OH
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Dogs die in Huber Heights house fire
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire damaged a large part of a house Monday afternoon on Tilbury Road. Huber Heights Battalion Chief Michael Muhl said when they arrived firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the eaves. He said residents were able to get out of the house; however, a number of animals died in the fire "based on the conditions inside." Several other dogs were able to escape to the backyard.
dayton247now.com
Riverside break-in leads to police chase, suspect abandons moving car
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WKEF) -- A suspect who broke into Manor Wine & Spirits early Monday morning led Riverside police on a pursuit that ended in Dayton. According to Riverside Dispatch, a suspect broke into Manor Wine & Spirits in Riverside before fleeing the scene. Police quickly began to pursue the suspect.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police continue search for Cierra Chapman
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search for a missing Dayton woman is passing one-month, and family members and police are still looking for answers. Investigators say 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen Dec. 27, leaving a Trotwood apartment complex where her ex-boyfriend lives. 10 days later, her car along with her purse and personal items were found in Middletown, but Chapman was no where to be found.
dayton247now.com
1 dead after crash on I-70 in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 70 near mile post 1 in Jefferson Township that occurred on Monday, January 30, at 3:01 a.m. According to preliminary investigation, a 2021 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer...
dayton247now.com
$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
dayton247now.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman of Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- There is an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman of Beavercreek. Hageman drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek on January 30 at 7 p.m. He has not returned and suffers from Dementia. Hageman is described as a white male 5'11"...
dayton247now.com
Nearly 200 blighted buildings in Montgomery Co. approved for demolition
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Across the state, over 500 blighted buildings are cleared to be demolished. These are buildings that have been deemed unsafe, damaged, or rundown to the point they are uninhabitable. The City of Dayton has received $3 million in funding to tear down 163 properties. Harrison Township...
dayton247now.com
Dayton man enters not guilty plea in Huber Heights fatal crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The man connected with a fiery car crash in Huber Heights appeared in court on Monday. Cory Harbarger, 28, of Dayton pleaded not guilty to numerous charges of aggravated vehicular assault, failing to comply with officers, and receiving stolen property, according to Montgomery County Court records.
dayton247now.com
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 near SR 4
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday along I-70 East. Sgt. Jon Payer with the the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a pickup truck in the center lane swerved to miss another vehicle that was switching lanes when the pickup lost control and hit another vehicle.
dayton247now.com
Organizers give update for 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Organizers provided more information at a press conference Monday to the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. Executive Director Kevin Franklin provided updates on ticket information, parking changes, and confirmed performers. This year's show is scheduled for July 22 and July 23 at Dayton International Airport.
dayton247now.com
Car wash chain plans Dayton-area location with more to come
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A regional car wash chain will be opening a location on a busy Miami Valley thoroughfare. It will add to the slate of services available in that area, plus add jobs. Ultimate Shine Car Wash will encompass 5,500 square feet at 4534 Brandt...
dayton247now.com
Animal cruelty investigation leads to arrest of 26-year-old woman
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On December 27, 2022, the Preble County Sheriff's Office received a call about a beagle puppy that had been dumped in a small plastic crate at the intersection of Verona Road and Sonora Road. Deputies discovered the crate, which was sitting on its top, with...
dayton247now.com
DBJ: New Sheetz locations coming to Dayton, new comedy club
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a major convenience store chain that just landed three more locations in the Miami Valley. Plus, a new comedy club is coming to Dayton!
dayton247now.com
Safer streets and roads are coming soon, thanks to new, federal funding
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton said they have seen an uptick in speeding and distracted driving. However, new federal funding should help solve some of these issues. Dayton has received 160,000 dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation as a part of the Safer Streets for All...
dayton247now.com
After 40 tomorrow, cold air arrives Friday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Wednesday should rise to near freezing under a mix of sun and clouds. A brief warm up arrives on Thursday with highs around 40 and a mix of sun and clouds. Cold air arrives by Friday morning with the morning starting in the teens. Friday remains...
dayton247now.com
Private groups collaborate on renovating nuisance property in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Apartments that have been vacant since about 2008 have been given a new lease on life after a community came together to renovate the building. Fred Burkhardt, executive vice president of Community Gain, said today has been a long time coming. The Community Gain organization uses state law to acquire nuisance properties, which they then fully renovate.
dayton247now.com
Convenience store chain plots three more Dayton-area locations
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major convenience store chain that began expansions in the Miami Valley in 2022 just landed three more locations. The project will create more gas and food options and prompt more hires in three local communities. Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain...
dayton247now.com
Dayton man sentenced to over 20 years in prison for fatal shooting in 2021
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 53-year-old Christopher Earl Oakes of Dayton was sentenced to 24 to 29.5 years in prison after being convicted of the fatal shooting of Jacob Osborne on May 16, 2021, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. On the evening of Sunday, May 16, 2021, police were...
dayton247now.com
Pastors pray for continued peace and action after video release of Tyre Nichols beating
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A minister visits a local church to speak about the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on Jan 7. Bishop Jerome McCorry of Bishop Speaks Fellowship of Ministries attended services at Blessed Rock Church in Dayton Sunday. McCorry spoke out on the incident, and other improper police involvement including the recent incident in Butler Township. McCorry has also represented families of victims of police brutality in the Miami Valley.
dayton247now.com
Xenia Police officer retiring after 25 years in law enforcement
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 25-year veteran of the Xenia Police Department retires officially Tuesday. Officer Ellyn Thornburg was sworn in on Jan. 8, 1998. Xenia Police Chief Chris Stutes said her experience, and presence will be missed around the division. “Officer Thornburg has served as a committed, dependable officer...
Comments / 0