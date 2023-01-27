Read full article on original website
Related
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Washington Examiner
Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report
The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Waste Harmonics Acquires New Market Waste Solutions
Waste Harmonics announced it has acquired New Market Waste Solutions, a management and consulting company dedicated to designing and implementing cost-effective, sustainable solutions for clients in the waste and recycling industry across North America, spanning both Canada and the U.S. With the acquisition, New Market Waste Solutions’ services will complement...
Eaton Collaborates With Rewiring America to Help Drive Residential Electrification Education, Awareness and Action
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced that it is collaborating with Rewiring America, the leading electrification nonprofit in the U.S., to advance electrification education, awareness and action. Additionally, Brian Brickhouse, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector, has joined Rewiring America’s CEOs for Electrification, a national coalition of business leaders committed to furthering sustainability through electrification, beginning with the American household. Brickhouse joins the coalition as part of Eaton’s continuing efforts to lead the energy transition through key sustainability initiatives including its Home as a Grid approach, which envisions a future in which homes become both producers and users of energy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005468/en/ Eaton is collaborating with Rewiring America, the leading electrification nonprofit in the U.S., to advance electrification education, awareness and action. Eaton’s executive joins the organization’s CEOs for Electrification, a coalition of business leaders committed to furthering sustainability through electrification, beginning with the American household. (Photo: Business Wire)
ODL, Inc. Promotes Andy Arnsman to Director of Sales - Pro Channel
ZEELAND, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- ODL, Inc., a leading building products supplier of decorative and clear doorglass and entry treatments, announces the promotion of Andy Arnsman to Director of Sales - Pro Channel. A member of the ODL team since 2002, Arnsman has experience across the organization, including buying, finance, and most recently as a Regional Sales Manager for the Pro Channel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005153/en/ Andy Arnsman promoted to Director of Sales - Pro Channel at ODL, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
AI-Powered Kindred INDUCT Automates Induction of One Million Items with 95% Accuracy
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Kindred, part of Ocado Group, has released the results of an 18-month beta test of its INDUCT AI-powered robotic induction system. INDUCT automated the induction of more than one million items at 95% accuracy in a grueling, fast-paced global logistics center where the beta trial was held. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005022/en/ A beta test was designed to put the Kindred INDUCT system through its paces in one of the most grueling and fast-paced logistics environments. An INDUCT workcell was incorporated into an existing induction line at a global logistics facility and transportation hub where 200,000 small parcels are sorted each hour, and up to 400,000 parcels are processed during the peak holiday season. During the beta, INDUCT automated the induction of more than one million items at 95% accuracy. (Graphic: Business Wire)
prosalesmagazine.com
North American Specialty Laminations Names Eric Spence EVP of Sales and Marketing
North American Specialty Laminations (NASL), a provider of differentiated specialty lamination, fabrication, and finishing solutions to the building products OEM industry, announced that Eric Spence will be joining the company’s leadership team as its executive vice president of sales and marketing. NASL serves customers in the window, door, flooring, specialty millwork, cabinetry, and case-goods markets and is backed by building industry-focused private equity firm Building Industry Partners (BIP).
Transportation Insights from SMC3 JumpStart Conference
The SMC3 JumpStart 2023 event kicked off with over 600 attendees. From LTL insights to a look into the global economic challenges plaguing the supply chain industry, the conference covered an array of topics in transportation and lent many predictions for 2023 and beyond. Renee Krug, CEO at Transflo, started...
salestechstar.com
CSP Control Center Launches New Enhanced Billing Engine to Streamline Microsoft New Commerce Experience and More.
CSP Control Center a.k.a C3 is at forefront of technology innovation, empowering hundreds of Microsoft partners, and Managed service providers globally in creating an enhanced customer experience and streamlining selling, billing, provisioning, and invoicing cloud services. Spektra Systems is thrilled to announce the launch of new enhanced CSP Control Center billing engine...
