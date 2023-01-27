ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Abby Joseph

Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things

Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
Scary Mommy

A Dad Is Upset That A Mom Of Multiples Left Her Babies Inside The House To Get A Break

Having a newborn baby is no easy feat — the sleepless nights, the spit up, the utter exhaustion — it all takes a major toll. Now, imagine that kind of stress and multiply it by three. A young mom of two-month-old triplets turned to the internet to see if she was in the wrong for taking a break outside to avoid a panic attack while her three babies cried inside.
Fatherly

Toddlers And Dogs Have An Undeniable Connection, Study Finds

Kids and dogs make an unbeatable team. From snarfing up the crumbs under the highchair or receiving hastily sneaked food from the tray, kids look out for their pups. Dogs make excellent pillows and dress-up partners, and kids give dogs food, love, and belly scritches, making for great friendships and partnerships.
New York Post

‘Am I a monster?’: I can’t remember my kids as babies

Many of us can’t remember our childhood. Trying to recall your own experiences at preschool or as a primary schooler are probably just hazy images, if that. It’s totally normal and understandable and is a well-recognized phenomenon, known as “childhood amnesia.”  But one mom has revealed that she actually doesn’t remember her own kid’s childhoods, or rather — them as young children. “They’re like separate entities” They’re now much older and after recently looking at old photos of them as toddlers, she was left confused as she had difficulty reconciling the difference in ages.  Her children seemed like strangers to her.  In a viral post on Mumsnet yesterday, the mom, user EmpressOFTheSofa, shared a...
Apartment Therapy

I Got This $170 Portable Washing Machine to Prepare for Having a Baby, and It’s a Total Game-Changer for Renters

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With a newborn on the way, I was determined to find a solution for all the accidents and dirty laundry that were sure to come. Living in New York, many apartments do not have in-unit washing and drying machines. Most are usually located in the basement and are shared with the entire building. We wanted a quick and easy way to clean our newborn’s clothes without the hassle of bringing them down to the basement or to my parent’s place. We stumbled upon this portable washing machine that had more than 13,000 Amazon reviews. With that many reviews and the reasonable price, what could go wrong? We put the machine in our baby registry, and it was immediately purchased by a family member.
Scary Mommy

A Mom Took Her Adorable Toddler On A Dream Target Shopping Spree

Every mom dreams of being able to grab some Starbucks and head over to Target for a full-on shopping spree. Taking a couple hours to roam every aisle and getting anything and everything you want (with no kids screaming or asking for toys) sounds like an absolute dream. For one little toddler, she got to live that out thanks to her mom.
Parents Magazine

Parents Are Embracing Normal Houses and It’s So Refreshing

Social media would have you believe that everyone is living an aesthetically pleasing life. The walls are a flawless beige and the houses get bigger the further you scroll on Pinterest and Instagram. And the perfect mom aesthetic seems to be neutral-toned playrooms and houses that look pristine at all times. The kitchen cabinets are all white and sunshine pours through big windows. It's an energy suck of perfection.
Apartment Therapy

I Discovered a New Way to Wash My Dishes — and I May Never Go Back

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Have you ever visited the home of a friend or relative and witnessed a household habit that left you a little speechless? I’m talking about a smack-the-forehead moment that makes you take that idea home and wonder why you’ve never done it before. This happened to me over the holidays and it’s definitely made me a convert. The thing I noticed? A bar of soap for washing dishes.
intheknow.com

The scientific reason why parents want to ‘eat’ their babies

Want to know why you can’t help but pinch a cute baby’s cheeks? It’s the intense cuteness. TikTok dad @world.shaker explained the common psychological phenomenon of a baby’s cuteness being so intense that you want to eat it. The behavior is known as a dimorphous expression...

