Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Tue, 31 Jan 2023 12:48:31 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 31 Jan 2023 12:48:31 -0500: Traffic Control Issues at Address: Cloverleaf Dr Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The traffic light from Durham Road ,turning left onto Cloverleaf, takes forever to turn. It used to not take so long, especially at 6:30 in the morning. Now it takes almost 5 minutes to turn. Please adjust the time. I like to use that gas station.
Citizen Issue Reported: Greenways – Tue, 31 Jan 2023 09:33:43 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 31 Jan 2023 09:33:43 -0500: Greenways at Address: 3809-3899 Song Sparrow Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. I run the greenway and when running in this area the smell is retched. It’s located by the Sanford Creek Road and Song Sparrow Drive part of the Greenway. The smell is so overwhelming!
Citizen Issue Reported: Vehicle Parking Issue – Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:20:01 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:20:01 -0500: Vehicle Parking Issue at Address: 409 Siena Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Two vehicles parked in driveway, broken down. Resident parks their working vehicle across sidewalk constantly blocking access for folks to travel, especially our disabled neighbors in wheel chairs who have to ride into the street to get around this persons vehicle.
Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two Arrested, Charged With Murder of 19-Year-Old

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods …
