Read full article on original website
Related
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Where should you put a sofa in a small living room? Here's what experts say
If your living room is teeny tiny, it can feel a little restricting when it comes to where you should put the couch. That's not to say however that less square footage equals a space that doesn't work or that you won't love — far from it
Should Your Kitchen Floors Be Darker Than Your Cabinets?
Dark flooring may not fit everyone's preferences, but can it be worked into a kitchen correctly to create a dynamic space in your home that can inspire you?
3 Of The Best-Selling Area Rugs At Walmart
Walmart is known for all types of merchandise and is a popular option amongst homeowners due to its affordability. See some of its bestselling area rugs.
homestyling.guru
2023 Bathroom Trends
In 2022 we saw some fantastic bathroom trends and had the privilege of designing and installing some wonderful, bright, bold and interesting bathrooms for our customers. We are very excited to see what 2023 has to bring in bathroom design, and have collated a list of some of the trends expected to be big in bathrooms this year.
Why Your Flooring Might Be Making Your Kitchen Look Dated
For many households, the kitchen is the heart and soul of the home. However, here is why your flooring might be making your kitchen look dated.
Homeowners' fury after 'delivery drivers leave new £2,000 leather sofa wedged in staircase'
Luke Ansell bought the king-size Chesterfield sofa-bed in December for his brand new home in Bournemouth, with the item being delivered on January 19.
tinyhousetalk.com
Escape Boho XL Tiny House on Discount
This is a newly built Escape Boho XL Tiny House on Wheels that’s available immediately with a $5,500 discount. This beautiful tiny house boasts a full bathroom, a private bedroom with a walk-around bed, plenty of storage, and a large dining area that can also be used as a workspace.
couponingwithrachel.com
Football Trending Game Day Throwback Tees Sizes XS – 2XL $18.99 Shipped
Jane is offering up Football Trending Game Day Tees in sizes XS – 2XL and in your choice of 3 designs and over 10 color options for $18.99 (reg. $40) shipped. Size down for a fitted look.
tinyhousetalk.com
30-Foot Tiny House w/ Full-Size Appliances
This beautiful 30′ tiny home was built in 2017 and has been a home up until recently. The builders are getting started on building their forever home and are selling this tiny house in Minnesota. The asking price is $80,000. The 250-square-foot tiny house features a large loft bedroom...
couponingwithrachel.com
Dewalt Men’s Work Boots ~ Save 40%
This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. Hurry over to Home Depot online where you’ll save 40% on Dewalt Men’s Work Boots in sizes 8 – 13 medium and wide widths with prices as low as $60 shipped!
couponingwithrachel.com
Dino Egg Excavation Kit Only $2 (reg. $10)
Hurry over to Walmart online where you can score this Thames & Kosmos Dig It! Dino Egg Excavation Kit for just $2 (regularly $9.99). At the time of posting it is available for store pickup or delivery only! This can end at ANY time. These Dino kits contain one dinosaur...
delishably.com
3 Best Stainless Steel Insulated French Press Coffee Makers
Also known as cafetières, coffee plungers, and press pots, French presses provide an easy way to make full-bodied and flavorsome coffee drinks. I've been using this type of brewer for over thirty years. It's my favorite way of making coffee for numerous reasons, including flavor, convenience, and affordability. It's...
homestyling.guru
Ten cabins with cosy interiors that frame views of nature
From Norway to New Zealand, this lookbook explores rural cabins with cosy living areas that are animated by natural materials and views out over wild landscapes. Cabins are a popular building typology with architects all around the world. Typically built from wood, the little shelters are ideally suited as peaceful retreats in remote locations.
couponingwithrachel.com
Cricut Explore Air 2 w/ Accessories Only $169 Shipped (reg. $313)
**Want more deals? Find me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!**. TODAY is the day if you’ve been considering a Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine!. For a limited time, Walmart online is offering up the Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak Machine and Accessories Bundle for just $169 shipped (regularly $312.62)!
What's The Difference? Porcelain Vs. Ceramic Tile
They might look deceivingly similar in a home improvement store, but there are a lot of differences between porcelain and ceramic tiles. Here is a deep dive.
tinyhousetalk.com
The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living
Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
casawatkinsliving.com
Easy kitchen cabinet update with reeded glass window film
Over the past few months I’ve been adding more character to our kitchen. Some paint here, some wallpaper there…… all to refresh the kitchen and make it more cohesive with the rest of the house. Apparently I can’t just finish a space and leave it alone! I have to find some other ways to give it more pizazz and impact like this easy kitchen cabinet update with reeded glass window fillm.
housebeautiful.com
This tiny one-bedroom cottage for sale is surprisingly spacious inside
A tiny one-bedroom cottage in the picturesque village of Norton St. Philip, Bath, could be yours for £450,000. Nestled down a sleepy country lane, this detached stone cottage would be perfect for someone seeking a slower pace of life. Just a short drive from bustling Bath, it offers the best of both worlds.
Top-Load vs. Front-Load Washer: Which Should You Choose?
Ashley Abramson is a writer-mom hybrid. Her work, mostly focused on health, psychology, and parenting, has been featured in the Washington Post, New York Times, Allure, and more. She lives in the Milwaukee suburbs with her husband and two young sons. Follow. published Yesterday. Most people spend a good amount...
Comments / 0