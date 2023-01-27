Read full article on original website
Luke Combs is not only 'Growin' Up' but also 'Gettin' Old' on new song, album: Listen now
Luke Combs is ready to document another stage of life with his music. The 32-year-old revealed his fourth full-length studio album, Gettin’ Old, will arrive March 24.
Luke Combs Confirms Fan Theories About His Upcoming Album ‘Gettin’ Old’
Country music hit-maker Luke Combs is “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” this spring as his new album gets ready to drop on March 24. Combs is also having fun with fans ahead of this release. This comes as the country music star confirms to fans something they have been suspecting, which is the new album, Gettin’ Old is a sequel of sorts to his 2022 album, Growin’ Up.
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Maren Morris Seemingly Subtweeted Miranda Lambert for Performing With Jason Aldean
In 2022, Maren Morris seemed to subtweet Miranda Lambert on Twitter after Lambert performed at Jason Aldean's concert in Nashville, Tennessee.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Morgan Wallen Teases New Song About Keith Whitley, And It Sounds Incredible: LISTEN
Morgan Wallen hasn’t shared any news regarding the release date for his upcoming third studio album. But, nevertheless, he’s still teeing up new songs for fans left and right. On New Year’s Eve, the country music hitmaker closed out 2022 with an epic video montage. Overlaying the insane clip was a preview for a yet-unnamed song sure to score Wallen even more industry wins. More recently, the 29-year-old again took to Instagram, sharing another song preview, but this time he’s tributing Keith Whitley. Take a listen below because Outsiders everywhere are sure to love it.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band set to headline Faster Horses
Faster Horses will celebrate its 10th year July 14, 15 and 16, with country music stars Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain set to take to the stage. The three-day country music festival on the Michigan International Speedway grounds, 12626 U.S. 12, will also feature a number of familiar and up-and-coming acts on two stages, including Dwight Yoakum, Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Ben Burgess and Pillbox Patti. Daily performance times will be announced ahead of the event.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young...
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Advice For New Female Country Artists: “Stay Curious”
Kelsea Ballerini has some insightful words to share with emerging artists in country music. Ballerini has been a force in the genre since coming onto the scene in 2014 with her debut single, “Love Me Like You Mean It,” which became the first debut single by a female artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in nearly 10 years. Since then, the Knoxville native has accumulated seven No. 1 singles on country radio and had all four of her studio albums reach the top five on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.
Summer Pardi Shares Gorgeous Maternity Photo In See-Through Pink Dress
Summer wore a gorgeous, sheer dress in the latest maternity photo shared on Instagram (and shared the link in her story for anyone who wants to re-create her look!).
Country Music Hall Of Fame Details The Story Behind Chris Stapleton’s ‘Traveller’
It’s no secret that Chris Stapleton is one of the best singer/songwriters in all of mainstream country music right now. Not to mention, it’s hard to find an artist more versatile than Stapleton, as he can sing just about any genre imaginable. If you’re a Stapleton fan, then...
POPSUGAR
From SZA to Taylor Swift, All the Artists Going on Tour in 2023
When it comes to music, 2022 went out with a bang, especially after years of uncertainty in the music industry amid the COVID pandemic. Along with incredible, critically acclaimed releases from artists like Harry Styles ("Harry's House"), Beyoncé ("Renaissance"), The Weeknd ("Dawn FM"), Kendrick Lamar ("Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers"), and SZA ("SOS"), the year was also filled with showstopping tours. Elton John, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, The 1975, Dua Lipa, and Lizzo were just some of the artists who dominated 2022 with national and international shows.
Jessica Simpson: Her Extreme Weightloss Worries Fans
According to RadarOnline.com and Yahoo! News, Jessica Simpson's friends are apparently "extremely worried" following her extreme weight loss. As Yahoo!'s Georgia Todd reports, Simpson’s 100-lb weight loss has "gone from impressive to worrisome. Some of her fans couldn’t help but voice their concerns about her ever-shrinking waistline in her latest Instagram posts. New photos show the singer-turned-fashion mogul, 42, seemingly looking skinnier than ever."
Experience the magic of Meghan Trainor's 'Made You Look' with the Kim Petras remix
"She really is like a little angel and such a treasure. She deserves everything that's coming her way with the song" Meghan Trainor has recently released an official remix of her viral hit ‘Made You Look’, featuring the talented artist Kim Petras.
Elle King Reflects on Hearing Her Debut Country Album for the First Time
Elle King released her debut self-titled EP in 2012. Three years later, she released Love Stuff which contained the Grammy-nominated hit single “Ex’s and Oh’s.” Then, in 2018, King released her sophomore LP Shake the Spirit which saw her getting a little more experimental sonically. However, all of those albums contained shades of country music mixed with her other influences. Still, she wasn’t well-known in the country world.
Pink releases title track from upcoming 9th studio album 'TRUSTFALL'
Pink has released the title track from her upcoming ninth studio album "TRUSTFALL."
NME
Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Sam Smith among performers announced for 2023 Grammys
The Recording Academy has announced the first round of artists performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards next month, including Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Sam Smith. Kim Petras will also be appearing alongside Smith, performing their hit 2022 collaboration ‘Unholy’. Other performers confirmed for the evening include Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs, with more set to be announced in the coming days.
Throwback To Lainey Wilson’s Awesome Cover Of The Classic Dolly Parton And Porter Wagoner Duet, “Better Move It On Home”
Lainey Wilson had a helluva a year in 2022. From releasing her Bell Bottom Country album, to a new role as Abby on Yellowstone, and even a couple big award show wins, it’s exciting to think about what more she’ll do this year. But today, I wanna throw it back to a baby-faced Lainey singing Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner’s “Better Move It On Home” years back. The song was written by Ray Griff and first recorded in 1970, and […] The post Throwback To Lainey Wilson’s Awesome Cover Of The Classic Dolly Parton And Porter Wagoner Duet, “Better Move It On Home” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Luke Bryan Shares New Promo For ‘American Idol’ Season 21
With American Idol set to return in a few weeks, country music superstar Luke Bryan shares a new promo of the popular singing competition show’s season 21. In his latest Instagram post, Luke Bryan shared a snapshot of the new promo as well as a sneak peek into the upcoming season. “21 years of making dreams come true on American Idol!” the country music hitmaker wrote. “Can’t wait to get this season started on February 19th on ABC.”
