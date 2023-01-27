Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
WTOP
White House: President Biden to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11 as US adjusts to living with virus
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: President Biden to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11 as US adjusts to living with virus. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
WHO: COVID still an emergency but nearing ‘inflection’ point
GENEVA (AP) — The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Monday, after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an “inflexion point” where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths. Speaking at the opening of WHO’s annual...
WTOP
Review: Searching for belonging in ‘Central Places’
NEW YORK (AP) — “Central Places,” by Delia Cai (Ballantine) Delia Cai’s debut novel has all the trappings of a breezy rom-com: Audrey, a successful 27-year-old New Yorker with a glamorous job in ad sales and handsome photojournalist fiancé, returns home to the Midwest to be confronted with old tensions with family and friends she thought she’d left in her past — including an unrequited high school crush.
Comments / 0