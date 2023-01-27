Read full article on original website
Video: What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After WWE Royal Rumble?
Here’s what happened after WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, following the devastating Bloodline segment. In the main event of the January 28 show, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While the Bloodline were beating Owens down after the bout, Sami...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Breaking: Jey Uso confirms leaving The Bloodline for Roman Reign’s action on Sami Zayn following WWE Royal Rumble
The Bloodline has so far been the most dominant faction in the documented history of WWE. Tribal Chief, Head of the table Roman Reigns was the leader accompanied by his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso in the team was an unstoppable force already, and add up The Wiseman Paul Heyman to that it goes down to beat any faction in history.
Roman Reigns Had Cryptic Words For Solo Sikoa At The End Of WWE Royal Rumble Event
Roman Reigns has been on a complete tear after his return to WWE a couple of years ago, becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief of WWE has continued to reign supreme over all of his opponents, no matter how tough they were. After what transpired at WWE Royal Rumble, Reigns had some defiant words that he shared with Solo Sikoa.
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
“Guilty” Roman Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman reacts to Sami Zayn’s betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble 2023
An unexpected turn in the Bloodline storyline occurred on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman, manager of Reigns, said only one word about Sami’s actions that evening but that was enough to figure out everything. This year’s Royal...
Winged Eagle In Line For WWE Return?
Could WWE be set to make a major change to its top title and restore a version of the popular belt last seen in 1998 – the Winged Eagle?. The Winged Eagle WWE Championship was only showcased for a decade in the company but 25 years after its demise it is still one of the most popular belt designs in wrestling history.
Update On Why Rey Mysterio Didn’t Compete In Royal Rumble Match
Rey Mysterio was supposed to be in the Royal Rumble match, but he never appeared and there’s an update on why he missed it. During the Men’s Royal Rumble match that opened the Royal Rumble PLE event, Rey Mysterio was supposed to be the 17th entrant in the match. However, Rey never appeared in the match.
WWE Could Still Book Huge Brock Lesnar Match After Royal Rumble Tease
Brock Lesnar is a highly decorated and accomplished pro wrestler with a wealth of achievements, including winning the Royal Rumble twice. He is widely considered one of the most successful in the history of the industry. After what transpired at the Royal Rumble, it is evident that WWE will have Lesnar feud with Bobby Lashley. That being said, it seems WWE still has another huge match planned for Lesnar in the future.
Multiple WWE Stars Injured During 2023 Royal Rumble
Both winners of the men’s and women’s 2023 Royal Rumble matches were among those injured during the event. Iron woman Rhea Ripley dislocated her knee during the match and had to pop it back in before going on to eliminate seven other competitors in her record-breaking performance. Speaking...
Returning WWE Superstar Defeats The Miz On Raw
A WWE Superstar not seen for many months made their return to Monday Night Raw a triumphant one as they defeated The Miz. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
WWE Star Ribbed By Triple H At The Royal Rumble
A WWE star has revealed how Triple H was behind a rib that played out on live television during the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is always a night of high drama and surprises in WWE. Both of those were realised during the night with Booker T, Chelsea Green, and Nia Jax providing the surprises while Sami Zayn and The Bloodline brought the drama to close the show.
Vince McMahon “Never Onboard” With Dream WWE Match
Despite many WWE fans wanting to see a certain dream bout in the company, Vince McMahon never wanted it says a former writer for the company. The Four Horsewomen of NXT have gone on to become four of the most highly decorated WWE Superstars of all time. Between Becky Lynch, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair, the Horsewomen have held variations of the WWE Women’s Championship 29 times between them while Lynch, Banks, and Flair have all headlined WrestleMania.
Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Four-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, More Set For 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch and Bayley will finally clash inn a Steel Cage Match. The two stars have been feuding for months, dating back to the debut of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) at SummerSlam 2022. Lynch missed some time with a separated shoulder, but she reigited the rivalry by joining Bianca Belair's team and beating Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series. Tensions have continued to rise ever since, and the former champions were set to collide in a Steel Cage Match on WWE Raw XXX. However, Damage CTRL attacked Lynch before the bout, and the match did not take place as scheduled.
Update On The Rock Appearing At WrestleMania 39
With the days running out until WrestleMania 39, the latest update on The Rock competing at the show is not good news for the millions and millions of his fans. Rumours have run rampant for months if not years that a dream match was in the works that would see The Rock go one-on-one with Roman Reigns. With WrestleMania ‘going Hollywood’ in 2023 many fans suspected that this would be the perfect home for such a match but it doesn’t look now like that’s going to happen.
Cody Rhodes To Open January 30 Post-Royal Rumble WWE Raw
Cody Rhodes is set to open the January 30 post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Raw. At WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes made his in-ring return at #30 to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match after a torn pectoral injury kept him out of action for seven months. Now with...
AEW Star Reacts To Backstage Photo Of Them At WWE Royal Rumble
A current AEW star has seemingly reacted to a viral photo doing the rounds of them backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble. The 2023 Royal Rumble saw Cody Rhodes make his grand return to WWE screens after seven months out of action due to injury. The American Nightmare entered the men’s Rumble match at number 30 and became the fifth star in history to win the match from that position. That now puts Rhodes in the driver’s seat for a shot at Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.
Former WWE Women’s Champion Returns On Raw
A former SmackDown Women’s Champion made their return to WWE television for the first time in five months on Monday Night Raw. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
Kevin Nash Explains Why He Turned Down Raw 30 Invite
Kevin Nash wasn’t there for WWE’s 30th anniversary of Raw and he explained on his podcast why he missed it. The 30th anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw on January 23rd featured many WWE Hall of Famers and legends, but Kevin Nash was not among them. It’s easy...
Backstage News on Top WrestleMania 39 Matches Coming Out of the WWE Royal Rumble
While Rhea Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble on Saturday night, a focal point of the match was how Damage CTRL dominated things. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were eliminated by Becky Lynch, buy Bayley then eliminated Lynch. Liv Morgan then eliminated Bayley, which led to Damage CTRL brawling with Lynch through the crowd.
