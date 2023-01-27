Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible. “We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services...
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
First-of-its-kind program teaches farming: 'This is exactly what I want to do'
On a cold, rainy Sunday morning, Duron Chavis and Senija Davis prep for the upcoming planting months at the Brook Road Youth Farm.
After waiting for months, contractor receives payment from Petersburg
After months of waiting on a callback and compensation for a job his business completed in August 2022, The City of Peterburg has paid James Fobbs in full.
proclaimerscv.com
Additional SNAP Benefits Will Soon Expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia has Received Big Donation
Smithfield Foods gave a major contribution of 30,000 pounds of protein to Serving Southwest Virginia on Friday. The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech set their disagreements behind to collaborate with Smithfield to assist their hometowns as part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games. Bud Foster, a legend at Virginia...
thenewjournalandguide.com
Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
Hundreds of new apartments were announced for Richmond in January
The new year is only a month old, but more than 450 new apartment units across five developments have already been announced for Richmond. And none of them are in development hotspots Scott's Addition or Manchester. Why it matters: Scott's Addition and Manchester have seemingly sucked up all of the...
NBC12
Community outreach group trying to stop violent crime on Richmond’s northside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People were walking through Richmond’s northside on Saturday, knocking on doors and offering up community and mental health resources. It’s all part of a new initiative to build a better relationship with residents. The people who were out knocking on doors are part of an...
'Change is always possible:' He's too young to vote, but old enough to help
Elijah Lee is the founder of Hear Our Voices, a nonprofit through which he advocates for fellow teens and children.
Kitchen fire damages home, 2 occupants receive assistance from Red Cross in Richmond
The Richmond Fire Department reported that two people were receiving assistance following a house fire.
NBC12
‘It will get worse before it gets better’: Richmond advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 facing eviction
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another eviction crisis is looming in the Richmond area. Nearly 1,000 people could be kicked out of their homes in the next few days. While there are long-term solutions advocates are pushing for, they say a state of emergency is the only action that could help those families right now.
A fire left him with serious burns. His girlfriend is now asking for prayers.
What started out to be an early morning gathering around a small fire pit turned into a flash fire. Now, Colonial Heights resident Kody Morris has been left with burns over 80% of his body.
gwinnettforum.com
FOCUS: A glance at religious freedom and the fate of Monticello
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. | One of the three achievements for which Thomas Jefferson wanted to be remembered was as the author of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. Although he initially wrote it in 1777, it ultimately did not pass the Virginia legislature until 1786. The statute disestablished the Church of England in Virginia and guaranteed freedom of religion to people of all religious faiths including Christians of all denominations, Jews, Muslims, and Hindus. It was a precursor for the establishment and free exercise clause in the First Amendment to our Constitution.
Moving back in with family due to inflation is becoming more common, U.S. News & World Report finds
A rising cost of living hit many people hard last year, and according to a recent study from U.S. News & World Report, many U.S. adults either moved back in with family or had to get a roommate in 2022.
tourcounsel.com
Short Pump Town Center | Shopping mall in Richmond, Virginia
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Richmond, and in this case we will talk about the shopping center, Short Pump Town Center, a large outdoor space, where you will enjoy the climate and the calm atmosphere of the town. In addition, you have at your fingertips a wide variety of department stores, boutiques, and restaurants.
NBC12
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five Richmond Public Schools could be on the chopping block. On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school consolidation plan during the school board’s budget work session. He says the proposal would save about $5 million. “Bottom line we have...
Virginia workers accuse Kroger of systematic wage theft under new payroll software
A new lawsuit by Kroger employees across Virginia accuses the company of ignoring widespread wage theft stemming from faulty software.
tourcounsel.com
Chesterfield Towne Center | Shopping mall in Virginia
Chesterfield Towne Center is a large shopping complex where you will enjoy shopping for the wide variety of stores, from department stores, boutiques of recognized brands and other alternatives from local firms. On the other hand, discounts and offers are an important feature of this mall. Featured shopping stores: Macy's,...
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for 12 localities
Masking is now recommended for 12 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
wvtf.org
Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?
Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
Comments / 0