ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

WHO: COVID still an emergency but nearing ‘inflection’ point

GENEVA (AP) — The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Monday, after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an “inflexion point” where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths. Speaking at the opening of WHO’s annual...
WTOP

Review: Searching for belonging in ‘Central Places’

NEW YORK (AP) — “Central Places,” by Delia Cai (Ballantine) Delia Cai’s debut novel has all the trappings of a breezy rom-com: Audrey, a successful 27-year-old New Yorker with a glamorous job in ad sales and handsome photojournalist fiancé, returns home to the Midwest to be confronted with old tensions with family and friends she thought she’d left in her past — including an unrequited high school crush.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy