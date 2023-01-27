Read full article on original website
DYLAN LARKIN REPORTEDLY TURNED DOWN MASSIVE OFFER FROM RED WINGS, COUNTER OFFER REVEALED
The Detroit Red Wings face quite the pickle going into this season's trade deadline. Captain Dylan Larkin is a pending unrestricted free agent, and the two sides apparently remain far apart in negotiations. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Larkin's camp recently rejected an eight-year, $64...
BRAD MARCHAND HAS SAVAGE RESPONSE TO REPORTER OVER TREVOR ZEGRAS' COMMENTS TO TROY STECHER
Trevor Zegras took some heat over the weekend for his antics against the Arizona Coyotes. The Ducks' star muttered something to Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher, which set the latter off in a fit of uncontrollable rage. Lip-reading 'experts' on the Internet came to the conclusion that Zegras taunted Stecher over...
NHL COACHES REPORTEDLY UPSET W/ CANUCKS' MANAGEMENT OVER BRUCE BOUDREAU'S TREATMENT
Bruce Boudreau's recent dismissal from the Vancouver Canucks took an emotional turn at its culmination, with fans showing their support for the now-former head coach at every turn. From the final Bruce There It Is! chant to the signage backing Boudreau, fans made it very clear whose side they were...
REPORT: WILD COULD BE CHANGING TO FAMOUS COLOUR SCHEME IN NEAR FUTURE
In late-2020, the National Hockey League and Adidas announced and subsequently released the first edition of the Reverse Retro jerseys. For theirs, the Minnesota Wild went with a white uniform with their current logo but in the colour scheme of the Minnesota North Stars. Flash forward to 2022, the NHL...
TIMO MEIER SEEN VACATIONING IN THE SAME CITY AS PLAYERS OF ODDS-ON TRADE DESTINATION
During the NHL's All-Star break, players who fail to make the rosters typically spend the week off on vacation. The NHL's All-Star weekend has reached a point where it's almost better for players who don't make it, purely for the time off of work. Through some light internet detective work,...
RED WINGS PLACE 2022 OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed goaltender Juho Olkinuora on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. Olkinuora, 32, signed with the Detroit Red Wings in June 2022 after a strong season on the international scene. In February, he appeared in one game at Beijing 2022, helping Finland win their first-ever gold medal in ice hockey at the Winter Olympics. Then, in May, he starred for his country again at the World Championship, finishing the tournament eight wins in eight games, earning MVP honours.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS OPEN TO MOVING PAIR OF FORWARDS AT THE DEADLINE
As the NHL's March 3rd trade deadline approaches, teams will have to weigh tough choices to improve their teams. The Washington Capitals' season didn't start out the way they'd hoped. Given their injuries to key forwards Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie, it isn't all too surprising though. The...
THE FRONTRUNNER FOR TIMO MEIER REVEALED BY NHL INSIDER
Arguably the biggest trade chip on the market this season is San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier. The 6'1'', 220lb Switzerland native will be a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and a bidding war will likely transpire. It's already been reported that Meier will command a lesser package than...
NEW YORK RANGERS WILL NEED TO PART WAYS WITH ONE OF THEIR YOUNG STARS IN PATRICK KANE TRADE
The New York Rangers are one of the teams in the hunt for three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane. There remains more than one obstacle in a Kane deal, however, most prominently the salary cap. The Blackhawks forward carries a $10.5 million cap hit, and the Rangers only have $1.5...
LIGHTNING PLACE 25-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to CapFriendly, the Tampa Bay Lightning have placed forward Rudolfs Balcers on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Balcers, 25, was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in 2015, but three years later was shipped to Ottawa as part of the massive haul the Senators got for Erik Karlsson.
BREAKING - BO HORVAT IS OFFICIALLY A NEW YORK ISLANDER
The Vancouver Canucks announced on Monday night they have traded captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders. In return, the Canucks received forward Anthony Beauvillier, forward prospect Aatu Raty, and a top-12 protected 1st round pick in 2023. The Islanders (25-22-5) currently sit two points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins...
INSIDER IDENTIFIES WHO IS NEXT IN LINE FOR THE WINNIPEG JETS' CAPTAINCY
As his first order of business as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, Rick Bowness made the bold move of stripping Blake Wheeler of his captain's 'C.'. In spite of having a captainless team, the Jets have fared much better than expected so far in 2022-23. Winnipeg (32-19-1) currently sits 2nd in the Central Division and 7th in the entire NHL. Just one point behind the Dallas Stars, they have to be considered - at the very least - fringe contenders for the Stanley Cup.
CAREY PRICE'S WIFE MAKES BIG ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE GOALIE'S FUTURE
Carey Price's playing career has been in jeopardy for a long time, to the point where he is basically retired, although no official announcement has been made. With the likelihood that Price ever plays again being so minute, the Price family has decided to make a move out of their long-time home in Quebec. According to Angela Price's Instagram, the Price's are moving to Kelowna, British Columbia, near the goaltender's childhood home.
11-YEAR NHL VETERAN RELEASED FROM PTO IN THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
According to the American Hockey League's transaction page, the Chicago Wolves have released defenceman Jason Garrison from his professional try-out contract (PTO). Garrison, 38, signed the PTO with the Chicago Wolves back in October, joining them for their training camp, but only appeared in three games for the team. In those three games, Garrison had one assist, no penalty minutes and had an even-rating.
ST. LOUIS' IVAN BARBASHEV REPORTEDLY DRAWING INTEREST FROM SEVERAL TEAMS AROUND THE NHL
According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev is drawing interest from several teams around the National Hockey League including Calgary, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, Toronto and Vegas. "Barbashev is another player the Blues could move by the deadline and generate a solid return from...
VANCOUVER REPORTER SUGGESTS HIGH PROFILE CANUCK WANTS OUT OF VANCOUVER
Now that Bo Horvat has been traded, the focus in Vancouver shifts to the rest of the locker room. Who's next to go? Who's the next captain? Who is part of the future and who isn't?. All questions facing management as the club drudges onward. Apparently, at least one Canuck...
PACIFIC DIVISION TEAM LINKED TO FLYERS FORWARD JAMES VAN RIEMSDYK
The trade rumours are continuing to swirl as we approach the month mark until the deadline. One of the bigger names on the market, Bo Horvat, was traded on Monday evening to the New York Islanders and more dominoes are expected to fall in the coming weeks. According to David...
PANTHERS PLACE FINNISH FORWARD ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers have placed forward Anton Levtchi on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. Levtchi, 27, signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers last summer after spending the previous seven years in Finland, including parts of six with Tappara Tampere.
TRIO OF TEAMS LINKED TO ARIZONA COYOTES FORWARD NICK RITCHIE
To win the Stanley Cup, you need plenty of depth and one of those players that could help out a contending team's bottom-six forward group is Nick Ritchie of the Arizona Coyotes. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, a trio of teams are linked to the 27-year-old. The...
BO HORVAT AND HIS WIFE HAVE A FAREWELL MESSAGE FOR CANUCKS FANS
Bo Horvat's trade from the Vancouver Canucks wasn't an easy transition for the former captain. As he iterated several times in his final interview with Vancouver press, Horvat always thought he would retire with the Canucks. The last year or so, that dream slowly faded until the eventual split was...
