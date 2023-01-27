Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Saying “NO” To Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Moment
The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… shoot even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country...
Terry Crews Enters Epic Country Bar Dance-Off in Tyler Hubbard's 'Dancin' in the Country' Music Video
Tyler Hubbard tells PEOPLE the America's Got Talent host was the "first guy" he reached out to to star in the video You may think you know Terry Crews, but did you know Terry Crews can hold his own in a country bar dance-off? The America's Got Talent host is front and center in country star Tyler Hubbard's new music video for "Dancin' in the Country," which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering. "That video just painted that song in the perfect light," Hubbard, 35, says. "It's got enough character and personality and fun and...
Tyler Hubbard Shares Backstage Stories From Keith Urban’s Tour — ToC Nights On Demand [Listen]
Tyler Hubbard Recalls Sharing ‘Miss My Daddy’ With His Mom
Tyler Hubbard never intended for you to hear "Miss My Daddy," his most personal lyric to date. The new ballad about his late father was written to capture a moment in time. "This was before I even decided I was gonna do a solo record," he shares. How Did Tyler...
CMT
Tyler Hubbard Talks Self-Titled Debut Album And How The Florida Georgia Line Split "Impacted" His Artistry
Tyler Hubbard's debut solo album proves that he's more than one-half of Florida Georgia Line. The multi-platinum artist joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his recently (Jan. 27) released record and how pursuing a career separate from his former bandmate Brian Kelley has impacted his craft. Hubbard...
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher ‘Stays out of Her Way’ When She’s Working
In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher revealed he keeps his distance when Underwood works on music.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
Miranda Lambert Stands to Make a Killing With Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert credits her Las Vegas venue for her visually stunning display as she earns a lot of money from the residency.
Carly Pearce Reveals Why Luke Bryan Gave Her ‘FOMO’
Although she is set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 event in Riviera Cancun later this month, Carly Pearce reveals how the fellow country music hitmaker gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO). “I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash...
CMT
WATCH: Luke Bryan Checks Off “Bucket List” Moment With Lionel Richie At Mexico Music Festival
Country sensation Luke Bryan always has a surprise up his sleeve. The five-time Entertainer of the Year recently wrapped up his weekend-long music festival Crash My Playa in Cancún, Mexico, with a bang. Country Now previously reported that the platinum-selling artist stunned ticketholders with a special guest – Lionel...
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her
Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.
Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band set to headline Faster Horses
Faster Horses will celebrate its 10th year July 14, 15 and 16, with country music stars Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain set to take to the stage. The three-day country music festival on the Michigan International Speedway grounds, 12626 U.S. 12, will also feature a number of familiar and up-and-coming acts on two stages, including Dwight Yoakum, Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Ben Burgess and Pillbox Patti. Daily performance times will be announced ahead of the event.
Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie Reunite with ‘American Idol’ Star Chayce Beckham at Crash My Playa
Following quite an exciting weekend at his annual Crash My Playa, Luke Bryan revealed he teamed up with Lionel Richie and American Idol star Chance Beckham for a performance at the event. In his latest Instagram post on Monday (January 23rd), Luke Bryan shared a series of snapshots of his...
Tyler Hubbard Strikes Out on His Own
It’s hard to fathom that after 20 number-one hits — including the second-biggest country digital song of all time, “Cruise” — seven studio albums, countless sold-out arena shows and a mantle full of awards, Tyler Hubbard isn’t a household name. But the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, country music’s most popular duo for the past decade, feels like he’s starting over now that he and his partner Brian Kelley, or BK, have gone their separate ways.More from WWDRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBehind the Scenes of The Killers...
Jessica Simpson: Her Extreme Weightloss Worries Fans
According to RadarOnline.com and Yahoo! News, Jessica Simpson's friends are apparently "extremely worried" following her extreme weight loss. As Yahoo!'s Georgia Todd reports, Simpson’s 100-lb weight loss has "gone from impressive to worrisome. Some of her fans couldn’t help but voice their concerns about her ever-shrinking waistline in her latest Instagram posts. New photos show the singer-turned-fashion mogul, 42, seemingly looking skinnier than ever."
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Kelsea Ballerini Wrote for Other Artists
Kelsea Ballerini is one of modern country music’s most popular stars, but she’s taken a backseat to pen songs for other artists on several occasions. Known for No. 1 hits “Peter Pan,” “Dibs,” and “Half of My Hometown,” Ballerini proves her pen is just as sharp when she’s writing for her contemporaries like Carly Pearce and Lindsay Ell. Even though she’s serving as the songwriter, it’s easy to imagine Ballerini’s voice on the three songs outlined below.
Kelly Clarkson Cover Taylor Swift, Fine Young Cannibals on Latest ‘Kellyoke’
Over the past week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the program’s titular host provided fans with a handful of epic covers, including one from Taylor Swift and another that might be the world’s greatest karaoke song. On the show, Clarkson also welcomed a Seal to perform his most...
Jo Dee Messina to Drop a ‘Best of’ Album This Spring
There’s no denying that 90s country music is making a major comeback. As young country fans get older, they’re looking back to the music that raised them. At the same time, many of today’s up-and-coming country stars grew up on 90s music. So, we’re hearing a resurgence of the sound of that era. At the same time, 90s stars are starting to grow in popularity once again. Hitmakers like Clint Black, Brooks & Dunn, Jo Dee Messina, and plenty more are coming back to deliver more great tunes.
