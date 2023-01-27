ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts

One of hockey’s most prolific scorers has passed on. Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull has passed away at 84, as per John Dietz of the Chicago-area Daily Herald: Former #Blackhawks star Bobby Hull dies at 84. https://t.co/EsaBsF9n0d — Daily Herald (@dailyherald) January 30, 2023 Hull posted 610 goals (18th all-time) and 560 assists across Read more... The post Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks release statement on passing of Bobby Hull

Blackhawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull has died, the team confirmed on Monday. He was 84. The Blackhawks released this statement on the passing of Hull:. "The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972. Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club. The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored. Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby’s shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership that led to 604 career goals, a franchise record that remains to this day. We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family."
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

NHL rumors: Sharks asking price in Timo Meier trade, revealed

The San Jose Sharks are dangling one of the most tantalizing trade assets in all of hockey ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Star winger Timo Meier could very well be offloaded by the Sharks in the near future, and a recent NHL rumor has indicated what the asking price for the 26-year-old will be. According to Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now, the Sharks will be seeking at least three assets in return for Meier in any trade. Additionally, Meier’s projected contract demands were also floating, indicating a pricey deal is on the horizon.
SAN JOSE, CA
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Deadspin

Good riddance, Bobby Hull

Bobby Hull was a terrible person. Most athletes can outrun or outskate that with what they accomplish on the field or ice. But even though Hull was one of the best hockey players of all time, the monster he was in his everyday life should shine through his accomplishments. He is no symbol of anything other than being a ghoul, and something that the NHL, and especially the Chicago Blackhawks, should be running away from.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

SEAN KURALY ABSOLUTELY LEVELS WASHINGTON'S NICK JENSEN

In today's NHL, we don't often see big-time hits like we used to in the '90s and '00s. But every now and again, in efforts to maybe spark one's team, fans are treated to some major collisions. On Tuesday night, that was Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly. The former...
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

WASHINGTON CAPITALS OPEN TO MOVING PAIR OF FORWARDS AT THE DEADLINE

As the NHL's March 3rd trade deadline approaches, teams will have to weigh tough choices to improve their teams. The Washington Capitals' season didn't start out the way they'd hoped. Given their injuries to key forwards Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie, it isn't all too surprising though. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
markerzone.com

REPORT: WILD COULD BE CHANGING TO FAMOUS COLOUR SCHEME IN NEAR FUTURE

In late-2020, the National Hockey League and Adidas announced and subsequently released the first edition of the Reverse Retro jerseys. For theirs, the Minnesota Wild went with a white uniform with their current logo but in the colour scheme of the Minnesota North Stars. Flash forward to 2022, the NHL...
SAINT PAUL, MN
markerzone.com

INSIDER IDENTIFIES WHO IS NEXT IN LINE FOR THE WINNIPEG JETS' CAPTAINCY

As his first order of business as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, Rick Bowness made the bold move of stripping Blake Wheeler of his captain's 'C.'. In spite of having a captainless team, the Jets have fared much better than expected so far in 2022-23. Winnipeg (32-19-1) currently sits 2nd in the Central Division and 7th in the entire NHL. Just one point behind the Dallas Stars, they have to be considered - at the very least - fringe contenders for the Stanley Cup.
markerzone.com

NHLERS ADMIT TO ACTIVELY SABOTAGING GMS PLANS THIS SEASON

Gary Bettman recently stated that tanking is a non-issue in the NHL. Hardly anyone truly believed him, but top marks for trying. A handful of front offices around the league openly fielded mediocre rosters with no chance of having the remotest success. Everyone knows why: Connor Bedard. The young phenom playing in the Western Hockey League with 213 points in 111 games for the Regina Pats. He also set the Canadian record for points at the World Junior Championships with 23 in 7 games.

