Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Basketball Falls To Oneonta
ONEONTA, NY – The Buffalo State women's basketball team fell short in their matchup against Oneonta by a final score of 64-37 at the Dewar Arena. RECORDS: Oneonta: 14-5 (9-3 SUNYAC), Buffalo State: 2-17 (1-11 SUNYAC) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Tashawni Cornfield (Gowanda, NY/Putham) led all Bengal scorers...
Buffalo State Athletics
Nikita Kozyrev's Four Points Lead Men's Hockey to Victory Over Morrisville
BUFFALO, NY – Nikita Kozyrev (Tallinn, Estonia/Springfield Jr. Blues) scored a goal and assisted on all three other Bengal goals as the Buffalo State men's hockey team defeated Morrisville 4-2 on Saturday night at the Ice Arena. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Buffalo State – 4, Morrisville – 2...
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Basketball Comes Up Short Against Oneonta
ONEONTA, NY – The Buffalo State men's basketball team dropped their contest with the Oneonta Red Dragons at the Dewar Arena by a 67-46 final. RECORDS: Oneonta: 13-6 (9-3 SUNYAC), Buffalo State: 1-17 (0-12 SUNYAC) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Robert Richards (Williamsville, NY/Williamsville South) paced Buffalo State with...
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Hockey Back Home to Host Morrisville Tonight
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team looks to bounce back from its loss against Chatham University, as the Bengals host Morrisville State on Saturday night at the Ice Arena. COVERAGE LINKS. BUILDING OF THE BENGALS. Buffalo State enters the weekend with a overall record of 10-8-0...
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Swimming And Diving Falls To Geneseo
GENESEO, NY – The Buffalo State men's and women's swimming and diving team wrapped-up their regular season as they traveled to Geneseo for a matchup with the Blue Wave. The 200 medley relay of Sean Mahaney (Alden, NY/Alden), Colby Riexinger (Brockport, NY/Brockport), Matt Banks (Lancaster, NY/St. Joe's), and Chris Signore (Buffalo, NY/Canisius) swam a season best time of 1:48.97.
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Indoor Has Strong Showing At Youngstown State
YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Buffalo State track and field teams returned to action at the Youngstown Mid-Major Invite this weekend. The team saw multiple first place finishes, a school record, and some climbing up the national ranks. FOR THE BENGAL MEN. Chris Kaszynski (Buffalo, NY/Kenmore West) set the tone for...
In wake of tragedy, Baer delivers storybook performance as Siena stomps Iona
How you like them Saints? Siena Basketball opened the second half with a decisive 20-2 run to rout reigning MAAC Regular Season Champion and preseason favorite Iona 70-53 in front of a raucous crowd of 7,801 in the annual Gold Rush Game at MVP Arena.
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
Security guard shot outside Club Marcella in Buffalo
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting incident outside Club Marcella
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting at Sweets Lounge
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting incident at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue.
Wegmans Not the Most Popular Grocery Store in New York, Says Study
There are plenty of grocery store options in the United States. If you travel down to the south, then you probably have been to places like Kroger and Publix. The Piggly-Wiggly is another popular store. Then you have places like Food Lion and HyVee that are popular outside of New York state,
SCSO investigating fatal Great Sacandaga snowmobile crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal snowmobiling accident that happened around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday near Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lake. 20-year-old Garrett Macintosh of Florida was pronounced dead at the hospital.
wnynewsnow.com
Locally Loved Musician Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk
Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
1 dead after snowmobile crash on Peck Lake
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash on Peck's Lake Thursday night.
