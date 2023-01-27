ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDVR.com

Charges dropped against veteran beaten by police

Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver’s music scene. Erika Gonzalez reports.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Restaurant Owners Give the Permitting Process in Wheat Ridge Mixed Reviews

When Eddie Renshaw and Evan Pierce, co-owners of King of Wings at 7741 West 44th Avenue, submitted plans to the Wheat Ridge Community Development Department, they thought it would be a quick approval process considering that the same plans had been approved just three years prior. King of Wings initially opened in June 2020, but closed in December 2021 after an electrical fire destroyed the kitchen, which is housed in a shipping container on the patio. After getting over the shock, Renshaw and Pierce resubmitted the same plans with minor upgrades for electrical material and insulation.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
Westword

Denver City Council Votes to Decriminalize Jaywalking

Denver City Council voted 10-3 on January 30 to decriminalize jaywalking, adding the Mile High City to the growing list of jurisdictions that are revisiting their jaywalking laws. "It's a natural, safe way to cross the street. You're sitting there, you don't see a car for a half mile. It's...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Openings and Closings: New Dispensaries Outpaced by Closures

Colorado marijuana prices and tax revenue continue falling and more stores, growing operations and extractors are closing, but that hasn't stopped new dispensaries from opening around Denver. Broomfield and Thornton both recently saw new dispensaries come to town, while Social Cannabis has opened a second store in Denver. The new...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Will Bird Flu Outbreak Save Denver Geese From Getting Whacked?

The last few years have been extremely tough for Denver geese. In 2019, Denver Parks & Recreation decided to "disappear" a bunch of them for population-control purposes. And the following year, Parks & Rec engaged in another culling operation. There haven't been any such programs since. But just when Denver...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

New bill introduced could give cities ability to enact rent control

A new bill introduced in the State House this last week could give cities the ability to enact rent control. If you rent or know someone who does, you know that prices have increased rapidly in Colorado.According to data from the Apartment Association of Metro Denver, rent has jumped 12% in just the last year – up 88% in the last decade. Residential rent analysis company, Rentometer, found other double-digit spikes around Colorado from 2021 to 2022 – rent increased 15% in Aurora, 13% in Boulder, and shot up 18% in Fort Collins. Susan Gibson is among the many feeling the pinch of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools

Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
COLORADO STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Denver is giving away millions

I have been writing a series of articles on the most generous people in the United States. These are those who give back to their local community and organizations. People love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Padoca Bakery & Market Brings Brazilian Specialties to the Mayfair Neighborhood

Paula Lowery jokes that she has three children: her toddler, her newborn and her bakery, Padoca, which she owns and operates with her husband, Chase. Although the pandemic forced them to push back its launch for more than a year, the Lowerys were finally able to open their Mayfair cafe and bakery, at 950A Jersey Street, in September 2021.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly one year after a deadly shooting in Texas

DENVER (KKTV) - Nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Texas, a murder suspect was arrested in Colorado. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Isaac Elmore on Tuesday. According to the Marshals Service, Elmore was wanted for capital murder tied to the Feb. 21, 2022 shooting of 42-year-old Johnathan Oghenesoro in Houston. Elmore is one of two suspects.
DENVER, CO

