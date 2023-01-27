Read full article on original website
Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Is Rumored to Be Dating This Actor
Over the last near-decade, Kelsea Ballerini has shot to the pinnacle of country stardom. Thanks to four successful studio albums, Grammy nominations, and even an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Kelsea has quickly solidified her status as a country hitmaker in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement.
Carrie Underwood’s Post-‘American Idol’ Nashville Home Is So Beautiful — See Inside! [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood didn't exactly go crazy with her money after winning American Idol in 2005. She went out and bought herself a house, and though it was absolutely beautiful, pictures show that it was actually relatively humble for a budding superstar. Underwood's winnings when she was crowned the Idol champ...
Lainey Wilson Lived In A Camper In A Friend’s Yard For Three Years After Moving To Nashville
You gotta respect the hustle from artists who do it the right way. Nashville’s always been known as a “ten year town,” meaning that it takes artists 10 years from the time they get to Nashville before they have any real level of success. But now we’re...
Fans React to Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Singing Karaoke With the Country Star
Miranda Lambert's husband isn't a singer. But he joined her for some karaoke, which allowed fans to witness his voice for themselves.
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville
Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
Maren Morris Seemingly Subtweeted Miranda Lambert for Performing With Jason Aldean
In 2022, Maren Morris seemed to subtweet Miranda Lambert on Twitter after Lambert performed at Jason Aldean's concert in Nashville, Tennessee.
Blake Shelton's Success With 'Barmageddon' Rubbing Fellow Country Stars The Wrong Way, Claims Insider: 'They're Jealous'
It appears everything Blake Shelton touches turns to gold — much to the dismay of his fellow country hitmakers. Though the upcoming season of The Voice will be the singer's last, fans can still see him on TV via Barmageddon — his, Carson Daly and Nikki Bella's successful new game show that's ruffling feathers across the industry.The series takes place at Ole Red, his bar in downtown Nashville, the same area that's home to locales owned by the likes of ex-wife Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean. But since Shelton's joint is the only one on the small screen,...
'Friends Close, Husband Closer!': Miranda Lambert Keeping Brendan McLoughlin On Tight Leash As Country Icon Continues Her Sin City Residency
Miranda Lambert has been ensuring that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is right by her side as her performing schedule remains booked and busy, RadarOnline.com has learned.McLoughlin spoke with the Hell on Heels hitmaker about wanting to venture to his native New York to visit his son while she continues her Las Vegas residency, sources close to the country icon revealed, claiming that she has been keeping him on a tight leash.Insiders said the former cop was considering a return to the Big Apple when his right-hand woman hits the Sin City stage this spring. Before the new year, the Tennessee-based...
Dierks Bentley Says Goodbye To Iconic Nashville Venue Exit/In With New “Same Ol’ Me” Music Video
Dierks Bentley’s 10 studio album is due out next month. Announced last week, Dierks says Gravel And Gold is “the best country music I ever made,” and added that he scrapped two different records while trying to get to this point now where he’s happy with the final product to put an album out to fans. He also revealed that he called in a few favors from his “heroes and friends,” likely for a few collaborations, so needless to say, it […] The post Dierks Bentley Says Goodbye To Iconic Nashville Venue Exit/In With New “Same Ol’ Me” Music Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Miranda Lambert Stands to Make a Killing With Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert credits her Las Vegas venue for her visually stunning display as she earns a lot of money from the residency.
Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’
Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Advice For New Female Country Artists: “Stay Curious”
Kelsea Ballerini has some insightful words to share with emerging artists in country music. Ballerini has been a force in the genre since coming onto the scene in 2014 with her debut single, “Love Me Like You Mean It,” which became the first debut single by a female artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in nearly 10 years. Since then, the Knoxville native has accumulated seven No. 1 singles on country radio and had all four of her studio albums reach the top five on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.
Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Elvis, Hank, & Merle Covers Back In 2018
Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Elvis, Hank, & Merle Covers Back In 2018 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Miranda Lambert And Jelly Roll Might Just Be The Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed
The duo we didn’t know we needed. Miranda Lambert met up with Nashville native and new top name in the industry Jelly Roll the other day, and apparently teamed up with country DJ Telemitry to write a song. You may remember that Miranda worked with Telemitry (Jesse Frasure) before on her “Tequila Does” Remix, but he has also written with the likes of Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi, Florida Georgia Line and more. And unless you’ve been living under a rock, […] The post Miranda Lambert And Jelly Roll Might Just Be The Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Pack on the PDA Inside LAX Airport Amid Romance Speculation
Heating up! As Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes continue to fuel dating rumors, they couldn’t resist packing on the PDA during a Saturday, January 28, date. The “Peter Pan” singer, 29, and the Outer Banks star, 30, were spotted locking lips inside the Los Angeles International Airport in photos obtained by TMZ. Additional shots also showed the […]
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie Reunite with ‘American Idol’ Star Chayce Beckham at Crash My Playa
Following quite an exciting weekend at his annual Crash My Playa, Luke Bryan revealed he teamed up with Lionel Richie and American Idol star Chance Beckham for a performance at the event. In his latest Instagram post on Monday (January 23rd), Luke Bryan shared a series of snapshots of his...
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
