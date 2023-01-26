Read full article on original website
North Carolina Nazi
Adolf Hitler influenced North Carolina resident William Dudley Pelley and his Silvershirts. North Carolina historians talk about Pelley's brand of fascism, based in Asheville, as it worked to influence many Americans. North Carolina Nazi. Adolf Hitler influenced North Carolina resident William Dudley Pelley and his Silvershirts. North Carolina historians talk...
Homicide investigation in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in southwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday afternoon near...
Charlotte NAACP branch marches in support of Tyre Nichols
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Another name has been added to the long list of those killed by police brutality and another video has taken the nation by storm. “Allow this moment to radicalize you,” one speaker said during a Charlotte march Saturday in Uptown. Its pushed...
CMPD continues to crack down on rise of street takeovers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Street takeovers are taking over Charlotte with the latest incident outside the NASCAR Hall Of Fame. People living in Uptown at the intersection of South Brevard Street and East Brooklyn Village Avenue say they initially thought it was a fight. CMPD wrote in...
NC, SC leaders weigh on on body camera video laws
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and S.C. representative Tommy Pope discussed the need to reform police body camera laws in light of the death of Memphis resident Tyre Nicols. N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and S.C. representative Tommy Pope discussed the need to reform police body camera laws in light of the death of Memphis resident Tyre Nicols.
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A small earthquake shook parts of the North Carolina mountains near the Virginia border Saturday morning, according to officials. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit just before 4:10 a.m. northeast of Boone in Watauga County and was felt more than 16 miles away, the United States Geological Survey reported.
Concord house fire under investigation
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fire officials are investigating a blaze that broke out at a home in Concord Sunday night. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent...
CATS tentatively agrees to avert a strike, bus operator says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CATS operators and managers have reached a tentative agreement to avert a strike, an operator familiar with the negotiations confirmed to Queen City News Monday. A CATS driver tells Queen City News that members of the Smart Union representing the bus operators have...
Charlotte church hosts 'Confronting Whiteness' event
Myers Park Baptist Church is hosting a 'Confronting Whiteness' two-day conference this weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte church hosts ‘Confronting Whiteness’ event. Myers Park Baptist Church is hosting a 'Confronting Whiteness' two-day conference this weekend in Charlotte. Las Vegas police officer rescues driver from burning …. Las Vegas police...
NC, SC leaders talk about importance of body-worn camera video after Nichols’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The body-worn camera footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating at the hands of Memphis Police officers earlier this month may have been a tough watch. Still, few people could argue the release was not in the public interest. “Anguish, heartbreaking, absolutely infuriating the...
One dead after motorcycle-fire truck crash, says Charlotte FD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire officials say a fire truck and a motorcycle collided Monday, with the motorcycle driver later dying at the hospital. Officials say Charlotte Fire apparatus Ladder 24 got the call at 5:36 p.m. The truck was en route to the 7700 block of Little Avenue.
Saturday Outlook: Piercing cold morning makes way for abundant sun
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lots of sunshine today before some high thin clouds start to roll in. Nice high of 58. A southern stream system brings more clouds for Sunday and late day showers. Quite wet Sunday overnight. Drier Monday but showers threaten each day in the extended forecast. Hey January will be behind us next week! I saw daffodils blooming Friday! Cant stop Spring!
Seven-vehicle crash snarls I-77 southbound rush hour traffic
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rush hour traffic was snarled on I-77 in York County following a multi-vehicle crash. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to...
Chief Jennings, NAACP join Tyre Nichols Uptown march
CMPD Chief Jennings, the NAACP Charlotte chapter, and community members joined a Tyre Nichols Uptown march Saturday. Chief Jennings, NAACP join Tyre Nichols Uptown march. CMPD Chief Jennings, the NAACP Charlotte chapter, and community members joined a Tyre Nichols Uptown march Saturday. Las Vegas police officer rescues driver from burning...
State Farm and Progressive halt coverage for certain KIA and Hyundai vehicles
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Due to a sharp rise in vehicle thefts that target certain KIA and Hyundai vehicles, State Farm and Progressive have put a temporary halt on insurance coverage for new customers who drive specific models. KIA and Hyundai models made between 2015 and 2019...
Florida GOP leaders want to get rid of gun permits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Saying gun owners don’t need a government permission slip to protect their God-given rights, Florida’s House speaker proposed legislation Monday to eliminate concealed weapons permits, a move Democrats argue would make a state with a history of horrific mass shootings less safe. Republican...
