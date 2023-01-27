Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 31 Jan 2023 12:48:31 -0500: Traffic Control Issues at Address: Cloverleaf Dr Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The traffic light from Durham Road ,turning left onto Cloverleaf, takes forever to turn. It used to not take so long, especially at 6:30 in the morning. Now it takes almost 5 minutes to turn. Please adjust the time. I like to use that gas station.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO