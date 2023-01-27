Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
crescentcitysports.com
Brother Martin, Teurlings Catholic meet for wrestling dual Wednesday
Wednesday night features the last dual of the season for the No. 2 Brother Martin Crusaders and No. 4 Teurlings Catholic Rebels. Consider it a rubber match. The schools met twice earlier in the season with the Crusaders winning the first meet, 60-17. The Rebels avenged the loss at the Beast on the Bayou tournament, 33-28.
Top Louisiana Athlete Names LSU in Final 3, Sets Commitment Date
Lafayette native Ju'Juan Johnson includes the Tigers in his final three schools, decision inching closer.
crescentcitysports.com
Jesuit’s Brady Mullen named Gatorade Louisiana Boys Cross Country Player of the Year
CHICAGO — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Brady Mullen of Jesuit High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Louisiana Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. Mullen is the second Gatorade Louisiana Boys Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Jesuit High School.
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Louisiana
The Powerball jackpot will climb to $653 million for Wednesday but still, a Louisiana-sold ticket earned a $50,000 win in last night's game.
kadn.com
Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
crescentcitysports.com
Ragin’ Cajuns rally from 19 down to defeat Georgia Southern for 8th straight win
LAFAYETTE – Greg Williams, Jr., and Jordan Brown combined for 41 points and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team rallied from a 19-point first-half deficit to claim a thrilling 94-87 Sun Belt Conference victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday at the Cajundome. Williams scored a game-high...
Southern University senior killed in crash near campus
BATON ROUGE, La. — A senior at Southern University was killed in a car crash on I-110 near the university’s campus Monday night. It happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. as WBRZ reports. The fatal crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Reginald Elloie according...
theadvocate.com
Meet Scotlandville's 6-foot-10 star who goes by the name 'Pop' and can blow games wide open
Referring to Dorian Booker as the latest “big thing” in Baton Rouge basketball is inaccurate and a cliché. Learning ways to do his own thing is the key for the 6-foot-10 Scotlandville High post player. “I feel like this year is going great … just the way...
crescentcitysports.com
Four LSU players named to Baseball America Preseason All-America Teams
BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players received 2023 Preseason All-America recognition Monday from Baseball America magazine. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews and junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes were voted to the First-Team All-America squad, and junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan and sophomore third baseman Tommy White were granted Second-Team All-America honors.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Session’s scope is narrow because time is of the essence
State lawmakers will convene at noon Monday for a seven-day special session devoted exclusively to one item: putting $45 million into an incentive fund to lure more property insurers into the Louisiana marketplace. The session will not solve our state’s spiraling insurance crisis all at once. It could, however, mark a critical first step toward reversing what Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon calls “an existential crisis for Louisiana’s residents and economy.”
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette.
sportszion.com
Louisiana legislative auditor finds out LSU overpaid HC Brian Kelly by over $1M in 2022 due to double-payments
The LSU Tigers football team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by the largest margin of victory in the event’s history, thanks to the new head coach Brian Kelly. The 61-year-old veteran coach joined the LSU staff this season on a hundred million contract and made an exceptional change in the style of play among the young potentials. His work was paid for as the team won the bowl game earlier in the month.
NOLA.com
Insurers cashed in on Louisiana’s short-lived incentive program. The results were mixed.
In the grim years after Hurricane Katrina, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon was desperate to find companies willing to sell homeowners insurance in southern Louisiana. Armed with a $100 million pool, the state offered insurers millions of dollars in government grants if they could sell a certain number of policies in parishes near or below Interstate 10 and stick around at least five years.
crescentcitysports.com
LSU pitching staff talent helps justify preseason top ranking
The 2023 LSU baseball team holds all of the ingredients to justify their unanimous preseason top national ranking. Of course, the pressure is now on for head coach Jay Johnson and his coaching staff to turn all the great grocery items into the feast everyone now expects once the season opens Feb. 17-19 with a series versus Western Michigan at Alex Box.
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
Ribbon cutting at Lafayette's newest high school
The Lafayette Renaissance Charter High School hosted its ribbon cutting and dedication this morning. The $30 million dollar project was built a little over a decade after LRCA was built.
theadvocate.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge: See where, winning numbers
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Baton Rouge that is worth $100,000, the Louisiana Lottery said Tuesday. Winning numbers for the ticket, purchased at a Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Interstate 10, were 09, 17, 20, 38 and 40 and 2x Power Play, the lottery said. It wasn't...
Comments / 0