Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Says City Has 'No More Room' as Over 37,000 Migrants are Housed in Just 14 Hotels, Refuse Moving to SheltersEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
NYPD: 16-year-old stabbed; in critical condition
Police say the victim was approached by five unknown males at the intersection of West 195th Street and Jerome Avenue.
News 12
NYPD: Teenager critical after violent stabbing involving 5 suspects in the Bronx
A teenager is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon near P.S. 340 in the Bronx. Police say the 16-year-old victim was near the corner of West 195th Street and Jerome Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. when five men came up to him and attacked. The victim was a student at Walton High School.
Brooklyn anti-gun violence advocate urges residents to be vigilant as he recovers from shooting
Brownsville resident Taronn Sloan found himself at the center of a situation he usually tries to prevent last Tuesday when he was struck by a bullet at his own home at the Tilden Houses.
Resident: Racial slur displayed on Patchogue street sign
A Mastic Beach man tells News 12 he saw the sign while walking into the Mud Creek Dog Park on Tuesday.
Officials: Yonkers man faces federal charges in assassination plot
Khalid Mehdiyev, 29, faces charges including murder for hire, conspiracy to commit money laundering and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
News 12
NYPD: 12-year-old shot overnight in Brownsville
Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot overnight in Brownsville. According to the NYPD, a 12-year-old boy was shot inside the lobby of 325 Bristol St. at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. The boy is listed in stable condition. Police have recovered the firearm. Police say kids could have been playing...
Police: Fugitive from New York found in Hartford
Jason Bernard is accused of shooting someone on Nov. 5, 2020.
“It just missed my mom” – Bullet fired into Bronx apartment leaves family shaken
The NYPD has arrested 29-year-old Eric Santiago in connection with the shots fired incident. They say he is the tenant of the apartment directly above the family.
Nanuet student arrested for bringing gun to school
The student has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.
Peekskill neighborhood on edge after deadly daylight shooting
When investigators arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had suffered gunshot wounds.
Police: Hicksville man arrested for 'menacing' 4 men with weapon in Bethpage
Police say Kyle Gritser was waving the weapon from his car and "menaced" four men in another vehicle.
Headlines: Beacon stabbing, Yonkers shootings, Yonkers fire investigated as arson
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
NYPD: Brooklyn man in custody following fatal shooting in Queens
A man is now in custody and facing multiple charges after police say he murdered a 26-year-old man in Queens.
Police: Bronx man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Bushwick
A Bronx man was found dead after a shooting over the weekend, according to the NYPD.
Headlines: Assassination plot in Yonkers, Mount Kisco hit-and-run, pit bull shot by police
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police: About a dozen catalytic converters stolen off cars overnight in Teaneck
Authorities say that they aren’t sure if this was the work of one group or if it was separate incidents.
Hempstead reverend encourages civic action in wake of Tyre Nichols's death
In light of Nichols’s violent death, he encouraged congregants to make their voices heard and push for a change in laws.
Police: 3 arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Peekskill man
Peekskill police say 35-year-old Ricky Brickhouse was fatally shot on the 100 block of Spring Street in the city. He died three hours later.
Police: 2 Brooklyn robberies occur within hours of each other, suspects wanted
The NYPD is investigating two separate robberies that took place within a few hours of one another in Brooklyn.
Judge: Women accused in Brick animal hoarding case allowed to remain free ahead of trial
An Ocean County judge denied a motion filed by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office to revoke the release of Aimee Lonczak and Michele Nycz.
Comments / 0