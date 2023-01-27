ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Brother Martin, Teurlings Catholic meet for wrestling dual Wednesday

Wednesday night features the last dual of the season for the No. 2 Brother Martin Crusaders and No. 4 Teurlings Catholic Rebels. Consider it a rubber match. The schools met twice earlier in the season with the Crusaders winning the first meet, 60-17. The Rebels avenged the loss at the Beast on the Bayou tournament, 33-28.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Southern University senior killed in crash near campus

BATON ROUGE, La. — A senior at Southern University was killed in a car crash on I-110 near the university’s campus Monday night. It happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. as WBRZ reports. The fatal crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Reginald Elloie according...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Four LSU players named to Baseball America Preseason All-America Teams

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players received 2023 Preseason All-America recognition Monday from Baseball America magazine. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews and junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes were voted to the First-Team All-America squad, and junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan and sophomore third baseman Tommy White were granted Second-Team All-America honors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Session’s scope is narrow because time is of the essence

State lawmakers will convene at noon Monday for a seven-day special session devoted exclusively to one item: putting $45 million into an incentive fund to lure more property insurers into the Louisiana marketplace. The session will not solve our state’s spiraling insurance crisis all at once. It could, however, mark a critical first step toward reversing what Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon calls “an existential crisis for Louisiana’s residents and economy.”
LOUISIANA STATE
sportszion.com

Louisiana legislative auditor finds out LSU overpaid HC Brian Kelly by over $1M in 2022 due to double-payments

The LSU Tigers football team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by the largest margin of victory in the event’s history, thanks to the new head coach Brian Kelly. The 61-year-old veteran coach joined the LSU staff this season on a hundred million contract and made an exceptional change in the style of play among the young potentials. His work was paid for as the team won the bowl game earlier in the month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Insurers cashed in on Louisiana’s short-lived incentive program. The results were mixed.

In the grim years after Hurricane Katrina, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon was desperate to find companies willing to sell homeowners insurance in southern Louisiana. Armed with a $100 million pool, the state offered insurers millions of dollars in government grants if they could sell a certain number of policies in parishes near or below Interstate 10 and stick around at least five years.
LOUISIANA STATE
crescentcitysports.com

LSU pitching staff talent helps justify preseason top ranking

The 2023 LSU baseball team holds all of the ingredients to justify their unanimous preseason top national ranking. Of course, the pressure is now on for head coach Jay Johnson and his coaching staff to turn all the great grocery items into the feast everyone now expects once the season opens Feb. 17-19 with a series versus Western Michigan at Alex Box.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy