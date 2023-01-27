We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With a newborn on the way, I was determined to find a solution for all the accidents and dirty laundry that were sure to come. Living in New York, many apartments do not have in-unit washing and drying machines. Most are usually located in the basement and are shared with the entire building. We wanted a quick and easy way to clean our newborn’s clothes without the hassle of bringing them down to the basement or to my parent’s place. We stumbled upon this portable washing machine that had more than 13,000 Amazon reviews. With that many reviews and the reasonable price, what could go wrong? We put the machine in our baby registry, and it was immediately purchased by a family member.

