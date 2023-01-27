UPDATE: After initially announcing a two hour delay, the district later posted this announcement:. Due to current temperatures and mechanical issues that arose this morning, LCSD#2 will transition to remote classes today. All school buildings in our district are closed for today, Monday, January 30th, and transportation will not be operating. If you would like your students to be involved with school today, they will have items to work on through packets that were sent home or through the use of their Chromebooks and Canvas. Teachers will be reaching out throughout the day to check in with your children. We hope to resume school on-site tomorrow and offer transportation once the weather and road conditions will allow.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO