ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Cameron County jailer arrested for smuggling drugs to inmates, sheriff says

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County jailer was arrested for allegedly smuggling prohibited materials and substances to inmates, authorities say. Miguel Limon, 21, has been charged with of abuse of official capacity, prohibited substances in a correction facility and contraband in a correction facility. On Nov. 8, Cameron County deputies responded to the […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Six buckets filled with $2M in meth seized in Hidalgo, feds say

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $2 million worth of alleged methamphetamine. On Thursday, CBP officers inspected a blue Ford pickup truck attempting to cross the border from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Using non-intrusive inspection equipment and a K-9, officers extracted six buckets of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced in 2017 Mission kidnapping, murder case

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A California man has been sentenced for his role in a 2017 murder case in Mission. Benjamin Chavez Sanchez was sentenced Tusday to 30 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of murder, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to previous ValleyCentral reports, on Nov. 8, 2017, […]
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Smuggling Defendant Sentenced In Wreck That Killed San Juan Residents

One of three people charged in a deadly smuggling wreck near La Joya is heading to prison after admitting to his role in the crash that killed two people from San Juan. 29-year-old Humberto Garcia of Penitas was given a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to charges of engaging in organized crime and evading arrest causing injury and death.
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: Woman arrested after alleged child smuggling attempt

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a woman Sunday after attempting to smuggle undocumented minors through a United States port of entry. On Jan. 29, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen woman accompanied by three minor children was traveling from Mexico to the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a press release from CBP. […]
HIDALGO, TX
KRGV

Mission police investigating fetus found next to drainage pipe

The Mission Police Department is investigating after a fetus was found at an apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to a news release. Police responded to the 400 block of San Antonio Avenue after an unidentified tenant discovered the fetus next to a drainage pipe. The tenant reported having water backflow...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Man tried to stab someone with a screwdriver at home

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to stab someone in his household with a screwdriver after argument over a text message, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Valentin Garcia-Berezaluce was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon family violence and assault causing bodily […]
WESLACO, TX
kurv.com

Teen Arrested After Police Chase In Olmito

A teen driver is facing charges after trying to escape from a traffic stop and exceeding 100 miles an hour before being caught. Cameron County deputies tried to pull over a black Mustang on Sunday in Olmito, but the driver sped away. Deputies say the driver drove into oncoming lanes of traffic and endangered other vehicles before coming to a stop.
OLMITO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man attempted to cross to Mexico with stolen vehicle

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to cross to Mexico with a stolen vehicle, Cameron County Sheriffs said. Harley Nunez, 30, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of theft of motor vehicle, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman punched CBP officer at Brownsville-Matamoros Bridge, feds say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly punching a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in the face, documents show. Nidia Dinorah Morales Gonzalez was arrested Thursday on charges of assaulting, resisting impeding or intimidating U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Morales-Gonzalez […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD investigates death of a child

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating the death of a child, authorities say. At 6:10 a.m. Monday, McAllen police responded to a residence at the 2200 block of Hackberry Avenue where they discovered the child, according to Lt. Joel Morales with the McAllen Police Department. Morales told ValleyCentral no additional information would be […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: Tenant finds fetus while working on apartment plumbing in Mission

Update: Police on Wednesday provided clarifying details of how a fetus was found in the plumbing of a Mission apartment complex. ValleyCentral broke the story on Tuesday. MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department provided details Wednesday about an investigation that is underway after multiple sources told ValleyCentral that a fetus was found in […]
MISSION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy