Pennsylvania State

Pa. lawmakers get a raise despite not being in session

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In December 2022, Pennsylvania state representatives got an automatic pay increase to $103,000, but are yet to have a productive session in Harrisburg. Mark Twain once joked that your wallet is safe when Congress is not in session, but lawmakers at the State House are...
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state’s minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members published Monday, State Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) pointed to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
BUnow

January 31st Special Election

A special election was called after State Senator John Gordner, from the 27th district, resigned from his position on November 30th. Democrat Patricia Lawton faces Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver to replace Senator Gordner. Patricia Lawton is a Bloomsburg University Alumni. Graduating with a degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders, before...
local21news.com

PA Public Utility Commission launching investigation into PPL billing issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has announced on Tuesday it is launching an investigation into circumstances surrounding high bills recently received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. The commission said it's also looking at the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. A number of...
CBS Pittsburgh

Plan to reintroduce American marten to Pennsylvania under consideration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Game Commission is considering reintroducing the American marten to Pennsylvania, bringing the native species back to the state after a 120-year absence. The American marten, which is a weasel, first disappeared because of deforestation and unregulated harvest.The commission said the animal plays a key role in seed dispersal and controlling the rodent population. A study found reintroducing the animal would create a healthier forest and environment.The Bureau of Wildlife Management was directed to develop a reintroduction and management plan last summer. Now the Game Commission is considering a plan to return the species to the forest of Penn's Woods.The state says it has already returned species to the wild like wild turkeys, peregrine falcons, white-tailed deer and river otters. 
bctv.org

Alert to Pennsylvanians: End of Emergency Allotment and Other SNAP Changes

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh Friday advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.
therecord-online.com

New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners

HARRISBURG, PA – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently, the...
