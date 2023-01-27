Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32
Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
PopSugar
Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross
When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
Nipsey Hussle’s Family Challenging His Daughter’s Mother’s Claims for Guardianship
The family of Nipsey Hussle (real name Ermias Ashgedom) has an upcoming court date with the mother of Nipsey’s 14-year-old daughter, Tanisha Foster, to hammer out who will have guardianship over the child. According to Radar Online, the battle for custody of the deceased rapper’s daughter, Emani Asghedom, will...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rickey Smiley Reveals His Son, Brandon, Has Passed Away
Rickey Smiley has confirmed the passing of his son, Brandon. Comedian Rickey Smiley has revealed that his son, Brandon, passed away at the age of 32 on Sunday. Brandon also worked as a comedian and actor. Smiley made the announcement in a video on Instagram. “I just had bad news...
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
Lori Harvey Denies Dating Rumors Regarding Diddy And His Son Justin Combs
Lori Harvey said the rumors are just that.... rumors!
hotnewhiphop.com
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
BET
Amara La Negra Celebrates Her Twins' 10-Month Milestone: ‘Wow, Time Flies’
Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress are growing up right before our eyes! Amara La Negra recently took to Instagram with new photos of her adorable twins in celebration of their 10-month milestone, and we cannot believe how fast time is flying. "They are already 10-months. Wow, time flies. It’s almost...
BET
Fan Falls From Balcony During Drake’s Apollo Concert Onto New York Giants Players, Rapper Pauses For Wellness Check
On Sunday night (January 22), Drake paused his SiriusXM concert at the Apollo Theater after a fan fell from the balcony. Page Six reports that when the Toronto rapper brought out Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage around 90 minutes into his set at the historic Harlem theater, a man fell from the balcony into the orchestra pit.
Kenny Lattimore Welcomes Baby Girl With Judge Faith Jenkins
Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins have announced the arrival of their first child together—a baby girl named Skylar Leigh Lattimore. “Welcome to the world Skylar Leigh Lattimore!,” wrote the “For You” crooner, 52, on social media along with a heartwarming reveal video. “Our sweet, beautiful baby girl arrived last week and mom and baby are doing well! Faith, I marvel at your strength and resilience and am so happy our daughter has you as her guiding light in life. You are going to be the most incredible mother to our Skylar. Just like in this video, I think she’ll always...
Essence
WATCH: Lori Harvey Celebrates Her Essence Cover
Lori Harvey is grown now! We celebrated the model turned entrepreneurs growth on for our Black Love edition of Essence.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Responds To 'Spirit Animal' Erykah Badu's Lofty Praise Following Harlem Shows
Drake has responded to Erykah Badu‘s praise following his shows in Harlem, New York over the weekend. Badu took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (January 23) to reshare an article calling Drizzy “the voice of a generation” after his back-to-back concerts, during which he took fans on a “journey” through his career with a catalog-spanning setlist and narrative-driven stage design.
Brandon Smiley: 5 Things To Know About Rickey Smiley’s Son Who Has Died At 32
Brandon Smiley was radio host Rickey Smiley’s oldest son. Brandon died on January 29, 2023 at the age of 32. Rickey Smiley, 54, is mourning the death of his 32-year-old son Brandon Smiley, who passed away the morning of January 29. Rickey revealed the news the following day in an Instagram video. “I have bad news this morning. I just want everyone to pray for me. My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning,” the comedian and radio host said. Rickey, who was heading to the airport to get to Birmingham, Alabama in the video, asked his followers to “pray” for Brandon’s siblings and his mother Brenda. Rickey did not share Brandon’s cause of death.
Nipsey Hussle’s Family Headed To Trial For Custody Battle With Rapper’s Ex
Nipsey Hussle’s family is preparing to head to trial after a long-running custody battle with his ex, Tanisha Foster. They are trying to officially gain guardianship of the late rapper’s 14-year-old daughter Emani. Radar Online reported that the upcoming court appearance comes after the Victory Lap rapper’s brother, Sam Asghedom, submitted a third status report in connection with the Los Angeles philanthropist’s probate case from November 2022. Their mediation efforts failed, and now the opposing parties are set to begin trial on April 27. Sam stated back in November that guardianship over Emani was still unconfirmed due to Foster being...
Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset
The move comes after their epic performance at The Apollo Theater.
TMZ.com
Drake, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz Perform at Club LIV for Stevie J Birthday
Miami's Club LIV was the location for a Young Money-sanctioned movie last night ... with Lil Wayne, Drake and 2 Chainz all gracing the stage to celebrate the birthday of DJ Stevie J!!!. Drake was seemingly in a great mood last night after winning big betting on the Super Bowl-bound...
The Crew Talks Lauren London, Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels, DJ Mustard Divorce
The Crew Talks Lauren London, Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels, DJ Mustard Divorce
Essence
Losing Both Of Her Parents Back To Back Shaped Former 'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey As A Mother
The TV and radio personality on her daughters inspiring her new children's book, her new life in LA, and what it's been like parenting while grieving her own mom and dad. The Charmaine you met on VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago in 2015 is not the Charmaine Bey of today. Her spice is still there, but she’s changed since becoming a mother–or at least her life has.
thesource.com
Lil Kim Set to Deliver Her First Headlining Apollo Theater Performance
Another high-profile rap show is headed to the Apollo. Lil Kim is teaming up with the Harlem Festival of Culture for a special concert. It will be her first time headlining the historic venue. The Jump Off with Lil’ Kim and Friends will take place on January 26, the 89th...
Comments / 0