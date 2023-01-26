ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Lady Jays Fall to Blue Valley Northwest

Junction City fell to the Blue Valley Northwest Huskies 47 to 27 in girls basketball in Overland Park. Junction City fell to 3 - 11 with the loss, Amyah O'Neal led Junction City with 11 points. The Lady Jays host Topeka High next Friday on homecoming.
JUNCTION CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy