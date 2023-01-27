Alex Murdaugh Seemed 'Upset' But Didn't Shed Any Tears After Finding His Wife And Son's Bodies, Law Enforcement Witness Says

Read full article on original website
Deadly Murdaugh boat crash: Surviving son reaches settlement amid high-profile trial
A South Carolina judge has approved a settlement agreement between members of the Murdaugh family and the family of Mallory Beach, who died in a crash on the Murdaughs' boat.
Gruesome forensic report reveals Paul Murdaugh’s brain was blown out, mom Maggie was shot 5 times
Gruesome new details have emerged about the brutal murders of disgraced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son — including how the boy’s brain was blown out of his head. Murdaugh’s own legal team included graphic crime scene detail in a legal filing trying to get evidence thrown out before the once-powerful lawyer’s double murder trial starts on Monday. It included images from the dog kennels where Murdaugh said he found his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul after they were blasted to death on June 2, 2021. Maggie, 52, was found face down after being shot five times with...
Prosecutors Believe Snapchat Video Paul Murdaugh Sent To Friends The Night Of His Murder Is 'Critical To The Case'
Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent a Snapchat video to several friends the night of his murder that prosecutors believe is “critical to the case.”. The new details emerged as jury selection began Monday for the high-profile murder trial against Alex, who has been accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s Colleton County property on June 7, 2021.
Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s last texts and calls revealed as new bloody crime scene photos shown at trial
The final text messages and phone calls made by Paul and Maggie Murdaugh before their brutal shooting murders were revealed in court for the first time at the homicide trial of their father and husband Alex Murdaugh.In Colleton County Court in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday, jurors heard how Paul, 22, placed a call on his cellphone to friend Rogan Gibson at 8.44pm on the night of 7 June 2021.Five minutes later, at 8.49pm, Mr Gibson sent Paul a text message: “See if you can get a good picture of it. Marion wants to send it to a girl...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
18-year-old teen mom who left her baby in her mother's care horrified after her mother refuses to give the baby back
An 18-year-old who had a surprise baby with her high school boyfriend is devastated after her mother, who offered to temporarily care for the baby, is now refusing to return the child to its parents. The teen mom’s twin sister has taken to Reddit to get advice as to how to proceed.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Alex Murdaugh’s cousin testifies against him at murder trial, revealing he spent over $9,000 on three guns
Alex Murdaugh’s second cousin testified how he built “Blackout” rifles worth more than $9,000 for Paul and Buster Murdaugh to hunt hogs with on their South Carolina estate.John Bedingfield, a state Department of Natural Resources agent, says that he built two .300 Blackout rifles for Alex Murdaugh at a cost of $9,188 as Christmas gifts for his sons in 2016.Mr Bedingfield, who has a federal firearms licence, told the court that he also built a third, more basic rifle for Maggie Murdaugh in April 2018 for $875.Prosecutors say that Maggie Murdaugh was murdered with a similar weapon, one of...
A Mystery At The Alex Murdaugh Trial: Why Didn’t He Have Blood On Him?
At his murder trial on Friday, prosecutors speculated whether Alex Murdaugh had switched outfits after he allegedly fatally shot his wife and son.
Alex Murdaugh ‘immediately’ told police murders of wife and son were tied to fatal boat crash
Alex Murdaugh “immediately” suggested that his wife and son had been murdered because of a 2019 fatal boat crash as soon as the first law enforcement officer arrived on the scene of the grisly slayings. Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as testimony began in the high-profile double murder trial of the disgraced legal dynasty heir.The footage, taken from the bodyworn camera of Colleton County Sheriff’s Sgt Daniel Greene, revealed a seemingly frantic Mr Murdaugh telling the officer he believed the murders of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son...
Alex Murdaugh grins in South Carolina court as jury selection kicks off in double-murder trial
Alleged killer lawyer Alex Murdaugh was all smug smiles in a South Carolina courtroom Monday as jury selection kicked off in his case, in which he is accused of murdering his wife and son to deflect attention from his financial crimes. The accused heinous double-murderer, 54, just couldn’t help himself, grinning broadly during the proceeding at the Colleton County Courthouse in Waterboro. The high-profile trial is slated to last three weeks, although finding a jury pool unfamiliar with the details of the case in the rural Low Country county is expected to be difficult and could drag out the proceeding longer. Murdaugh’s...
Horror injuries of Alex Murdaugh’s son revealed
New details have been revealed regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Paul Murdaugh, the murdered son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh’s trial starts on Monday, after he was charged with two murders, that of his wife Maggie and his 22-year-old son, allegations he has rejected. The accused lawyer’s legal team included graphic details from a crime scene in a legal filing as they attempted to get some evidence disqualified from the trial before it begins, the New York Post reported. The filing included images from the dog kennels where Mr Murdaugh claims to have found...
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught On Camera
The man at the center of the gruesome killings of four college students in Idaho was pulled over by police weeks after the crime.
Hear what Van Jones thinks about Black officers charged in Tyre Nichols case
CNN political commentator Van Jones discusses the Tyre Nichols case and whether racial bias played a role in the killing.
Alex Murdaugh claimed he ‘tried to turn over’ son’s body after murders – but police saw ‘no blood’ on him
A sobbing Alex Murdaugh told law enforcement he “tried to turn over” his son’s bloodied body and checked him and his wife for pulses – but police saw no signs of blood on the “clean” accused killer, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.During the second day of testimony at murder trial in Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, jurors were shown footage from the disgraced legal scion’s first police interview in the aftermath of the murders.In the footage, Mr Murdaugh described touching the bodies of his son Paul, 22, and wife Maggie, 52, after he allegedly found them brutally shot to...
Cell Phone Video From Paul Murdaugh Places Alex Murdaugh At Murder Scene, Prosecutors Say
While prosecutors said evidence discovered at the crime scene points to Alex Murdaugh as the killer, his defense attorneys contend he was a "loving husband and doting father." As opening statements got underway Wednesday in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, prosecutors stressed the critical role cell phone data—including a video taken by Paul Murdaugh just minutes before his death—will play in laying out their theory of the case.
