abc27.com
Pa. lawmakers get a raise despite not being in session
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In December 2022, Pennsylvania state representatives got an automatic pay increase to $103,000, but are yet to have a productive session in Harrisburg. Mark Twain once joked that your wallet is safe when Congress is not in session, but lawmakers at the State House are...
lehighvalleynews.com
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro loosens his predecessor’s notoriously strict gift ban for top officials
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Top officials for Pennsylvania’s governor are now allowed to accept an occasional free lunch while on duty. Gov. Josh Shapiro announced loosened Gov. Tom Wolf’s gift ban put in place eight years ago. Top officials for Pennsylvania’s governor can now accept an occasional free lunch...
Local state lawmaker pushing for smoking ban in casinos, private clubs
An Allegheny County Pennsylvania state lawmaker is pushing for a smoking ban in casinos and private clubs.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
Pitt News
Opinion | S.B. 1 is dangerous, tell your local legislators to vote ‘no’
Last summer, I worked for a state representative in my home state of Illinois. While I can’t promise that every representative is the same as the one that I worked for, at least a decent number will likely listen to their constituents. So when I ask you to reach...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state’s minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members published Monday, State Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) pointed to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
Voters will have to straighten out the mess the General Assembly created | Opinion
Lou Holtz, the legendary Notre Dame football coach once made the observation, “The man who complains about the way the ball bounces is likely the one who dropped it.” I was reminded of that quotation when I saw that Speaker Mark Rozzi was conducting a “listening tour” to determine how to resolve the current impasse in Harrisburg.
Retired 7-term GOP Pa. House member dies on 69th birthday
WILLIAMSPORT – Former Republican state Rep. Garth Everett, who served in the House from 2007 to 2020, died Saturday in Williamsport on his 69th birthday. Everett had been undergoing treatment for cancer.
What to know about this week’s 27th Senatorial District special election
Pennsylvania voters in the 27th Senatorial District will head to the polls for a special election to decide who will fill a state Senate seat vacated by a Republican lawmaker last year. The post What to know about this week’s 27th Senatorial District special election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
BUnow
January 31st Special Election
A special election was called after State Senator John Gordner, from the 27th district, resigned from his position on November 30th. Democrat Patricia Lawton faces Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver to replace Senator Gordner. Patricia Lawton is a Bloomsburg University Alumni. Graduating with a degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders, before...
Delco State Senator Amanda Cappelletti 1st to Give Birth in Office
Pennsylvania State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti speaks with constituents in January 2021. State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, representing the 17th District covering Haverford and Radnor Townships, is breaking new ground in the Senate. Cappelletti will be the first Pennsylvania Senator to give birth while in office, writes Grace Panetta for Lebtown. Cappelletti...
Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases
(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs...
Pa. House stalemate stops constitutional amendments from appearing on May ballot
A department spokesperson said that the General Assembly must pass the constitutional amendment by Jan. 27 to appear on the May 2023 ballot. The post Pa. House stalemate stops constitutional amendments from appearing on May ballot appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
wdiy.org
PA Drillers Abandoned Thousands of Natural Gas Wells in 5 Years, Ignored State Law, Report Says
Pennsylvania could get hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government in the next decade to clean up thousands of oil and gas wells left behind by conventional drillers. Last year, the legislature passed a law to govern that money. But former Gov. Tom Wolf says the law could lead to more problems.
Rural Pennsylvania grows as state loses 43 urban areas in the 2020 census
As 2022 ended, 43 communities in Pennsylvania lost their status as an urban area thanks to newly released criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau and federal dollars could be at stake. In 2010, qualifying urban areas needed to have a minimum of 2,500 residents. In 2020, the Census changed the...
How to make your voice heard on the EPA’s proposed methane rule | Opinion
These emissions are fueling the climate crisis and harming our health at the same time. The post How to make your voice heard on the EPA’s proposed methane rule | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
local21news.com
PA Public Utility Commission launching investigation into PPL billing issues
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has announced on Tuesday it is launching an investigation into circumstances surrounding high bills recently received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. The commission said it's also looking at the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. A number of...
Plan to reintroduce American marten to Pennsylvania under consideration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Game Commission is considering reintroducing the American marten to Pennsylvania, bringing the native species back to the state after a 120-year absence. The American marten, which is a weasel, first disappeared because of deforestation and unregulated harvest.The commission said the animal plays a key role in seed dispersal and controlling the rodent population. A study found reintroducing the animal would create a healthier forest and environment.The Bureau of Wildlife Management was directed to develop a reintroduction and management plan last summer. Now the Game Commission is considering a plan to return the species to the forest of Penn's Woods.The state says it has already returned species to the wild like wild turkeys, peregrine falcons, white-tailed deer and river otters.
bctv.org
Alert to Pennsylvanians: End of Emergency Allotment and Other SNAP Changes
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh Friday advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.
therecord-online.com
New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners
HARRISBURG, PA – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently, the...
