Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Related
Carrie Underwood’s Post-‘American Idol’ Nashville Home Is So Beautiful — See Inside! [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood didn't exactly go crazy with her money after winning American Idol in 2005. She went out and bought herself a house, and though it was absolutely beautiful, pictures show that it was actually relatively humble for a budding superstar. Underwood's winnings when she was crowned the Idol champ...
Miranda Lambert On Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton About His Late Brother: “I’m Glad We Shared That Song… To Have That Together”
Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have had their fair share of negative press when it comes to their relationship. But in the past year, Miranda opened up about a beautiful moment they shared together writing a song about the loss of Blake’s late brother, Richie, who passed unexpectedly in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was just a teenager.
Fans React to Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Singing Karaoke With the Country Star
Miranda Lambert's husband isn't a singer. But he joined her for some karaoke, which allowed fans to witness his voice for themselves.
Kelsea Ballerini Reportedly Spotted With Chase Stokes In Nashville
Ballerini has recently said that she doesn't intend to clear up any rumors about her any time soon.
Miranda Lambert’s Father Was Not Happy About Her 1st Tattoo Until George Strait Intervened
Miranda Lambert has several tattoos now, but her first one has the best story attached to it. She got some help getting her father on board from another country legend.
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
Carrie Underwood on the Struggles She and Husband Mike Fisher Have Faced — From Busy Careers to Miscarriages
Here's a look at some of the hardships country singer Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have experienced throughout their relationship.
Miranda Lambert Drops Gorgeous Photo Dump From Surprise Wedding Anniversary Trip
It looks like Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, found the right spot to go for an anniversary trip. Lambert and McLoughlin got away from the hubbub of everyday life for some R&R at Ilsa Mujeres. She posted a series of four photos from the wedding anniversary getaway. Let’s see what Miranda and Brendan got involved in while having a good time.
Blake Shelton's Success With 'Barmageddon' Rubbing Fellow Country Stars The Wrong Way, Claims Insider: 'They're Jealous'
It appears everything Blake Shelton touches turns to gold — much to the dismay of his fellow country hitmakers. Though the upcoming season of The Voice will be the singer's last, fans can still see him on TV via Barmageddon — his, Carson Daly and Nikki Bella's successful new game show that's ruffling feathers across the industry.The series takes place at Ole Red, his bar in downtown Nashville, the same area that's home to locales owned by the likes of ex-wife Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean. But since Shelton's joint is the only one on the small screen,...
Miranda Lambert And Jelly Roll Might Just Be The Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed
The duo we didn’t know we needed. Miranda Lambert met up with Nashville native and new top name in the industry Jelly Roll the other day, and apparently teamed up with country DJ Telemitry to write a song. You may remember that Miranda worked with Telemitry (Jesse Frasure) before on her “Tequila Does” Remix, but he has also written with the likes of Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi, Florida Georgia Line and more. And unless you’ve been living under a rock, […] The post Miranda Lambert And Jelly Roll Might Just Be The Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
iheart.com
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Delivers Powerful Performance Of Blake Shelton Hit
Kelly Clarkson included a nod to country superstar Blake Shelton on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, delivering her spin on the 2011 smash-hit anthem, “Honey Bee.”. Clarkson covered the song during the “Kellyoke” segment of her daytime talk show (which has also featured covers of songs...
Miranda Lambert Stands to Make a Killing With Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert credits her Las Vegas venue for her visually stunning display as she earns a lot of money from the residency.
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’
Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And I Really Hope They Release It
I don’t even really know what this means… All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time: SOTY we already know. pic.twitter.com/1eN9uHuRXO — alex (@Aayers10) April 14, 2022 Typically, this wouldn’t be much to write […] The post Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And I Really Hope They Release It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Carrie Underwood Revealed the 1 Thing She Always Brings on Tour With Her
What's one thing that Carrie Underwood makes sure to take with her on every tour? The answer may surprise you
Carly Pearce Reveals Why Luke Bryan Gave Her ‘FOMO’
Although she is set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 event in Riviera Cancun later this month, Carly Pearce reveals how the fellow country music hitmaker gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO). “I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash...
Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around”
With his birthday just a few weeks away, the great Johnny Cash would have turned 91 this year. And while sifting through some old Johnny Cash videos to share with our readers, I happened to come across an interesting crossroad on YouTube where Johnny Cash and Matthew McConaughey intersected. Back in 2012, a special event took place called, We Walk the Line: A Celebration of the Music of Johnny Cash. A number of greats were a part of the concert, […] The post Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie Reunite with ‘American Idol’ Star Chayce Beckham at Crash My Playa
Following quite an exciting weekend at his annual Crash My Playa, Luke Bryan revealed he teamed up with Lionel Richie and American Idol star Chance Beckham for a performance at the event. In his latest Instagram post on Monday (January 23rd), Luke Bryan shared a series of snapshots of his...
Blake Shelton Says George Strait Inspired His Future Tour Plans
Blake Shelton has had plenty on his plate for quite some time. Outside of being one of the biggest names in modern country music, Shelton has also been a coach on The Voice for 22 seasons. Additionally, the Oklahoma native took on the role of husband and stepdad when he married Gwen Stefani. Then, there is his chain of Ole Red restaurants. Most recently, he kicked off his newest venture as host of the gameshow Barmageddon.
Comments / 0