Prince Edward County, VA

NBC 29 News

Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible. “We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event

Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Hundreds of new apartments were announced for Richmond in January

The new year is only a month old, but more than 450 new apartment units across five developments have already been announced for Richmond. And none of them are in development hotspots Scott's Addition or Manchester. Why it matters: Scott's Addition and Manchester have seemingly sucked up all of the...
RICHMOND, VA
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: A glance at religious freedom and the fate of Monticello

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. | One of the three achievements for which Thomas Jefferson wanted to be remembered was as the author of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. Although he initially wrote it in 1777, it ultimately did not pass the Virginia legislature until 1786. The statute disestablished the Church of England in Virginia and guaranteed freedom of religion to people of all religious faiths including Christians of all denominations, Jews, Muslims, and Hindus. It was a precursor for the establishment and free exercise clause in the First Amendment to our Constitution.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
tourcounsel.com

Short Pump Town Center | Shopping mall in Richmond, Virginia

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Richmond, and in this case we will talk about the shopping center, Short Pump Town Center, a large outdoor space, where you will enjoy the climate and the calm atmosphere of the town. In addition, you have at your fingertips a wide variety of department stores, boutiques, and restaurants.
RICHMOND, VA
tourcounsel.com

Chesterfield Towne Center | Shopping mall in Virginia

Chesterfield Towne Center is a large shopping complex where you will enjoy shopping for the wide variety of stores, from department stores, boutiques of recognized brands and other alternatives from local firms. On the other hand, discounts and offers are an important feature of this mall. Featured shopping stores: Macy's,...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
wvtf.org

Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
PETERSBURG, VA