PC Magazine
Primera Eddie, The Edible Ink Printer Review
Makes it easy to print on cookies and other confections in edible ink. Works with other graphics software, including Canva and Adobe Photoshop Elements. Useful documentation, excellent Primera support, and active user community. Quick setup. Cons. Primera Eddie, The Edible Ink Printer Specs. Type Printer Only. Color or Monochrome Color.
Atrium Hospitality Hires Michael Panzer as Senior Vice President, Capital Investment Strategies
ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Atrium Hospitality today announced that Michael “Mike” Panzer has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Capital Investment Strategies. Mike will serve on the Atrium Executive Committee and report to Rob Mangiarelli, President, Atrium Hospitality. Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality is one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. Our company manages a portfolio of more than 80 hotels, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, in 28 states and operates more than 20,000 guest rooms/suites and approximately 3 million square feet of event space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005019/en/ Michael “Mike” Panzer has joined Atrium Hospitality as Senior Vice President, Capital Investment Strategies. Mike will serve on the Atrium Executive Committee and report to Rob Mangiarelli, President, Atrium Hospitality. Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality is one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. (Photo: Business Wire)
Wellness Technology Leaders WHOOP and Hyperice Partner to Enhance Understanding of Recovery and the Synergistic Benefits for Holistic Wellbeing
BOSTON & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- WHOOP, the human performance company, and Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, today announced an innovative partnership, unveiling a first-of-its-kind data integration to help users better understand the connection between recovery and how it impacts overall health. Through a two-way integration by way of Apple Health, WHOOP members will be able to automatically log recovery activities in their WHOOP app when utilizing the line of Hypervolt percussion massage devices, and Normatec dynamic air compression systems. The integration is the first of multiple joint initiatives between the brands that aim to further understand the...
salestechstar.com
SIOS Technology Named Finalist in 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service
SIOS Technology Customer Success Team Will be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award Winner. SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced the SIOS Technology Customer Success Team was named a Finalist today in the Sales Support Team of the Year – Technology Industries category in the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.
ffnews.com
Thai Insurtech Startup Eazy Digital Raises $850k in Oversubscribed Seed Round
Eazy Digital, a Thai insurtech startup that provides digital platforms for insurance companies, has raised US$850,000 in an oversubscribed seed funding round. The round was led by Wavemaker Partners, with participation from Seedstars International Ventures, Wing Vasiksiri, and Sasin Bangkok Venture Club. Eazy Digital is a platform that helps insurance...
Phys.org
New report on diversity trends in STEM workforce and education
Today, the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, or NCSES—part of the U.S. National Science Foundation—released Diversity and STEM: Women, Minorities, and Persons with Disabilities 2023, the federal government's latest and most complete analysis of diversity trends in STEM employment and education. "Diversity is America's unique advantage...
Med School Departures From Rankings System Is Symptom of Bad Medicine | Opinion
Like virtually all fields of study, medical education is now subject to deconstruction for its supposed "systemic racism."
techaiapp.com
Amazon Could Launch NFT Initiative Linked to Its E-Commerce Website Around April: Report
Amazon could be gearing up to foray into the digital assets industry in 2023. The e-commerce giant is reportedly set to launch an NFT initiative this April that would be closely integrated with its mother platform. NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, are digital collectibles, that are built on blockchains that transfer their complete ownerships to the buyers. Business experts from around the world have time and again predicted that NFTs, that are also compatible in the metaverse, could be the next advancement that global brands could take up to engage with the Web3 native customers.
hospimedica.com
Dräger Exhibits Latest Anesthesia and Ventilation Solutions at Arab Health 2023
Drägerwerk AG (Lübeck, Germany) is demonstrating its latest technologies, products and services that are designed to help hospitals achieve the best results at Arab Health 2023. At Arab Health 2023, the company is demonstrating how it can support hospitals to improve patient care by enhancing human capabilities with...
Wemade Presents Evolved Tokenomics with MIR M
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- Wemade’s new MMORPG MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (MIR M) will be launched in 170 countries on January 31st. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005133/en/ MIR M Global Official Launch on January 31st, 2023 (Graphic: Wemade)
Comments / 0