Read full article on original website
Related
Why Carrie Underwood Loses ‘Respect’ For Some Artists at Their Concerts
Country singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood takes live performances and vocals seriously, and some concerts make her 'lose respect' for other artists.
Blake Shelton's Success With 'Barmageddon' Rubbing Fellow Country Stars The Wrong Way, Claims Insider: 'They're Jealous'
It appears everything Blake Shelton touches turns to gold — much to the dismay of his fellow country hitmakers. Though the upcoming season of The Voice will be the singer's last, fans can still see him on TV via Barmageddon — his, Carson Daly and Nikki Bella's successful new game show that's ruffling feathers across the industry.The series takes place at Ole Red, his bar in downtown Nashville, the same area that's home to locales owned by the likes of ex-wife Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean. But since Shelton's joint is the only one on the small screen,...
Miranda Lambert Stands to Make a Killing With Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert credits her Las Vegas venue for her visually stunning display as she earns a lot of money from the residency.
Every Episode Of ‘Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition,’ Featuring Willie Nelson, Dolly, Stapleton, Luke Combs & More
Mean Tweets… what a concept. Let’s take a bunch of egotistical, self-absorbed, rich as all hell celebrities, athletes and even politicians, and make them read statements from other people talking shit about them? It’s genius. And while I wouldn’t throw country music in that “egotistical, self-absorbed” category with the rest of Hollywood, I will say that I thoroughly enjoy watching Twitter roast the hell out of everybody in the industry. Over the years there has been a handful of different […] The post Every Episode Of ‘Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition,’ Featuring Willie Nelson, Dolly, Stapleton, Luke Combs & More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
iheart.com
Elle King's Son Inspired A Personal Evolution That Led To Her Newest Era
Elle King kicked off her long-awaited era of music with her new album on Friday (January 27), packed with everything from high-energy party anthems to heartfelt tributes throughout its track list. The “focus track,” named after the singer-songwriter’s son, captures the way her genre-blending style has evolved over the course of her career.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
'Friends Close, Husband Closer!': Miranda Lambert Keeping Brendan McLoughlin On Tight Leash As Country Icon Continues Her Sin City Residency
Miranda Lambert has been ensuring that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is right by her side as her performing schedule remains booked and busy, RadarOnline.com has learned.McLoughlin spoke with the Hell on Heels hitmaker about wanting to venture to his native New York to visit his son while she continues her Las Vegas residency, sources close to the country icon revealed, claiming that she has been keeping him on a tight leash.Insiders said the former cop was considering a return to the Big Apple when his right-hand woman hits the Sin City stage this spring. Before the new year, the Tennessee-based...
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her
Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.
Iconic '90s Country Hitmakers Shenandoah Delight a Packed House of Fans in Music Video for 'Revival'
"There was already so much energy in the room, even before we did it," Marty Raybon says of the video filmed at The Mulehouse in Columbia, Tennessee It was just last year that Shenandoah's frontman Marty Raybon, drummer Mike McGuire and country music hitmaker Tyler Hubbard walked into Marathon Music Works in Nashville for an industry event — and walked out with the possibility of collaborating on a song together. "Mike was the one who asked Tyler for some songs," remembers Raybon, 63, in a recent interview with PEOPLE. "After talking with...
Hailey Whitters Revels in Being ‘Everything She Ain’t‘ on ’Kimmel’
Hailey Whitters made her late-night television debut on Wednesday, visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her single “Everything She Ain’t.” The clever tune appears on Whitters’ third solo album Raised, which Rolling Stone named its favorite country album of 2022. Backed by a small band that included a fiddler and a banjo player, Whitters delivered a charming rendition of her song, a handclap-friendly spiritual cousin to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.” Moving around the Kimmel stage in a dress with flowing trumpet sleeves, the Iowa native promised the object of her desire that she could be “the whiskey in...
Luke Combs Announces Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Luke Combs has only been in the country music world for a few short years. However, he has been able to rake in the kind of success that some legacy artists only dream of. He notched a string of hit singles at the top of the chart. Additionally, his albums have all been number ones. More than that, Combs has taken home a trophy case full of awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, and more. Currently, Combs is hoping to win his first Grammy. He’s up for multiple Grammy Awards this year.
Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie Reunite with ‘American Idol’ Star Chayce Beckham at Crash My Playa
Following quite an exciting weekend at his annual Crash My Playa, Luke Bryan revealed he teamed up with Lionel Richie and American Idol star Chance Beckham for a performance at the event. In his latest Instagram post on Monday (January 23rd), Luke Bryan shared a series of snapshots of his...
WHAS 11
Elle King Dishes on New Album 'Come Get Your Wife' and Her Country Music Mom Group Chat (Exclusive)
The singer released her third studio album, Come Get Your Wife, on Friday, and recently opened up to ET's Rachel Smith all about her new music and life on the road as a new mom. "I run my mouth a lot," King said with a laugh, by way of explaining...
Maren Morris apologizes to RuPaul's Drag Race queens for country music's treatment of LGBTQ+ community
Country singer Maren Morris shared a heartfelt moment with RuPaul's Drag Race queens after she appeared as a season 15 guest judge. The Grammy winner apologized to the contestants for country music's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community in an Untucked clip shared after the Friday episode, where she served as guest judge alongside LGBTQ+ activist Ts Madison.
Cole Swindell's Heartbreak Single Ironically Doubles As A Party Anthem
Swindell's latest single is "a fun, uptempo breakup song, if there is such thing."
New York Post
‘80s star Bret Michaels is touring in 2023. We found tickets under $25
Yes, Bret Michaels is going on tour. The former Poison frontman, “Rock of Love” star and Season Three winner of “Celebrity Apprentice” will play venues all over North America from January through August as part of his upcoming 12-concert “Parti Gras Tour.”. Along the way,...
Luke Combs Surveys His Life in New Song ‘Growin’ Up and Gettin‘ Old’
Luke Combs continues to survey his journey through adulthood with the upcoming album Gettin’ Old, a companion recording to 2022’s Growin’ Up. The CMA Entertainer of the Year marked the announcement with a new single combining the two album titles, “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old,” that arrived on Friday. A midtempo tune that’s Combs’ signature combination of gruff and tender, “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” finds him reflecting on how far he’s come and how he’s still got a little wild streak he can summon if the moment arises. “That hourglass we have don’t last forever/I’ve been thinkin’ about it...
Jessica Simpson: Her Extreme Weightloss Worries Fans
According to RadarOnline.com and Yahoo! News, Jessica Simpson's friends are apparently "extremely worried" following her extreme weight loss. As Yahoo!'s Georgia Todd reports, Simpson’s 100-lb weight loss has "gone from impressive to worrisome. Some of her fans couldn’t help but voice their concerns about her ever-shrinking waistline in her latest Instagram posts. New photos show the singer-turned-fashion mogul, 42, seemingly looking skinnier than ever."
Every Can't-Miss Country Music Tour Scheduled for 2023
Whether you want to see Country Music Hall of Famers (Hank Williams Jr., George Strait), '90s legends (The Chicks, Shania Twain), 21st century standard bearers (Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown) or this decade's breakout stars (Lainey Wilson, Walker Hayes), there's an upcoming or ongoing tour that should be in your wheelhouse.
Comments / 0