Cameron County jailer arrested for smuggling drugs to inmates, sheriff says
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County jailer was arrested for allegedly smuggling prohibited materials and substances to inmates, authorities say. Miguel Limon, 21, has been charged with of abuse of official capacity, prohibited substances in a correction facility and contraband in a correction facility. On Nov. 8, Cameron County deputies responded to the […]
Six buckets filled with $2M in meth seized in Hidalgo, feds say
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $2 million worth of alleged methamphetamine. On Thursday, CBP officers inspected a blue Ford pickup truck attempting to cross the border from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Using non-intrusive inspection equipment and a K-9, officers extracted six buckets of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the […]
Man sentenced in 2017 Mission kidnapping, murder case
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A California man has been sentenced for his role in a 2017 murder case in Mission. Benjamin Chavez Sanchez was sentenced Tusday to 30 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of murder, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to previous ValleyCentral reports, on Nov. 8, 2017, […]
BPD: Man threatens store clerks with knife after stealing alcohol, car
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been accused of stealing a car and several alcoholic beverages and then allegedly threatening store clerks with a knife attached to brass knuckles, police said. Victor Almarez, 23, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Jan. 26 at 2700 block of US Highway 77 parking lot on the charges of […]
Alleged burglar tried to take gun from a Cameron County jailer, deputies say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of breaking into a woman’s room will face additional charges after allegedly shoving a jailer and attempting to take his weapon, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Lee Zuniga was arrested this week on two counts of burglary of a habitation, assault on a public servant […]
Smuggling Defendant Sentenced In Wreck That Killed San Juan Residents
One of three people charged in a deadly smuggling wreck near La Joya is heading to prison after admitting to his role in the crash that killed two people from San Juan. 29-year-old Humberto Garcia of Penitas was given a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to charges of engaging in organized crime and evading arrest causing injury and death.
CBP: Woman arrested after alleged child smuggling attempt
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a woman Sunday after attempting to smuggle undocumented minors through a United States port of entry. On Jan. 29, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen woman accompanied by three minor children was traveling from Mexico to the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a press release from CBP. […]
Mission police investigating fetus found next to drainage pipe
The Mission Police Department is investigating after a fetus was found at an apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to a news release. Police responded to the 400 block of San Antonio Avenue after an unidentified tenant discovered the fetus next to a drainage pipe. The tenant reported having water backflow...
Police: Man tried to stab someone with a screwdriver at home
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to stab someone in his household with a screwdriver after argument over a text message, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Valentin Garcia-Berezaluce was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon family violence and assault causing bodily […]
DPS chase ends in bailout; youngest runner was 2-year-old migrant
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent Texas Department of Public Safety high-speed chase in Hidalgo County ended in a bail out with the youngest runner being a 2-year-old migrant, according to state law enforcement. On Jan. 27, troopers were led on a high-speed chase that began on US 83 in Hidalgo County and ended […]
Police search for man who stole tools from open garage in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of stealing a grass trimmer and blower from a residence. Police obtained video surveillance of the incident that occurred Jan. 6 on Timber Drive in which a suspect is seen entering a garage and taking a grass trimmer, […]
Teen Arrested After Police Chase In Olmito
A teen driver is facing charges after trying to escape from a traffic stop and exceeding 100 miles an hour before being caught. Cameron County deputies tried to pull over a black Mustang on Sunday in Olmito, but the driver sped away. Deputies say the driver drove into oncoming lanes of traffic and endangered other vehicles before coming to a stop.
CCSO: Man attempted to cross to Mexico with stolen vehicle
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to cross to Mexico with a stolen vehicle, Cameron County Sheriffs said. Harley Nunez, 30, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of theft of motor vehicle, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
Texas judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
As a special condition to her supervised release, a Texas woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Feds: Undercover DEA sting at McDonald’s leads to prison for Valley man
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after conspiring to sell narcotics to an undercover DEA agent at a McDonald’s, authorities said. Paublo Rueben, 41, pleaded guilty to his charges July 27, 2022, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas. […]
Woman punched CBP officer at Brownsville-Matamoros Bridge, feds say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly punching a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in the face, documents show. Nidia Dinorah Morales Gonzalez was arrested Thursday on charges of assaulting, resisting impeding or intimidating U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Morales-Gonzalez […]
Man pushed sheriff and attempted to escape from custody, deputies say
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested after allegedly pushing a deputy and attempted to escape from custody, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Brayen Fernandez, 24, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 on charges of evading arrest with vehicle, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and escape from custody, according to […]
McAllen PD investigates death of a child
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating the death of a child, authorities say. At 6:10 a.m. Monday, McAllen police responded to a residence at the 2200 block of Hackberry Avenue where they discovered the child, according to Lt. Joel Morales with the McAllen Police Department. Morales told ValleyCentral no additional information would be […]
Traffic stop leads to pursuit; driver reached speeds of 100mph, deputies say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after refusing to stop during a traffic stop, deputies said. Hernando Gonzalez Jr. was arrested on Jan. 23 on charges of evading arrest with vehicle and possession of controlled substance, according to a news release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. A deputy attempted to […]
Update: Tenant finds fetus while working on apartment plumbing in Mission
Update: Police on Wednesday provided clarifying details of how a fetus was found in the plumbing of a Mission apartment complex. ValleyCentral broke the story on Tuesday. MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department provided details Wednesday about an investigation that is underway after multiple sources told ValleyCentral that a fetus was found in […]
