Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurantBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
Lobster Rolls in Denver... Worth It? A ReviewCandies EatsDenver, CO
2023 NFL Draft Order After Sean Payton Broncos TradeFlurrySportsDenver, CO
Related
KDVR.com
Charges dropped against veteran beaten by police
Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver’s music scene. Erika Gonzalez reports.
tourcounsel.com
Outlets at Loveland | Shopping mall in Colorado
The Outlets at Loveland is one of the popular outlet malls in Colorado with more than 36 stores. The outlet center you can visit at: 5661 McWhinney Boulevard, Loveland, CO 80538, Colorado.
Westword
Restaurant Owners Give the Permitting Process in Wheat Ridge Mixed Reviews
When Eddie Renshaw and Evan Pierce, co-owners of King of Wings at 7741 West 44th Avenue, submitted plans to the Wheat Ridge Community Development Department, they thought it would be a quick approval process considering that the same plans had been approved just three years prior. King of Wings initially opened in June 2020, but closed in December 2021 after an electrical fire destroyed the kitchen, which is housed in a shipping container on the patio. After getting over the shock, Renshaw and Pierce resubmitted the same plans with minor upgrades for electrical material and insulation.
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Was It a Crime? The Terrifying Story of ‘Operation Fireball’ in Denver
True crime podcasts don't shy away from Colorado. You're likely familiar with recountings of infamous Centennial State criminals like Chris Watts or Patrick Frazee — but have you heard the terrifying story of Denver's "Operation Fireball?" The case debuted on an episode of Something Was Wrong and gained national...
Westword
Denver City Council Votes to Decriminalize Jaywalking
Denver City Council voted 10-3 on January 30 to decriminalize jaywalking, adding the Mile High City to the growing list of jurisdictions that are revisiting their jaywalking laws. "It's a natural, safe way to cross the street. You're sitting there, you don't see a car for a half mile. It's...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
First teen to face sentencing for deadly 2020 house fire in Green Valley Ranch
The youngest teenager facing charges for the 2020 arson in Green Valley Ranch that killed five members of a family is scheduled to be sentenced in Denver District Court Wednesday. He has pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree murder, and the plea also includes sentence enhancer of using a weapon to commit a violent crime, court records show.
Westword
Openings and Closings: New Dispensaries Outpaced by Closures
Colorado marijuana prices and tax revenue continue falling and more stores, growing operations and extractors are closing, but that hasn't stopped new dispensaries from opening around Denver. Broomfield and Thornton both recently saw new dispensaries come to town, while Social Cannabis has opened a second store in Denver. The new...
U-Haul with urns of late husband, mother stolen from Denver single mom
Gabby Voeltner had a gut feeling it wasn’t the best place to park. But with no other options, the Denver mom parked her locked, 20-foot U-Haul moving truck along a street near Washington Street and Court Place northeast of downtown Friday night.
Suncor refinery leaks gas, Polis renews shutdown emergency
Alarms were triggered at the Suncor refinery Tuesday evening after a gas leak, according to the company.
Westword
Will Bird Flu Outbreak Save Denver Geese From Getting Whacked?
The last few years have been extremely tough for Denver geese. In 2019, Denver Parks & Recreation decided to "disappear" a bunch of them for population-control purposes. And the following year, Parks & Rec engaged in another culling operation. There haven't been any such programs since. But just when Denver...
New bill introduced could give cities ability to enact rent control
A new bill introduced in the State House this last week could give cities the ability to enact rent control. If you rent or know someone who does, you know that prices have increased rapidly in Colorado.According to data from the Apartment Association of Metro Denver, rent has jumped 12% in just the last year – up 88% in the last decade. Residential rent analysis company, Rentometer, found other double-digit spikes around Colorado from 2021 to 2022 – rent increased 15% in Aurora, 13% in Boulder, and shot up 18% in Fort Collins. Susan Gibson is among the many feeling the pinch of...
Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools
Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
The richest person in Denver is giving away millions
I have been writing a series of articles on the most generous people in the United States. These are those who give back to their local community and organizations. People love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities.
Westword
Padoca Bakery & Market Brings Brazilian Specialties to the Mayfair Neighborhood
Paula Lowery jokes that she has three children: her toddler, her newborn and her bakery, Padoca, which she owns and operates with her husband, Chase. Although the pandemic forced them to push back its launch for more than a year, the Lowerys were finally able to open their Mayfair cafe and bakery, at 950A Jersey Street, in September 2021.
KKTV
Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly one year after a deadly shooting in Texas
DENVER (KKTV) - Nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Texas, a murder suspect was arrested in Colorado. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Isaac Elmore on Tuesday. According to the Marshals Service, Elmore was wanted for capital murder tied to the Feb. 21, 2022 shooting of 42-year-old Johnathan Oghenesoro in Houston. Elmore is one of two suspects.
Colorado officials to unveil new legislation to crack down on car theft
State lawmakers will join with district attorneys and law enforcement officials on Monday to unveil new legislation aimed at combating auto theft, a growing problem in Colorado.
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ list
Twenty one tents make up Denver International Airport's iconic tented roof.Photo byDenver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) Denver International Airport’s iconic tented peaks recently landed on a global list of “public eyesores.”
Comments / 0