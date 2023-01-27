With the days running out until WrestleMania 39, the latest update on The Rock competing at the show is not good news for the millions and millions of his fans. Rumours have run rampant for months if not years that a dream match was in the works that would see The Rock go one-on-one with Roman Reigns. With WrestleMania ‘going Hollywood’ in 2023 many fans suspected that this would be the perfect home for such a match but it doesn’t look now like that’s going to happen.

