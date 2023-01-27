Read full article on original website
$5K+ in Tools Stolen From Laramie County Public Works Department
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in putting the hammer down on whoever swiped more than $5,000 worth of tools from the public works department. Brandon Warner, Community Relations Specialist for the Sheriff's Office, says the burglary occurred in the 4200 block of County Road...
Woman Charged in Cheyenne Teen’s Shooting Death Posts Bond
One of the three people charged in the death of Angelina Harrison, the 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall on Jan. 9, is out of jail. According to Laramie County Circuit Court records, 26-year-old Burns resident Sarah Heath posted a $50,000...
Arrest at Univ. of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center
According to a release by the University of Wyoming, there was an incident involving UW Police Department's response to an intensified student interaction in Washakie Dining Center, on Saturday night. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the individual was removed from the facility, arrested, and issued a no-trespass order from...
A Bill to Prohibit Deployment of Wyoming National Guard into Active Combat Without Declaration of War Appearing in Senate Today
Today S.B. 119, the Defend the Guard Act, is scheduled to appear before committee in the Wyoming Senate. If passed, S.B. 119 (companion to H.B. 197) would prohibit the deployment of the Wyoming National Guard into active combat without a declaration of war by Congress as required by Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution.
-20 to -30 Wind Chills Expected In SE Wyoming Monday Night
While temperatures in southeast Wyoming on Monday will be slightly warmer than yesterday, but once the sun goes down wind chills will once again plunge to between -20 and -30. In regard to the weekend, meteorologist Don Day told Townsquare Media that as of 6am on Monday, Cheyenne had recorded an official low of -9, although Day cautioned that the low could still plunge lower yet this morning. He also said Cheyenne officially received 6.6 inches of snow over the weekend. Day said this month will go down as one of the five snowiest and wettest Januarys in Cheyenne's recorded history.
Information Sought On Rash Of Larimer County Burglaries
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a series of burglaries in unincorporated areas of Larimer County. A suspect has been arrested, but investigators are still asking for information on other crimes that may have been committed by the suspect as well as a UTV that may have been used in the crimes.
Cheyenne Police Looking for 16-Year-Old Runaway
Tadin has been located and is safe, police said in a Facebook update late Thursday afternoon. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, John Antone Tadin IV was last seen early Wednesday morning in the area...
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Partially Re-Opens
UPDATE: Interstate 80 in Wyoming has now partially re-opened. But at last report it was still closed in the westbound lane between Rawlins and Cheyenne. Interstate 25 in Wyoming is open as of 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, but portions of Interstate 80 remain closed due to poor travel conditions cause by winter weather.
It Could Be Wednesday Afternoon Before I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, before Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming reopens. Currently, both lanes between Cheyenne and Wheatland and the southbound lanes between Wheatland and Glendo are closed due to winter conditions. The southbound lanes between Glendo...
WATCH: Truck Driver Describes Massive Wyoming I-80 Pileup
It was truckers' mayhem on I80 on Saturday. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate pile-ups between Elk Mountain and Laramie. One person and others were injured. One accident happened at westbound mile marker 261 and the other at westbound mile marker 266. A trucker's YouTube page covered...
Update: Laramie County School District #2 Announces Virtual Day
UPDATE: After initially announcing a two hour delay, the district later posted this announcement:. Due to current temperatures and mechanical issues that arose this morning, LCSD#2 will transition to remote classes today. All school buildings in our district are closed for today, Monday, January 30th, and transportation will not be operating. If you would like your students to be involved with school today, they will have items to work on through packets that were sent home or through the use of their Chromebooks and Canvas. Teachers will be reaching out throughout the day to check in with your children. We hope to resume school on-site tomorrow and offer transportation once the weather and road conditions will allow.
Cheyenne Residents to See Higher Electric Bills Starting March 1
Black Hills Energy customers in Cheyenne will be paying more for electricity beginning March 1, the utility announced Monday. Senior Community Affairs Manager Laurie Farkas says the company is three years into a five-year project to replace aging, 40-year-old underground electric cable in the city, and the rate hike, which was approved by the Wyoming Public Service Commission, will recover the cost.
Laramie County School District#1Classes Canceled Due To Storm
Laramie County School District #1 has canceled classes on Monday, January 30 due to a winter storm which has rocked the area. The district issued the following statement on Sunday night:. In consideration of the safety of our students, parents and staff, due to hazardous weather conditions that include dangerous...
Univ. Of Wyoming Trustees Approved New Contract For President
Last Friday, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a new contract for President Ed Seidel through June 30, 2026, at their regular business meeting, according to a release by the institution. His current contract was set to expire on June 30, 2023. Board Chairman John McKinley said,. “Over...
-25 Wind Chills Forecast For Cheyenne, Laramie
Cheyenne and Laramie could both see wind chills of -25 degrees over the next couple of days. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this graphic on its website:. Here are the latest updates for minimum wind chills across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska...
Hilton Garden Inn Could Be Coming to Downtown Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says his yearslong dream about a large hotel being built downtown might come true. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said a hotel group from Nebraska has acquired property downtown and has preliminary plans to build a Hilton Garden Inn. "Having 100 or more folks...
Shovel Your Walks or Pay the Cost, City of Cheyenne Reminds
Another round of winter weather is on its way, and the City of Cheyenne is reminding residents that it’s their responsibility to promptly remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to state statute, if you don't shovel your walks, the city can have the snow removed and...
Cheyenne, Laramie Facing -10 Lows, Snow This Weekend
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has released projected snowfall totals for this weekend showing that some areas could get up to a foot and a half of snow. Even populated areas like Casper and Lusk could get a foot of the white stuff, according to the projections.
Wyoming’s Jaymison Cox Breaks 400M School Record
BOULDER, Colo., -- On a day where there were Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls competing across two different states, Jaymison Cox broke the school record in the 400M with a time of 47.46 at the Colorado Invitational. Cox ran the school record time to the tune of a third place finish....
