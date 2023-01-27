Read full article on original website
Related
OilPrice.com
China’s Low Aluminum Production Worsens Supply Chain Challenges
As with many base metals, aluminum prices rose at the beginning of January. While it is true that China raising aluminum export taxes could have impacted aluminum prices, the market has witnessed somewhat volatile conditions since late September of 2022. And though prices are nowhere near their March 2022 historic rally levels, they still remain at historic highs.
OilPrice.com
Windfall Taxes Sweep Through The Global Energy Sector
Over the past two years, global energy companies have enjoyed record profits amid high commodity prices, with the International Energy Agency estimating that net income by oil and gas companies doubled from 2021 to 2022. Those high oil and gas prices have translated into high fuel prices for consumers, drawing the ire of the public and governments everywhere and sparking populist moves in response.
OilPrice.com
Expert Analysis: What To Expect In Energy Markets This Year
Key factors such as the war in Ukraine, inflation, and the energy transition will continue to shape the industry through 2023. Total U.S. oil production could break new records, driven by an increase in drilling activity. Biden’s plans for refilling the Strategic Petroleum reserve could send ripples through the market....
OilPrice.com
IMF Injects Optimism Into Oil Markets
The International Monetary Fund has added a dose of optimism to oil markets by revising its global economic growth outlook to reflect a lowered risk of a slowdown. In its latest monthly World Economic Outlook, the lender said that it expected inflation to peak and the global economy to grow by 2.9% this year. While this would be a decline from a growth rate of 3.4% estimated for 2022, it is an upward revision from last month’s growth projection of 2.7%.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
OilPrice.com
Germany’s $2 Trillion Economic Miracle at Risk
A study by Allianz Trade found that German industry will pay 40% more for energy in 2023 than in 2021 due to the energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The pass-throughs are ending, leading to a decrease in investment by 1-1.5% and lower profits across Europe. Although there...
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Traders expect the Federal Reserve to end its rate hikes in two months, which could push oil prices higher due to the generally inverse relationship between rates and oil prices. According to a Reuters report, the Fed might end its rate-hike policy as soon as March, as economic indicators suggest...
OilPrice.com
Can Colombia Really Replace Oil And Gas Revenue?
Colombia is looking to move away from fossil fuels. The country’s new President, Gustavo Petro is looking to replace fossil fuel revenue with income from renewables, tourism, and agriculture. Colombia’s Autonomous Fiscal Rule Committee warns that the move could have a significant impact on the country’s oil-dependent economy....
OilPrice.com
BP Believes Oil Demand Will Peak Near 2030 As Shift To Renewables Accelerates
Global oil demand is expected to peak between the late 2020s and early 2030s as the Russian invasion of Ukraine is accelerating investment in clean energy and governments are looking to bolster energy security with higher shares of renewables in the energy mix, BP said on Monday. In one of...
OilPrice.com
The Push To Modernize Power Grids Is Fueling Demand For A Key Metal
Grain-oriented electrical steel is essential for energy transfer in various energy sources such as nuclear power, natural gas, wind, and hydropower. The demand for grain-oriented electrical steel is growing with the expansion of global energy grids and the push for renewable energy. The market for grain-oriented electrical steel is subject...
OilPrice.com
Why Middle East Producers Cut Prices In The Face Of Soaring Chinese Oil Demand
China is back, and even the most ardent skeptics of Beijing’s policy easing will be compelled to admit that there is great upside in global oil demand in 2023. China has been allocating huge export and import quotas, nudging its oil refiners as hard as possible. Against the background of US economic readings rising quicker than expected and increasing the likelihood of a soft landing, as well as of Europe soon implementing its import ban on Russian products, there are several bullish factors that should push oil prices higher, in fact much higher than they are right now. Add to this the biggest position-taking spree into oil since November 2020, with investors swinging enthusiastically into net long positions (in Brent the long-short ratio is already up at almost 6:1), one would ask themselves why are we not seeing a much more pronounced market reaction. The Middle East, arguably the largest benefactor of oil volatility in 2022, has been wondering exactly that. With there being no real upside to global supply and plentiful upside to global demand, why do we keep on cutting prices for several consecutive months already?
OilPrice.com
Russia’s Oil Exports Rebound Ahead Of The EU Ban On Fuel Imports
The upcoming EU ban on fuel imports from Russia, as well as Germany and Poland halting pipeline imports of Russian crude at the start of January, pushed Russian seaborne crude oil exports higher in the week to January 27, according to vessel tracking data monitored by Bloomberg. In the week...
OilPrice.com
Energy Industry Leaders Call For Social Tariff To Tackle Winter Crisis
Momentum is growing in the energy sector for a ‘social tariff’, with Good Energy becoming the latest supplier to call for more targeted support for vulnerable customers. Good Energy boss Nigel Pocklington told City A.M. that “a social tariff is the route to go” if the government wants to shelter lower-income households from sky-high energy bills.
OilPrice.com
WoodMac: $100 Price Cap On Products Won’t Cripple Russian Refiners
The Western-invoked price cap on Russian refined products coming into effect on February 5 won’t “severely impact” Russian refiners, WoodMac said on Tuesday. Mark Williams, WoodMac’s Research Director of Short-Term Refining & Oil Products, said that the oil products cap would have a minimal impact of Russia’s refining runs and distillate exports.
Comments / 0