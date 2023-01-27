Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therealdeal.com
Republic Metropolitan plans 450 resi units in Napa County
San Francisco-based Republic Metropolitan has proposed a 453-unit residential development in American Canyon, according to plans filed with the city. The Napa County project will be located at 1000 Reliant Way and will require the redevelopment of a 15-acre rail yard site. The Residences at Napa Junction will create two central blocks with one- to four-story buildings, according to the project’s website. The estimated cost in $177 million and the project is slated for completion in the spring of 2027.
therealdeal.com
Stream Realty expands to South Florida, poaches Newmark team
Stream Realty Partners opened a downtown Fort Lauderdale office, marking the Dallas-based commercial real estate firm’s expansion to South Florida and the state. The brokerage and development firm set up its five-member office on Tuesday at 501 East Las Olas Boulevard. Stream aims to expand its development, leasing and investment sales, as well as construction and property management services statewide, according to a Stream news release. The firm poached Greg Katz and three other Newmark staff members, plus one staffer from global media company TIME, for its Florida team.
therealdeal.com
IE warehouse boom generates call for building moratorium
Dozens of environmental, labor and community groups now seek a state moratorium on distribution warehouses in the Inland Empire. In response to a boom in logistics warehouses across Riverside and San Bernardino counties, more than 60 groups signed a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom calling for a one- to two-year pause on warehouse construction, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.
therealdeal.com
NYCB slashes 10% of staff as resi mortgages slump
New York Community Bank slashed 10 percent of its staff last week as rising rates sapped residential mortgage activity. The bank is a major lender to New York multifamily building owners. But what drove the cuts was its December acquisition of Flagstar, one of the largest residential mortgage servicers in the country.
therealdeal.com
Chicagoland new home sales slide to lowest level since 2010
New home sales in the Chicago area took their biggest hit since the depths of the Great Recession. In the 10-county Chicago metropolitan area, builders sold 677 homes in the fourth quarter of 2022, the lowest number in 12 years, Crain’s reported. Schaumburg-based homebuilder consultancy Tracy Cross & Associates said that’s the lowest quarterly sales figure since the final frame of 2010, when the same number of new homes sold.
therealdeal.com
Steve Winn faces ecological fight in Texas Hill Country
Steve Winn has a new challenger — a tiny salamander in the Texas Hill Country. The Texas billionaire and founder of RealPage has been in a standoff with neighbors and environmental groups over his planned Marisol Springs development. The mixed-use project spans 1,400 acres across unincorporated parts of Travis and Hays counties.
therealdeal.com
South Florida by the numbers: A look back at 2022
“South Florida By The Numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics. It’s the most wonderful time of the year…for local real estate nerds who love to analyze how their market performed over the previous 12 months. It seems like every association, company, analyst, think tank, and media outlet crunches the numbers and releases their own take on what happened, why it happened, and what they think will happen next. While the general consensus seems to be that 2021 was a pandemic-driven outlier that resulted in record-high Miami sales and prices, a combination of rising interest rates and low inventory “corrected” things in 2022 – which was still a banner year by any measure. How did the region stack up when compared to the rest of the United States, and what does 2023 have in store? Let’s turn back the clock in this edition of “South Florida by the numbers.”
therealdeal.com
Oakland’s housing element bumps up against deadline
Oakland city officials are working right up to the deadline to adopt the city’s housing element plan. The City Council is scheduled to vote on the adoption of the eight-year housing plan at a meeting on Jan. 31 – the deadline imposed by the state for a compliant housing element.
therealdeal.com
George Santos’ alleged Ponzi scheme victimized RE agent
Before George Santos was a duplicitous congressperson, he was allegedly one of the figures behind a Ponzi scheme that ensnared at least one member of the real estate industry. George Santos served as Harbor City Capital’s New York regional director for more than a year, the Washington Post reported. In April 2021, the SEC filed a suit against the company, claiming it defrauded investors of millions in a Ponzi scheme. The case was stayed because the same subject is under criminal investigation.
Comments / 0