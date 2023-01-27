ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

NYPD: 12-year-old shot overnight in Brownsville

Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot overnight in Brownsville. According to the NYPD, a 12-year-old boy was shot inside the lobby of 325 Bristol St. at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. The boy is listed in stable condition. Police have recovered the firearm. Police say kids could have been playing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy