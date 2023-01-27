ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Crews Enters Epic Country Bar Dance-Off in Tyler Hubbard's 'Dancin' in the Country' Music Video

Tyler Hubbard tells PEOPLE the America's Got Talent host was the "first guy" he reached out to to star in the video You may think you know Terry Crews, but did you know Terry Crews can hold his own in a country bar dance-off? The America's Got Talent host is front and center in country star Tyler Hubbard's new music video for "Dancin' in the Country," which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering. "That video just painted that song in the perfect light," Hubbard, 35, says. "It's got enough character and personality and fun and...
Carly Pearce Reveals Why Luke Bryan Gave Her ‘FOMO’

Although she is set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 event in Riviera Cancun later this month, Carly Pearce reveals how the fellow country music hitmaker gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO). “I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash...
Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her

Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.
Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band set to headline Faster Horses

Faster Horses will celebrate its 10th year July 14, 15 and 16, with country music stars Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain set to take to the stage. The three-day country music festival on the Michigan International Speedway grounds, 12626 U.S. 12, will also feature a number of familiar and up-and-coming acts on two stages, including Dwight Yoakum, Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Ben Burgess and Pillbox Patti. Daily performance times will be announced ahead of the event.
Tyler Hubbard Strikes Out on His Own

It’s hard to fathom that after 20 number-one hits — including the second-biggest country digital song of all time, “Cruise” — seven studio albums, countless sold-out arena shows and a mantle full of awards, Tyler Hubbard isn’t a household name. But the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, country music’s most popular duo for the past decade, feels like he’s starting over now that he and his partner Brian Kelley, or BK, have gone their separate ways.More from WWDRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBehind the Scenes of The Killers...
Jessica Simpson: Her Extreme Weightloss Worries Fans

According to RadarOnline.com and Yahoo! News, Jessica Simpson's friends are apparently "extremely worried" following her extreme weight loss. As Yahoo!'s Georgia Todd reports, Simpson’s 100-lb weight loss has "gone from impressive to worrisome. Some of her fans couldn’t help but voice their concerns about her ever-shrinking waistline in her latest Instagram posts. New photos show the singer-turned-fashion mogul, 42, seemingly looking skinnier than ever."
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Kelsea Ballerini Wrote for Other Artists

Kelsea Ballerini is one of modern country music’s most popular stars, but she’s taken a backseat to pen songs for other artists on several occasions. Known for No. 1 hits “Peter Pan,” “Dibs,” and “Half of My Hometown,” Ballerini proves her pen is just as sharp when she’s writing for her contemporaries like Carly Pearce and Lindsay Ell. Even though she’s serving as the songwriter, it’s easy to imagine Ballerini’s voice on the three songs outlined below.
Jo Dee Messina to Drop a ‘Best of’ Album This Spring

There’s no denying that 90s country music is making a major comeback. As young country fans get older, they’re looking back to the music that raised them. At the same time, many of today’s up-and-coming country stars grew up on 90s music. So, we’re hearing a resurgence of the sound of that era. At the same time, 90s stars are starting to grow in popularity once again. Hitmakers like Clint Black, Brooks & Dunn, Jo Dee Messina, and plenty more are coming back to deliver more great tunes.
