ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 5

Alene Mclellan
4d ago

senior citizens go without and teachers might get more money. as if salaries of 40k to 60k isn't enough.Lots of seniors live just above the federal provety guidelines, but struggling to make ends meet.oklahoma really cares for it seniors.

Reply(2)
2
Related
thecentersquare.com

Illinois school superintendents describe staffing situation as 'crisis'

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools is describing what he says is a teacher shortage around the state as a crisis. The group conducted its sixth statewide survey of school superintendents on the staffing situation, and found that 79% of the 690 respondents said they have a teacher shortage problem.
ILLINOIS STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Lawmakers Propose New Restrictions, Requirements for Initiative Petitions

A handful of Republican lawmakers are looking to add requirements for initiative petitions and referendums to reach the ballot and become law. Combing through bills after the Jan. 19 filing deadline, I identified five joint resolutions that look to raise the threshold needed for state questions to pass or implement new signature collection requirements, such as requiring a percentage of signatures in every congressional district or county.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

'This matter is far from concluded': Oklahoma AG Drummond dismisses ClassWallet lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond dismissed a lawsuit on Tuesday that questioned the handling of millions in federal COVID relief dollars. Dummond's predecessor, John O'Connor, filed the lawsuit last August after an audit by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General found questionable expenditures and processes surrounding $31 million in GEER (Governor’s Education Emergency Relief) funds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
hppr.org

What to watch for during Oklahoma's 2023 legislative session

The first Monday in February marks the beginning of the Oklahoma legislative session. And Oklahoma lawmakers are gearing up to consider more than 3,000 bills. Our reporters will be there to cover them. Here’s what they’ll be watching for leading up to the convening of the 2023 legislature.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Youngkin's tax cut plan hits roadblock in Senate committee

(The Center Square) – Core components of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s $1 billion package of proposed tax cuts – bills to reduce the top income tax rate, raise the standard deduction and lower the corporate income tax rate – were voted down in a Senate committee Tuesday, a week after identical proposals were advanced in the House of Delegates.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines

(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cassville-democrat.com

Something smells in Barry County

A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
BARRY COUNTY, MO
kosu.org

76 Oklahoma communities to receive funds for water and wastewater projects

The money comes from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, which spread $1.9 trillion across the United States in hopes of invigorating the economy out of its COVID-19 slump. Oklahoma received nearly $2 billion in ARPA funds, and the state legislature set aside $100 million of that for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

District Attorney sworn in as OBA President

Brian T. Hermanson, of Ponca City, took an oath Jan. 20 to serve as the 2023 Oklahoma Bar Association president. He was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors during a ceremony held in the Oklahoma Supreme Court Ceremonial Courtroom at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. “I have had the opportunity over the last 40-plus years to serve many OBA presidents…
PONCA CITY, OK
bristownews.com

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation fishing report

Grand: January 22. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 47°F and murky. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish slow on cut bait, shad, and worms below the dam, docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders has authorized the Arkansas National Guard to keep major highways operational and safe according to a tweet. On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols. “We are praying...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Attorney General Gentner Drummond shakes things up on death penalty process, including Glossip case

Oklahoma City -- In just ten ten days, new Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond made a series of announcements about staffing changes at the A.G.’s office, his plans to take the reins of some controversial investigations, and circulated an outlined of his agenda for the state’s top legal job. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/oklahoma-attorney-general-drummond-files-request-for-more-time-between-executions/article_ba666ab4-977a-11ed-839f-ffe358963661.html ) His most dramatic moves – and rapidly consequential steps, at that – steps taken to address challenges facing Oklahoma’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy