Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Tracey Folly

Woman ruins brand new dining room chair on day 2 of owning it, still has dinette set over 50 years later

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Buying new furniture of any kind is an exciting event. In the 70s my newlywed parents went out to purchase a dinette set for six. My mother was so excited. The set that caught her eye had leather on the backrest and leather on the seats. The leather was red.
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023

Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...

