Tyler Hubbard tells PEOPLE the America's Got Talent host was the "first guy" he reached out to to star in the video You may think you know Terry Crews, but did you know Terry Crews can hold his own in a country bar dance-off? The America's Got Talent host is front and center in country star Tyler Hubbard's new music video for "Dancin' in the Country," which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering. "That video just painted that song in the perfect light," Hubbard, 35, says. "It's got enough character and personality and fun and...

10 DAYS AGO