*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Buying new furniture of any kind is an exciting event. In the 70s my newlywed parents went out to purchase a dinette set for six. My mother was so excited. The set that caught her eye had leather on the backrest and leather on the seats. The leather was red.

