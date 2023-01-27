Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts
One of hockey’s most prolific scorers has passed on. Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull has passed away at 84, as per John Dietz of the Chicago-area Daily Herald: Former #Blackhawks star Bobby Hull dies at 84. https://t.co/EsaBsF9n0d — Daily Herald (@dailyherald) January 30, 2023 Hull posted 610 goals (18th all-time) and 560 assists across Read more... The post Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND HAS SAVAGE RESPONSE TO REPORTER OVER TREVOR ZEGRAS' COMMENTS TO TROY STECHER
Trevor Zegras took some heat over the weekend for his antics against the Arizona Coyotes. The Ducks' star muttered something to Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher, which set the latter off in a fit of uncontrollable rage. Lip-reading 'experts' on the Internet came to the conclusion that Zegras taunted Stecher over...
Blackhawks release statement on passing of Bobby Hull
Blackhawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull has died, the team confirmed on Monday. He was 84. The Blackhawks released this statement on the passing of Hull:. "The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972. Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club. The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored. Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby’s shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership that led to 604 career goals, a franchise record that remains to this day. We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family."
NHL rumors: Sharks asking price in Timo Meier trade, revealed
The San Jose Sharks are dangling one of the most tantalizing trade assets in all of hockey ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Star winger Timo Meier could very well be offloaded by the Sharks in the near future, and a recent NHL rumor has indicated what the asking price for the 26-year-old will be. According to Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now, the Sharks will be seeking at least three assets in return for Meier in any trade. Additionally, Meier’s projected contract demands were also floating, indicating a pricey deal is on the horizon.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?
The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Deadspin
Good riddance, Bobby Hull
Bobby Hull was a terrible person. Most athletes can outrun or outskate that with what they accomplish on the field or ice. But even though Hull was one of the best hockey players of all time, the monster he was in his everyday life should shine through his accomplishments. He is no symbol of anything other than being a ghoul, and something that the NHL, and especially the Chicago Blackhawks, should be running away from.
Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage
The Boston Red Sox have not produced at first base in years. A former New York Yankee could aid Triston Casas in boosting production next season.
Red Sox Designate Flamethrowing Rookie Hurler After Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox continued the trend of favoring aging veterans over promising rookies.
markerzone.com
DYLAN LARKIN REPORTEDLY TURNED DOWN MASSIVE OFFER FROM RED WINGS, COUNTER OFFER REVEALED
The Detroit Red Wings face quite the pickle going into this season's trade deadline. Captain Dylan Larkin is a pending unrestricted free agent, and the two sides apparently remain far apart in negotiations. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Larkin's camp recently rejected an eight-year, $64...
Three Potential Red Sox Reunions To Bolster Roster Before Spring Training
The Boston Red Sox could still benefit from an additional move or two before the beginning of spring training. A few reunions would make sense.
markerzone.com
SEAN KURALY ABSOLUTELY LEVELS WASHINGTON'S NICK JENSEN
In today's NHL, we don't often see big-time hits like we used to in the '90s and '00s. But every now and again, in efforts to maybe spark one's team, fans are treated to some major collisions. On Tuesday night, that was Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly. The former...
markerzone.com
TIMO MEIER SEEN VACATIONING IN THE SAME CITY AS PLAYERS OF ODDS-ON TRADE DESTINATION
During the NHL's All-Star break, players who fail to make the rosters typically spend the week off on vacation. The NHL's All-Star weekend has reached a point where it's almost better for players who don't make it, purely for the time off of work. Through some light internet detective work,...
markerzone.com
WASHINGTON CAPITALS OPEN TO MOVING PAIR OF FORWARDS AT THE DEADLINE
As the NHL's March 3rd trade deadline approaches, teams will have to weigh tough choices to improve their teams. The Washington Capitals' season didn't start out the way they'd hoped. Given their injuries to key forwards Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie, it isn't all too surprising though. The...
Ex-Red Sox Stud Hurler Looking For Two-Year Deal; Should Boston Consider Reunion?
Could a reunion be brewing in Boston?
markerzone.com
REPORT: WILD COULD BE CHANGING TO FAMOUS COLOUR SCHEME IN NEAR FUTURE
In late-2020, the National Hockey League and Adidas announced and subsequently released the first edition of the Reverse Retro jerseys. For theirs, the Minnesota Wild went with a white uniform with their current logo but in the colour scheme of the Minnesota North Stars. Flash forward to 2022, the NHL...
markerzone.com
INSIDER IDENTIFIES WHO IS NEXT IN LINE FOR THE WINNIPEG JETS' CAPTAINCY
As his first order of business as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, Rick Bowness made the bold move of stripping Blake Wheeler of his captain's 'C.'. In spite of having a captainless team, the Jets have fared much better than expected so far in 2022-23. Winnipeg (32-19-1) currently sits 2nd in the Central Division and 7th in the entire NHL. Just one point behind the Dallas Stars, they have to be considered - at the very least - fringe contenders for the Stanley Cup.
markerzone.com
NHLERS ADMIT TO ACTIVELY SABOTAGING GMS PLANS THIS SEASON
Gary Bettman recently stated that tanking is a non-issue in the NHL. Hardly anyone truly believed him, but top marks for trying. A handful of front offices around the league openly fielded mediocre rosters with no chance of having the remotest success. Everyone knows why: Connor Bedard. The young phenom playing in the Western Hockey League with 213 points in 111 games for the Regina Pats. He also set the Canadian record for points at the World Junior Championships with 23 in 7 games.
markerzone.com
NEW YORK RANGERS WILL NEED TO PART WAYS WITH ONE OF THEIR YOUNG STARS IN PATRICK KANE TRADE
The New York Rangers are one of the teams in the hunt for three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane. There remains more than one obstacle in a Kane deal, however, most prominently the salary cap. The Blackhawks forward carries a $10.5 million cap hit, and the Rangers only have $1.5...
