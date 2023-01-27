New Haven Eatery Among 2 CT Restaurants On Yelp's US Top 100 Of 2023 List

Plates of Greek food. Photo Credit: Unsplash / Robert Anasch

A Southern soul food eatery and a Greek restaurant are serving up dishes mouthwatering enough to get them both a place in Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants for 2023.

Sandra's Next Generation is a Black-owned restaurant in New Haven located at 636 Congress Ave. offering an array of hearty dishes inspired by the owner's mother, according to its website.

Yelpers praised the eatery's fried chicken, tender ribs, pork chops, and a list of classic Southern sides.

"Overall, the only reason I gave 5-stars is because Yelp doesn't allow for anything higher," one reviewer said on Yelp. "Everything was mouthwatering; chicken was crispy on the outside and moist and tender inside....no greasiness at all. The yams were about the best I've ever had."

Proving that Connecticut is not just a one-hit-wonder, Litchfield County staple YiaYia’s Greek Kitchen, located in Torrington, at 1057 E Main St., secured the 83rd spot on Yelp's list.

Focusing on fresh ingredients, the eatery changes up its offerings seasonally but always keeps the focus on traditional Greek food, including gyros, skewers, and shareables.

"I was slightly nervous that the hype would make my expectations too high and it wouldn't measure up. However, this place FAR exceeded my expectations," said a Yelp reviewer. "The tzatziki was perfectly spicy and zesty.

"The hummus was so flavorful and not bland like it sometimes can be...The skewers were so flavorful and the fries were literally perfect and crisp. Let's also talk about that baklava. Ordinarily, I'm not a baklava person at all but THIS little slice of warm amazingness was just spectacular."

To see Yelp's full list, click here.

