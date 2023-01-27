Read full article on original website
Alene Mclellan
4d ago
senior citizens go without and teachers might get more money. as if salaries of 40k to 60k isn't enough.Lots of seniors live just above the federal provety guidelines, but struggling to make ends meet.oklahoma really cares for it seniors.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois school superintendents describe staffing situation as 'crisis'
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools is describing what he says is a teacher shortage around the state as a crisis. The group conducted its sixth statewide survey of school superintendents on the staffing situation, and found that 79% of the 690 respondents said they have a teacher shortage problem.
oklahomawatch.org
Oklahoma Lawmakers Propose New Restrictions, Requirements for Initiative Petitions
A handful of Republican lawmakers are looking to add requirements for initiative petitions and referendums to reach the ballot and become law. Combing through bills after the Jan. 19 filing deadline, I identified five joint resolutions that look to raise the threshold needed for state questions to pass or implement new signature collection requirements, such as requiring a percentage of signatures in every congressional district or county.
Voter registration deadline approaching for Oklahoma recreational marijuana vote
Oklahomans who want to vote on a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state have a few more days to register to vote.
okcfox.com
'This matter is far from concluded': Oklahoma AG Drummond dismisses ClassWallet lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond dismissed a lawsuit on Tuesday that questioned the handling of millions in federal COVID relief dollars. Dummond's predecessor, John O'Connor, filed the lawsuit last August after an audit by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General found questionable expenditures and processes surrounding $31 million in GEER (Governor’s Education Emergency Relief) funds.
Oklahoma AG dismisses lawsuit filed after scathing federal audit
Oklahoma's Attorney General has dismissed a lawsuit that was filed in the wake of a federal audit.
hppr.org
What to watch for during Oklahoma's 2023 legislative session
The first Monday in February marks the beginning of the Oklahoma legislative session. And Oklahoma lawmakers are gearing up to consider more than 3,000 bills. Our reporters will be there to cover them. Here’s what they’ll be watching for leading up to the convening of the 2023 legislature.
thecentersquare.com
Youngkin's tax cut plan hits roadblock in Senate committee
(The Center Square) – Core components of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s $1 billion package of proposed tax cuts – bills to reduce the top income tax rate, raise the standard deduction and lower the corporate income tax rate – were voted down in a Senate committee Tuesday, a week after identical proposals were advanced in the House of Delegates.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Board of Education terminates contract with Indigenous charter school
OKLAHOMA CITY — Families and school administrators were left heartbroken after the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted Thursday to terminate its contract with Sovereign Community Schools. Sovereign is a charter school in Oklahoma City that serves Indigenous students. The school has previously struggled with financial and academic trials.
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines
(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source...
cassville-democrat.com
Something smells in Barry County
A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
thecentersquare.com
Washington Gov. Inslee open to drug, police pursuit law changes; defends vax mandate
(The Center Square) – In an interview with KVI’s John Carlson that aired Monday morning, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee said he is open to legislation reforming drug laws and police pursuits. But Inslee defended his decision to make getting a COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment with the state.
Expired tags on Oklahoma roadways may lead to problems for drivers
An Oklahoma man is raising questions about the amount of out-of-date car tags on the road.
KOKI FOX 23
Former CFO of company with Oklahoma offices pleads guilty to tax and bank fraud
TULSA, Okla. — A former chief financial officer for a company with Oklahoma offices pleaded guilty after failing to pay the IRS $3.6 million in income and social security tax withholdings and embezzling more than $130,000 from employer’s bank account. Paul B. Bowker fled the U.S. three years...
kosu.org
76 Oklahoma communities to receive funds for water and wastewater projects
The money comes from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, which spread $1.9 trillion across the United States in hopes of invigorating the economy out of its COVID-19 slump. Oklahoma received nearly $2 billion in ARPA funds, and the state legislature set aside $100 million of that for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
pdjnews.com
District Attorney sworn in as OBA President
Brian T. Hermanson, of Ponca City, took an oath Jan. 20 to serve as the 2023 Oklahoma Bar Association president. He was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors during a ceremony held in the Oklahoma Supreme Court Ceremonial Courtroom at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. “I have had the opportunity over the last 40-plus years to serve many OBA presidents…
New proposed bill would allow Oklahoma cities more control over marijuana grow facilities within city limits
One local lawmaker is looking for stricter laws regarding Oklahoma marijuana businesses. The proposed bill would allow local cities to have more say in whether or not marijuana grow operations will be allowed in their areas.
bristownews.com
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation fishing report
Grand: January 22. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 47°F and murky. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish slow on cut bait, shad, and worms below the dam, docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
fourstateshomepage.com
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders has authorized the Arkansas National Guard to keep major highways operational and safe according to a tweet. On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols. “We are praying...
Oklahoma AG files lawsuit against US Department of Health
The state announced that it is suing the U.S. Department of Health regarding WHO's authority over the United States.
Attorney General Gentner Drummond shakes things up on death penalty process, including Glossip case
Oklahoma City -- In just ten ten days, new Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond made a series of announcements about staffing changes at the A.G.’s office, his plans to take the reins of some controversial investigations, and circulated an outlined of his agenda for the state’s top legal job. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/oklahoma-attorney-general-drummond-files-request-for-more-time-between-executions/article_ba666ab4-977a-11ed-839f-ffe358963661.html ) His most dramatic moves – and rapidly consequential steps, at that – steps taken to address challenges facing Oklahoma’s...
