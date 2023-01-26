Read full article on original website
2022-23 Midseason Report: Rock Creek boys basketball
On the heels of a monster win over Wamego last week, the Rock Creek boys’ basketball team will enter the home stretch of their season with an overall record of 8-5, looking to strengthen their position with sub-state fast approaching. Despite gaining a monicker for being a “fourth-quarter team”...
Lady Jays Fall to Blue Valley Northwest
Junction City fell to the Blue Valley Northwest Huskies 47 to 27 in girls basketball in Overland Park. Junction City fell to 3 - 11 with the loss, Amyah O'Neal led Junction City with 11 points. The Lady Jays host Topeka High next Friday on homecoming.
