“South Florida By The Numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics. It’s the most wonderful time of the year…for local real estate nerds who love to analyze how their market performed over the previous 12 months. It seems like every association, company, analyst, think tank, and media outlet crunches the numbers and releases their own take on what happened, why it happened, and what they think will happen next. While the general consensus seems to be that 2021 was a pandemic-driven outlier that resulted in record-high Miami sales and prices, a combination of rising interest rates and low inventory “corrected” things in 2022 – which was still a banner year by any measure. How did the region stack up when compared to the rest of the United States, and what does 2023 have in store? Let’s turn back the clock in this edition of “South Florida by the numbers.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO