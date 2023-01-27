Read full article on original website
Related
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
I’m a flight attendant and there is a drink you should always avoid before you board
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the drink you should avoid before you board the plane. If you have an early flight, a morning coffee at the airport can be tempting. However Sarah Goodwin, who works for Virgin Australia, said this should be avoided, especially if you are a nervous flyer.
I’m a flight attendant and there is an item passengers always forget to pack for a holiday
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the one item holidaymakers always forget to pack. Steven Daniel, who has worked for SkyWest Airlines for two years, knows how to pack well as part of the job. He recently revealed that travellers forget to take an umbrella with them. He told Thrillist: "As...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
A baggage handler's advice to ensure that your luggage comes out first at the airport
After landing, passengers who checked in their luggage may wait for a certain period of time before their luggage appears and they can pick it up. Luggage wait times can vary between 15 to 45 minutes depending on the airport and airline. It also depends on the number of passengers and the amount of luggage that they have.
A flight attendant explains why you should leave "one shoe" in a hotel safe
Due to the nature of their jobs, flight attendants are some of the most experienced travelers. They are used to staying in different hotels in different cities or places around the world.
Woman ruins brand new dining room chair on day 2 of owning it, still has dinette set over 50 years later
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Buying new furniture of any kind is an exciting event. In the 70s my newlywed parents went out to purchase a dinette set for six. My mother was so excited. The set that caught her eye had leather on the backrest and leather on the seats. The leather was red.
msn.com
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
This U.S. airline is one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world and it has flights as low as $44 right now
JetBlue has been rated among the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world. The ratings have been compiled by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com is an airline safety and product review website which monitors more than 380 airlines.
Flight attendants reveal the free "hidden" amenities that passengers can get in economy class
Flying in economy class is the most affordable option but it can also be a tad bit uncomfortable. Seats are smaller, there is not much leg space, and meal and beverage service are usually limited.
Woman Easily Transforms Old Dip Jar With This Brilliant Unexpected Hack
*Adds 20 jars of cheese dip to cart.*
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023
Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
I visited a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns, and it felt like treasure hunting. Here's what I found.
The discount store contained bins of random items. It was exhausting to sift through them, but overall a fun and surprisingly exhilarating experience.
I made nearly $300 in 3 weeks after putting a vending machine in my hair salon. Here's my advice on choosing a machine, where to place it, and which items to stock.
Last year, Bri Bucks purchased a snack-and-drink vending machine to put in her salon in hope of reaping some passive income.
Comments / 0