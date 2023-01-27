Read full article on original website
Kendall Gretsch wins six gold medals at Para Nordic Ski Worlds
Kendall Gretsch, who won Paralympic titles at the last Summer and Winter Games, added six gold medals at the World Para Nordic Skiing Championships. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/30/kendall-gretsch-paralympic-nordic-skiing-world-championships/
World champion skier Kyle Smaine dies in avalanche at age 31
Kyle Smaine, a retired world champion halfpipe skier, died at age 31 in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, according to NBC News, citing Smaine's father. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/30/kyle-smaine-dies-avalanche-halfpipe-ski/
Kerri Walsh Jennings is back for one more beach volleyball run
Kerri Walsh Jennings, a three-time Olympic beach volleyball champion, is planning a comeback with Logan Tom, a four-time indoor Olympian. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/02/01/kerri-walsh-jennings-logan-tom-beach-volleyball-comeback/
