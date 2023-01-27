Farmland sales prices are often viewed as an indicator of whether the farm economy is robust or is in recession. If we go by the record high Midwest land sale prices in 2022 that the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently reported, the farm economy would seem to be in good shape. While it’s commonly assumed that investors have been behind the high prices, that may not be true. According to Paul Schadegg, senior vice president of real estate operations for Farmers National Company, a nationwide agricultural services provider that handled $766 million in land sales in 2022. He pointed out that farmer-operators were the successful buyers of farmland 75% of the time in private treaty land sales and land auctions that the company conducted last year. Those sales, he believes, indicate a willingness of buyers to bid on the limited amount of agricultural land coming to the market, which was probably driven by strong commodity prices. Schadegg expects that those strong land values will continue into 2023.

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO