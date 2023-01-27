As his first order of business as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, Rick Bowness made the bold move of stripping Blake Wheeler of his captain's 'C.'. In spite of having a captainless team, the Jets have fared much better than expected so far in 2022-23. Winnipeg (32-19-1) currently sits 2nd in the Central Division and 7th in the entire NHL. Just one point behind the Dallas Stars, they have to be considered - at the very least - fringe contenders for the Stanley Cup.

5 HOURS AGO