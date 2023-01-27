BETHLEHEM, Pa. - First-year Laura Reigle made history in her first rivalry meet as a Mountain Hawk, breaking her own school record to become the first female in Lehigh history to jump 4.00m. On top of Reigle's record breaking performance, the Lehigh women's track and field team continued to shine as the team defeated Lafayette 108.5-72.5 on Saturday in Rauch Fieldhouse to claim its 14th straight victory over the Leopards in the Rivalry presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute.

