This year’s “Beads, Bags, and Bangles” event to help fund the UAHT Foundation will be March 9th at Hempstead Hall. The theme will be “Beads, Bags, Bangles, Beatles, & Bell Bottoms”. As always, there are some fundraisers going on including the opportunity to win jewelry from Alexander’s in Texarkana. Charlotte Bradley is always a tireless ticket seller and she told the Hope Kiwanis Club about the event Tuesday and reminded them she has tickets! If you’d like to purchase, you can contact Charlotte Bradley among the other sellers in the community.

