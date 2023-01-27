Read full article on original website
EastEnders star James Bye reveals ‘unbelievable’ events almost ruined wedding vow renewal
James Bye, who plays Martin Fowler in EastEnders, has revealed how his recent vow renewal went down... and it sounds just as dramatic as an episode from the soap. The star went to sunny St Lucia with his wife Victoria and their kids for an intimate ceremony in front of 35 guests, but there was quite a turbulent journey to the altar.
Coronation Street to revisit Sarah and Adam baby storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is set to revisit Sarah and Adam Barlow's baby storyline. Fans may remember that the married couple first discussed having a baby way back in August 2021, months after they reconciled following Adam's fling with Carla. While the couple did begin trying for a...
Hollyoaks teens Charlie and Leah to hide major secret after camping trip horror
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks teens Charlie and Leah will try to hide a major secret after the camping trip horror. The kids' camping trip to the forest for an overnight party is set to have dire consequences when two older boys join them and offer drugs. Before the night is...
EastEnders exit confirmed for Ash Kaur as Gurlaine Kaur Garcha bows out
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Gurlaine Kaur Garcha is leaving the soap after three years, Digital Spy can reveal. Gurlaine's character Ash Kaur is being written out of the BBC One soap and will make her final appearance later this year. Last week, Gurlaine sparked speculation over her future on...
Married At First Sight star reveals she’s "officially married" with surprise wedding news
The star first appeared in Married At First Sight Australia's sixth season in 2019, and married Sam Ball in the experiment. While the reality TV marriage did not go to plan, Elizabeth seems over the moon for her real-life relationship and marriage to engineer Alexander Vega. Related: Married At First...
24's Kiefer Sutherland pays tribute after Annie Wersching passes away, aged 45
Kiefer Sutherland has paid tribute to his co-star and friend Annie Wersching, who has sadly died of cancer at the age of 45. The actress played the major role of Renee Walker in seasons 7 and 8 of 24, which Sutherland led. She appeared in a long list of TV shows, including big roles in Bosch and The Vampire Diaries.
How The Last of Us avoids the 'Bury Your Gays' trope through Bill and Frank's story
The Last of Us episode 3 spoilers follow. It is a post-apocalyptic world and nobody is safe, but that sure as hell doesn't mean that we'll ever get over mourning the losses of Frank and Bill. While the chaos and fungus continue to rage, The Last of Us allowed us...
Call The Midwife: Do Nonnatus' troubles spell the end for the show?
Call the Midwife season 12 episode 5 spoilers below. Nonnatus House seems to be getting a bad reputation these days. These rebellious nuns and their midwives have rubbed the Board of Health up the wrong way with their penchant for doing things their way (which in our books is the right way).
Emmerdale watch mystery gets solved in unlikely twist
Emmerdale's Will Taylor was finally reunited with his beloved watch tonight (January 30). The latest episode on ITV saw Kim Tate's partner furiously confronting Sam Dingle in The Woolpack beer garden over its disappearance, fresh from losing his job at Home Farm, but Will met some firm resistance from Caleb Dingle, who insisted that Sam was innocent.
Coronation Street's Damon Hay tries to flee after gunshot drama at the Bistro
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's newest villain Damon Hay tries to do a runner next week as his criminal activity comes back to haunt him. Damon has been playing a risky game by using the Bistro to discreetly receive deliveries of drugs. This scandal recently led to the departure of Damon's son Jacob, who was framed as the culprit behind the dodgy dealings.
Waterloo Road's Donte gets shocking news in 7 huge spoilers for next week
Waterloo Road spoilers follow. Next week on Waterloo Road, Donte must face the fallout from his emotional reaction to the truth about Chlo's death. Elsewhere, Samia takes a stand against misogyny among the pupils, while Danny is reunited with his wayward mother. Here's a full collection of seven big moments...
Bring It On's Gabrielle Union teases sequel with the original cast
Bring It On star Gabrielle Union has teased a potential sequel for the hit cheerleader film that could potentially bring back the original cast. Bring It On was released in 2000 and followed a group of high-school cheerleaders that find out their previous captain stole all of their routines from another school and have to conjure up their own routine in order to compete at the year's championships.
Power Book 2: Ghost future revealed as Bel-Air star Michael Ealy joins
Power Book II: Ghost will be back after its upcoming third season. With new episodes set to premiere in March, Starz has already commissioned a fourth season of the hit crime drama series featuring Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) from the original Power show. Along with this early recommission,...
That '90s Show fan theory suggests that Eric isn't Leia's biological father
That '90s Show spoilers follow. The wacky charm of That '70s Show lives on in Netflix's new spin-off series, That '90s Show, as a whole new generation of dumbasses take over the Forman basement for some more teenage shenanigans. The kind that entail the awkward throes of teen romance, tapping kegs and smoking the weed your grandma (albeit accidentally) hooks you up with.
EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa addresses "make or break" holiday with Dan Osborne
Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has seemingly shut down rumours of a rough patch in her marriage. Jossa, who played Lauren Branning on the BBC soap, and The Only Way Is Essex's Dan Osborne tied the knot in 2017 and share two daughters, Ella and Mia. For her 30th birthday...
Coronation Street hints Stephen Reid could be caught out by Carla
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Carla Barlow could be about to stumble upon Stephen Reid's factory secret. Recent episodes have seen Sarah Barlow and Michael Bailey leaving their Underworld jobs to launch a fashion business rivalling Carla's, with killer Stephen using the factory's facilities to secretly help them. In...
Happy Valley star responds to theory of multiple endings being filmed
Happy Valley series 3 will be airing its much-anticipated finale next week (February 5), but which ending we're getting is still a secret. If rumours are to be believed, several different endings have been shot, so it seems even some of the cast are as in the dark as viewers are about how the show is going to conclude.
Coronation Street hints that Sean Tully could be thrown from the top of a mountain
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street hints at a grisly ending for Sean Tully next week as suspicions rise over his new boyfriend Laurence Reeves. Todd Grimshaw has previously shared some wild theories over the death of Laurence's wife Lindsey, who tragically fell from a mountain. However, he has since backed down to avoid upsetting Sean.
EastEnders' Jack Branning tries to manipulate Lily Slater over pregnancy
EastEnders spoilers follow. Jack Branning has tried to manipulate Lily Slater over her pregnancy in EastEnders. The truth is now out to the Branning family about Ricky Jr fathering Lily's child, furthering the divide between Jack and his son. In Monday's episode, Jack was absolutely irate when he found out...
Emmerdale's Kim Tate left shocked by truth over Will Taylor's missing watch
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Kim Tate realises she has made a terrible mistake tonight (January 30) as the truth about her husband Will's missing watch is revealed. Kim recently backed Will when he angrily accused Home Farm's groundsman Sam Dingle of stealing his expensive watch. The row over the missing...
