GoPSUsports.com
Men's Tennis Sweeps Duquesne and St. Francis
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team (4-0) tallied a 6-1 win over Duquesne (0-2) and collected a 7-0 victory over St. Francis (0-2). "I think it's nice to start the season off with four quality wins," said head coach Jeff Zinn. "I feel like we're trending in the right direction. We have some things that we're going to have to work on this week. Each week gets tougher and tougher. I feel like a lot of guys got to play today, which was good. So, I feel like we're trending in the right direction, and these were what these matches were for."
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Set Three Top-Five Program Marks on Day Two of the Penn State National Open
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State track & field team finished competition at the Penn State National open with three top-five times in school history on day two of the event. "We were really excited to host the National Open this weekend here at home," head coach John...
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball Back on the Road to Face No. T-10/11 Maryland
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball faces No. T-10/11 Maryland on the road Monday at 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Penn State is coming off an 86-82 overtime loss Thursday at Rutgers. Five Lady Lions finished in double digits for the first time since Nov. 16,...
GoPSUsports.com
The Men's Squad Leaves the Regular Season with a 179.5-111.5 Victory Over Villanova
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State men's swimming and diving finished its regular season at McCoy Natatorium Friday with a 179.5-111.5 victory over Villanova. "We'll take it," Penn State head coach Tim Murphy said. "Now it's time to clean things up, get sharp, get rest, take care of ourselves and stay healthy. We're looking forward to Big Tens."
GoPSUsports.com
Former NCAA Faculty Representative John Coyle Passes
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. - Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics mourns the passing of former NCAA faculty representative John Coyle, who died on Jan. 16 in State College. He was 87. Coyle was Penn State's NCAA faculty representative for 30 years (1970-2000) and retired from his post in the summer of 2000....
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Roar to Dominant 83-61 Win over Michigan
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team earned its largest win over Michigan in program history Sunday afternoon as the Nittany Lions dominated the Wolverines in an 83-61 victory inside the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State put together a 42-11 run over a 14:43 stretch that...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Women’s Swimming and Diving Victorious against Villanova
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's swimming and diving concluded a string of three consecutive home meets at McCoy Natatorium Friday with a 183-106 victory against Villanova, winning 12 of the day's 16 events. "We'll take it," Penn State head coach Tim Murphy said. "Now it's time to clean...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Claims Two Event Titles on Day One of the Penn State National Open
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State track & field team competed in day one of the Penn State National Open at the Multisport Facility and Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track. The Nittany Lions claimed two event victories in day one of competition, with Chloe Royce winning the women's...
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Gymnastics Primed for B1G Home Opener on Monday Night
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's gymnastics team (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) will host its first Big Ten home meet of the 2023 season when it welcomes the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-8, 0-2 Big Ten) to Rec Hall on Monday night at 8 p.m. Penn State enters...
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Hosts Michigan in THON Game Sunday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team looks to continue its home court success Sunday at noon when the Nittany Lions host Michigan in Penn State's annual THON game inside the Bryce Jordan Center. FOLLOW ALONG. TICKETS: Tickets. PROMOTIONS: THON game – Free THON t-shirt for...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Women’s Tennis Falls to LSU, 5-2
Box Score BATON ROUGE, La. – The Penn State women's tennis (2-3) team fell, 5-2, against LSU on Sunday. The Nittany Lions went 1-1 on the weekend. LSU clinched the first point of the match by taking doubles wins on courts one and three. Sofiya Chekhlystova and Karly Friedland...
GoPSUsports.com
Men's Gymnastics Loses Close Battle to Nebraska
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- No. 4 Penn State men's gymnastics loses to no. 3 Nebraska in a tight 399.550-398.000 competition. Josh Karnes takes a first-place event title on parallel bars with a 14.350. Michael Jaroh earns first on rings for the second consecutive time in a home meet with a 14.200.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 6 Men's Hockey Drops Series Opener at No. 7 Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Junior Xander Lamppa (Rochester, Minn.) tallied twice but it was not enough as No. 6 Penn State dropped a, 7-3, decision to No. 7 Michigan in Big Ten Conference action on Friday evening inside Yost Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions fall to 18-8-1 overall and...
